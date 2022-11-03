Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Shock and disbelief’: Hughes Springs reacts to tornado damage
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Jodi Taylor was home alone when the tornado ripped through her town. “You know I was thinking that the house was going to come in on me. I really am thankful that it didn’t, I thank God that it did not,” Taylor said. She recalls hearing the gushing winds as […]
Wiley College confirms 2 people shot on campus
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced two people were shot early Sunday morning after an altercation became violent on the 700 block of Wylie Avenue. According to Marshall Police, a person, who wasn’t a Wiley College student, took a weapon from their car and shot into a crowd. Around 1:40 a.m., Marshall Emergency Telecommunications […]
KTRE
TxDOT ‘End the Streak’ campaign aims to stop traffic deaths
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nov. 7 marks 22 years since the last time no one died on any Texas roadway. According to TxDOT, since then there have been almost 80,000 roadway fatalities across the state, and about 10 people die each day from crashes in Texas. In an effort to...
KLTV
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
KTBS
Two shot at outdoor gathering at Wiley College, officials say
MARSHALL, Texas - Two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning, Wiley College officials said in a statement. The college said a shooting took place during an outdoor gathering on campus after a brief altercation. "According to witnesses, during this brief altercation, a person, who is not...
KTRE
Animal Care Tech Killed
A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin about a pursuit that started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
KTRE
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
easttexasradio.com
Three Confirmed Tornadoes, So Far
Athens – The Athens Steel Building Corporation on Loop 7, and Animal Rescue Shelter damaged. Animals reported safe. A lot of damage in the northwest part of McCurtain County with multiple homes damaged in east Idabel. New Boston – Businesses and homes damaged, with a gravel company leveled. Paris...
Man, woman arrested in East Texas for illegal homemade guns, meth
WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman were arrested on Friday in Winnsboro after a search and arrest warrant was executed on Sherrill Street, according to police. Officials said multiple illegal guns and narcotics were located during the search and included: Home-built fully automatic “uzi” style pistols A pistol with a home-built silencer/suppressor Other […]
Texas game warden arrests man in accidental shooting while hunting
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas game wardens arrest a man in an alleged accidental shooting on a hunting expedition in Cass County on Saturday. Game wardens were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to Black Point on a public hunting land. Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey said Jason Clint Mills, 49...
KSLA
Major wreck reported on Hwy. 71 in south Bossier involving multiple vehicles
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A wreck on Highway 71 between Elm Grove and Taylortown involved multiple vehicles, and at least two injured. On Nov. 5, KSLA photographers arrived at the scene of a major wreck involving three vehicles, including a white car, an older red van, and a white truck. All three vehicles were heavily damaged.
Woman dies after being hit by train in Van Zandt County
WILLS POINT, Texas — A woman has died after being struck by a train in Van Zandt County Sunday evening. According to the Wills Point Police Dept., officers were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and a train near Ash Ln. (Lybrand Crossing). When police...
OFFICIALS: 15-year-old girl leads East Texas authorities on multi-county chase in stolen Jeep
PITTSBURG, Texas — A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody after leading officials on a multi-county chase. According to the Pittsburg Police Dept., around 11:15 a.m., officers assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety on a stolen Jeep out of Harrison County. "At the request of DPS, patrol officers...
Morris County officials confirm identity of woman killed in Friday tornado
UPDATE — On Monday, Morris County officials confirmed that the victim of Friday’s tornado was Demetrius Stuard, 48. According to Jennifer Easley, Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace, Stuard died due to the natural disaster at her home in rural Morris County. MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Morris County Judge Doug Reeder announced on Saturday […]
Police: Woman dead after being hit by train in Wills Point
WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – A woman was killed in Wills Point after being hit by a train, police said. According to Wills Point Police Chief Aaron Long, they received a dispatch call on Sunday from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office regarding a pedestrian/train crash near Ash Lane (Lybrand Crossing). Officers arrived to find […]
Longview Animal Shelter remembers colleague after car crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Losing someone you love is hard for anyone and at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, employees are grieving the loss of one of their own. Nina Allen, who was the head animal counselor at the shelter, was killed Sunday in a crash in Harrison County at the age of 26.
KLTV
VIDEO: Hughes Springs storm damage view from Chopper 7
Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
KTBS
Light of day reveals scope of damage from Friday night's storms in the ArkLaTex
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas - The cleanup is underway in Cass and Morris counties in east Texas following the devastating storms Friday night. The National Weather Service Shreveport dispatched teams to Texas and Oklahoma to assess the damage. The path of the storm started just before City Hall on East 1st...
KSLA
Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man
WAVERLY, La. — A Shreveport man died when his dump truck ran off the interstate and struck an overpass, according to Louisiana State Police. Killed was 48-year-old Frederick Russell. The wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 577 at the Madison...
3-year-old, 8-year-old boys taken from their mother in Tyler found safe
TYLER, Texas — A 3-year-old boy and 8-year-old boy in Tyler have been found safe in Arkansas, police said Friday afternoon. Tyler police said the Arkansas State Police stopped Servando Vazquez, 38, of Tennessee, in the maroon Dodge dually and located both the 3-year-old and the 8-year-old child in the vehicle unharmed.
