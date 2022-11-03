ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

The drive to keep veterans warm this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is working to keep local veterans warm this winter. Scheels is hosting its first-ever Veterans Winter Coats Drive. “Coats, gloves, hats, scarves, all ages, all sizes, we’ll take all of it,” Scheels Social Media Manager Jenna Schlapkohl said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Novem-Burn grows sideburns and awareness for The Link

Let’s face it, we all want to improve the communities we live in, but we all know that we can’t do it alone. We were joined by Sioux Falls City Council Member Marshall Selberg, CEO of the Link, Bill Earley and Sioux Falls Chief of Police Jon Thum. They stopped in today to tell us more about how we can join them, and several local organizations, in improving our communities.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Christmas bulb sales to help indigenous youth program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to dress up your Christmas tree with something special, a local artist may have just what you need. It takes Holona FastHorse about an hour to craft just one of the ornaments. “A lot of them do have native prints...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Who’s ready for the election to wrap up?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Polls will soon open on Tuesday morning for the election across South Dakota, and some people are ready for that day to be over. KELOLAND News interviewed four different people in Downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday and asked them how they felt now that the election is finally winding down, and there’s a common theme among all of them: they’re just ready for it to be over.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Looking For Adorable New Sioux Falls Friends? Here’s 10 of Them

Let's face it. When we see a dog, cat, or a pet of any kind, we can't help but be in a happy mood. Pets just make life better!. Our four-legged friends are huge companions in our lives. They are truly part of the family, so it's always difficult to believe that some animals do not have a permanent home. Individuals abandon them for various reasons, but that does not mean our dogs cats, and other pets don't deserve a second chance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls murder victim in ‘the wrong place at the wrong time’. Sioux Falls police were justified in shooting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Lottery reports $1,000,000 Powerball winner!

PIERRE, S.D.–The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs tonight. Nobody matched all the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning tonight’s jackpot is for an estimated $1.9 billion. The South Dakota Lottery reports one ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Casey’s General Store on East...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

100 Women of Yankton to hold 10th distribution event

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – One Yankton organization has been able to donate over $140,000 to local groups in the last five years. KELOLAND News first introduced you to members of 100 Women of Yankton back in 2019. Twice a year, members come together and donate $100 each. That money...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

605 Running Company to open in new location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls business is on pace to open in a new location this weekend. 605 Running Company has been in Sioux Falls for 8 years. After being located along Phillips Avenue, owner Greg Koch says they’re just about to cross the finish line for a new location in the Johnson Building. The plan is to open this weekend.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

November expected to be an above-average snow month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newsfromthestates.com

Johnson: Colorado experience doesn’t square with legal pot fears

Yard signs supporting Initiated Measure 27, piled up in the IM 27 campaign office in Sioux Falls on Nov. 4, 2022. IM 27 would legalize adult cannabis use in South Dakota. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Marijuana legalization in Colorado has not had the negative societal effect that opponents of Initiated...
COLORADO STATE

