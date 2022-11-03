Read full article on original website
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the best festival in history is back.Tina HowellHammond, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
LSU fans “shook the Earth” twice during Alabama game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU fans were loud on Saturday night in Death Valley. They were so loud at the end of the game that it registered at the LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics. At 10:03 p.m., Jayden Daniels ran it in from 25 yards out in...
wbrz.com
Chaos in and around Death Valley after the LSU versus Alabama game
BATON ROUGE - The LSU versus Alabama game was a big night for Tiger fans. While many LSU fans were excited and even stormed the field, a number of incidents occurred on campus, causing concerns among some LSU fans. “Crazy, electrifying, kind of scary honestly,” is how LSU student Macey...
LSU Reveille
Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating
Like so many other LSU alumni and lifetime LSU fans, I celebrated an incredible victory in the stadium Saturday night. I was so proud of our guys and the courage they had in those last moments. I cheered, I sang, my adrenaline was working overtime. A hearty salute to our fearless, talented football players and the brilliant game plan laid out by their coaches!
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
Red Robin closes BR location
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the end of an era for a family friendly burger restaurant in Baton Rouge. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, located on Bluebonnet Blvd. near the Mall of Louisiana, has shut down. The restaurant’s last day of business was on Saturday, Nov. 5....
Sean Ardoin, Cupid & LSU Band Team Up For New Song “LSU Chant Song” [VIDEO]
Multiple Grammy award nominee Sean Ardoin along with Cupid and the Golden Band From Tigerland have teamed up for a new LSU song. It's called the LSU Chant Song. Sean Ardoin from right here in Southwest Louisiana is known for his creativity and great music. That is why he has been nominated for multiple Grammy awards. He has teamed up with Cupid who is best known for his huge smash hit The Cupid Shuffle.
Look: Olivia Dunne's Message For Alabama Goes Viral
LSU pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football season on Saturday night. The Tigers took down Alabama at home in Baton Rouge on Saturday evening, knocking off the Crimson Tide in overtime. Following the game, LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral on social media.
brproud.com
WATCH: LSU HC Brian Kelly speaks with matchup looming against Arkansas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers sit at 7-2 overall after a memorable win over Alabama in Death Valley. The Tigers are in first place in the SEC West with an early morning game against Arkansas set for Saturday, November 12. The Tigers and Razorbacks are scheduled...
Recruits React: Prospects Raving About LSU, Social Media Buzzing
Tigers put the country on notice after their thrilling victory, prospects in attendance left speechless.
brproud.com
LSU Tops Alabama on Gutsy OT Conversion, 32-31
BATON ROUGE — No. 15 LSU saw an opportunity to beat No. 6 Alabama. The Tigers didn’t pass it up. Instead, first-year head coach Brian Kelly elected to attempt a two-point conversion while trailing 31-30 in the first overtime period in the south end of Tiger Stadium. LSU...
Largest Bet Ever Made at L'Auberge Baton Rouge Pays Off Big Time
It happened big time over the weekend in Baton Rouge. And no, it didn't involve the Alabama-LSU game.
brproud.com
EBR Schools: No reported injuries after four buses ‘broken into’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirms that four of their school buses “were broken into.”. The school system is still trying to figure out when the break-ins took place. There were no reported injuries. This is a developing story and more...
theadvocate.com
District 9 race pits veteran Baton Rouge school board member against two competitors
Experience in public office or the need for change. Voters in District 9 are being asked at Tuesday’s election to judge what they value more when it comes to who will represent them on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. The experience argument is coming from the incumbent...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU trolls College GameDay, SEC Network analysts
LSU shocked many around the country on Saturday night in Death Valley, pulling off an impressive 32-31 victory over Alabama in overtime. That win put the Tigers in firm control of the SEC West with only a handful of games remaining in the regular season. After the victory, the LSU...
LSU Quarterback's Father Reacts To His Son Beating Alabama
After pulling off the stunning upset of Alabama on Saturday night, Louisiana's WAFB 9 made sure to find LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' biggest fan, his father. Speaking to dad, Javon, Daniels admitted this is a game he and his family will never forget. "Being here in Tiger Stadium on a...
LSU defeats Alabama in instant classic, 32-31
BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday, the Crimson Tide lost in overtime, 32-31. Alabama falls to 7-2 while LSU improves to 7-2. Bryce Young finished 25-of-51 with 328 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way in the rushing attack […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban takes rough fall to ground during sideline collision
Nick Saban took a rough fall early in the game at LSU on Saturday night following an incomplete pass as cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry spilled over into the sideline. Alabama had an early interception, but the Crimson Tide defense got a pair of sacks early to slow down the LSU offense.
wbrz.com
Woman reportedly hurt after falling over wall in Tiger Stadium during LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly hurt when she fell out of the stands in Tiger Stadium during the LSU-Alabama game. LSU officials the woman fell over a dividing wall on a ramp of Section 100, on the west side of the stadium near the end zone, and to the ground during overtime Saturday night.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
brproud.com
Last weekend for this year’s Greater Baton Rouge State Fair
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s the last weekend for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6 marks the final stretch of this year’s state fair. The fair opens at noon on Saturday and will show the LSU vs Alabama game. On...
