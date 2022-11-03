ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Wiley College confirms 2 people shot on campus

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced two people were shot early Sunday morning after an altercation became violent on the 700 block of Wylie Avenue. According to Marshall Police, a person, who wasn’t a Wiley College student, took a weapon from their car and shot into a crowd. Around 1:40 a.m., Marshall Emergency Telecommunications […]
MARSHALL, TX
KTRE

TxDOT ‘End the Streak’ campaign aims to stop traffic deaths

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nov. 7 marks 22 years since the last time no one died on any Texas roadway. According to TxDOT, since then there have been almost 80,000 roadway fatalities across the state, and about 10 people die each day from crashes in Texas. In an effort to...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KTBS

Two shot at outdoor gathering at Wiley College, officials say

MARSHALL, Texas - Two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning, Wiley College officials said in a statement. The college said a shooting took place during an outdoor gathering on campus after a brief altercation. "According to witnesses, during this brief altercation, a person, who is not...
MARSHALL, TX
KTRE

Animal Care Tech Killed

A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin about a pursuit that started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Three Confirmed Tornadoes, So Far

Athens – The Athens Steel Building Corporation on Loop 7, and Animal Rescue Shelter damaged. Animals reported safe. A lot of damage in the northwest part of McCurtain County with multiple homes damaged in east Idabel. New Boston – Businesses and homes damaged, with a gravel company leveled. Paris...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man, woman arrested in East Texas for illegal homemade guns, meth

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman were arrested on Friday in Winnsboro after a search and arrest warrant was executed on Sherrill Street, according to police. Officials said multiple illegal guns and narcotics were located during the search and included: Home-built fully automatic “uzi” style pistols A pistol with a home-built silencer/suppressor Other […]
WINNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: Woman dead after being hit by train in Wills Point

WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – A woman was killed in Wills Point after being hit by a train, police said. According to Wills Point Police Chief Aaron Long, they received a dispatch call on Sunday from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office regarding a pedestrian/train crash near Ash Lane (Lybrand Crossing). Officers arrived to find […]
WILLS POINT, TX
CBS19

Longview Animal Shelter remembers colleague after car crash

LONGVIEW, Texas — Losing someone you love is hard for anyone and at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, employees are grieving the loss of one of their own. Nina Allen, who was the head animal counselor at the shelter, was killed Sunday in a crash in Harrison County at the age of 26.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Hughes Springs storm damage view from Chopper 7

Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KSLA

Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man

WAVERLY, La. — A Shreveport man died when his dump truck ran off the interstate and struck an overpass, according to Louisiana State Police. Killed was 48-year-old Frederick Russell. The wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 577 at the Madison...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

3-year-old, 8-year-old boys taken from their mother in Tyler found safe

TYLER, Texas — A 3-year-old boy and 8-year-old boy in Tyler have been found safe in Arkansas, police said Friday afternoon. Tyler police said the Arkansas State Police stopped Servando Vazquez, 38, of Tennessee, in the maroon Dodge dually and located both the 3-year-old and the 8-year-old child in the vehicle unharmed.
TYLER, TX

