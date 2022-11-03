ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

National political leaders stump through Texas ahead of midterm elections

TEXAS — "National political leaders stump through Texas ahead of midterm elections" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Early voting turnout lower than expected

AUSTIN, Texas — The countdown is on until the 2022 midterm elections. The City of Austin will soon see a new mayor take over, and the state of Texas could possibly see a new governor at the Capitol. The latest count by the Travis County Clerk's Office shows just...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Bill Clinton stumps in South Texas for Democrats ahead of Election Day

"Bill Clinton stumps in South Texas for Democrats ahead of Election Day" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Former President Bill Clinton made a last-minute...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy