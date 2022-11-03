Read full article on original website
castlecountryradio.com
8th Ranked Lady Eagles Runners-Up In Region 18 Championship
Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern. Momentum from a thrilling semi-final victory wasn’t enough to carry the 8th ranked Lady Eagles to a Region 18 title on Saturday. USU Eastern was unable to answer the Bruin’s offensive attack scoring only 25 kills to their 46. The inability to defend the net and execute the offense led to a three-set defeat with scores of 19-25, 18-25, and 18-25.
castlecountryradio.com
Men’s Basketball Tops Western Wyoming, Sweeps Opening Weekend Tournament
A thrilling game against the Western Wyoming Mustangs finished with the USU Eastern men’s basketball team on top 76-74. Jael Vaughn won the game for the Eagles with a field goal scored with under one second left. Vaughn’s exceptional ending to the game was not his only contribution as he finished with 24 points and 2 rebounds. Vaughn’s impressive performance was followed closely by Gbenga Olubi who put up 23 points and 5 rebounds. Mabeny Naam and Noah McCord each played crucial parts at the end of the game, with Naam making two free throws to tie the score and McCord securing a rebound to give the Eagles’ possession as the clock wound down. Naam finished with 8 points and 4 rebounds, and McCord with 9 points 3 rebounds and 1 steal. After the hard-fought victory the team sits at a record of 3-0.
