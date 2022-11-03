ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

brproud.com

LSU fans “shook the Earth” twice during Alabama game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU fans were loud on Saturday night in Death Valley. They were so loud at the end of the game that it registered at the LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics. At 10:03 p.m., Jayden Daniels ran it in from 25 yards out in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating

Like so many other LSU alumni and lifetime LSU fans, I celebrated an incredible victory in the stadium Saturday night. I was so proud of our guys and the courage they had in those last moments. I cheered, I sang, my adrenaline was working overtime. A hearty salute to our fearless, talented football players and the brilliant game plan laid out by their coaches!
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Red Robin closes BR location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the end of an era for a family friendly burger restaurant in Baton Rouge. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, located on Bluebonnet Blvd. near the Mall of Louisiana, has shut down. The restaurant’s last day of business was on Saturday, Nov. 5....
BATON ROUGE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Sean Ardoin, Cupid & LSU Band Team Up For New Song “LSU Chant Song” [VIDEO]

Multiple Grammy award nominee Sean Ardoin along with Cupid and the Golden Band From Tigerland have teamed up for a new LSU song. It's called the LSU Chant Song. Sean Ardoin from right here in Southwest Louisiana is known for his creativity and great music. That is why he has been nominated for multiple Grammy awards. He has teamed up with Cupid who is best known for his huge smash hit The Cupid Shuffle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's Message For Alabama Goes Viral

LSU pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football season on Saturday night. The Tigers took down Alabama at home in Baton Rouge on Saturday evening, knocking off the Crimson Tide in overtime. Following the game, LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral on social media.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Tops Alabama on Gutsy OT Conversion, 32-31

BATON ROUGE — No. 15 LSU saw an opportunity to beat No. 6 Alabama. The Tigers didn’t pass it up. Instead, first-year head coach Brian Kelly elected to attempt a two-point conversion while trailing 31-30 in the first overtime period in the south end of Tiger Stadium. LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU trolls College GameDay, SEC Network analysts

LSU shocked many around the country on Saturday night in Death Valley, pulling off an impressive 32-31 victory over Alabama in overtime. That win put the Tigers in firm control of the SEC West with only a handful of games remaining in the regular season. After the victory, the LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

LSU defeats Alabama in instant classic, 32-31

BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday, the Crimson Tide lost in overtime, 32-31. Alabama falls to 7-2 while LSU improves to 7-2. Bryce Young finished 25-of-51 with 328 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way in the rushing attack […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban takes rough fall to ground during sideline collision

Nick Saban took a rough fall early in the game at LSU on Saturday night following an incomplete pass as cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry spilled over into the sideline. Alabama had an early interception, but the Crimson Tide defense got a pair of sacks early to slow down the LSU offense.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA

