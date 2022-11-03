Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
National political leaders stump through Texas ahead of midterm elections
TEXAS — "National political leaders stump through Texas ahead of midterm elections" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our...
CBS Austin
Early voting turnout lower than expected
AUSTIN, Texas — The countdown is on until the 2022 midterm elections. The City of Austin will soon see a new mayor take over, and the state of Texas could possibly see a new governor at the Capitol. The latest count by the Travis County Clerk's Office shows just...
CBS Austin
On last day before election, Michigan governor candidates cross state with final messages
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan's governor race has dominated headlines for the better part of this year, as half of the Republican field was kicked off the ballot over fake signatures, one candidate was charged with federal crimes related to Jan. 6 and the state saw a governor's race between two women for the first time in its history.
CBS Austin
Bill Clinton stumps in South Texas for Democrats ahead of Election Day
"Bill Clinton stumps in South Texas for Democrats ahead of Election Day" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Former President Bill Clinton made a last-minute...
Comments / 0