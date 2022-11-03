Multiple Grammy award nominee Sean Ardoin along with Cupid and the Golden Band From Tigerland have teamed up for a new LSU song. It's called the LSU Chant Song. Sean Ardoin from right here in Southwest Louisiana is known for his creativity and great music. That is why he has been nominated for multiple Grammy awards. He has teamed up with Cupid who is best known for his huge smash hit The Cupid Shuffle.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO