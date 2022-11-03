A thrilling game against the Western Wyoming Mustangs finished with the USU Eastern men’s basketball team on top 76-74. Jael Vaughn won the game for the Eagles with a field goal scored with under one second left. Vaughn’s exceptional ending to the game was not his only contribution as he finished with 24 points and 2 rebounds. Vaughn’s impressive performance was followed closely by Gbenga Olubi who put up 23 points and 5 rebounds. Mabeny Naam and Noah McCord each played crucial parts at the end of the game, with Naam making two free throws to tie the score and McCord securing a rebound to give the Eagles’ possession as the clock wound down. Naam finished with 8 points and 4 rebounds, and McCord with 9 points 3 rebounds and 1 steal. After the hard-fought victory the team sits at a record of 3-0.

LOGAN, UT ・ 5 HOURS AGO