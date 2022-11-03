ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Police update on Fresno mother, baby homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New leads in the fatal shooting of a young mother, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her three-week-old baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, six weeks ago. Fresno police just released new video footage of who they believe is a suspect in the case from a nearby business. Investigators are now looking for the person in the […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect dies in police custody following stabbing in Orange Cove

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (FOX26) — A 25-year-old man died in police custody following a stabbing in Orange Cove. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Orange Cove Police officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Casuga Court on Sunday, Nov. 6, regarding a stabbing.
ORANGE COVE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Fresno joint child predator undercover operation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Silver Alert: Clovis woman reported missing

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old at-risk woman. Lucia Rangel was last seen near Barstow and Pollasky Avenues in Clovis around 1:30 pm on Sunday. She is 5' 5" tall, about 130 lbs., and has gray hair and brown...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Body found in Tulare County orchard

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was found in an orchard Sunday morning in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 9:45 a.m. for a report of a body found in an orchard near Road 128 and Avenue 24 in Earlimart. When deputies...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Fatal hit-and-run suspect in Visalia on the run

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP says a woman is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on Saturday involving a bicycle. It happened around 1:00 p.m. on Avenue 144 south of Avenue 313. When officers arrived they discovered a car hit a 25-year-old man riding a bicycle. The driver...
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

TCSO Adult Pre-Trial nurses exposed to fentanyl

TULARE COUNTY – The nationwide fentanyl epidemic has once again found its way to Tulare County, this time impacting our very own healthcare workers. On Saturday Oct. 29, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) detention deputies at the TCSO Adult Pre-Trial Facility noticed two inmates housed together who appeared to have overdosed. Custody and medical staff immediately responded and administered multiple doses of NARCAN. The inmates were then taken to a local hospital. While they were administering first aid, three nurses at the jail showed signs of fentanyl exposure and were taken to the hospital as well. One received NARCAN and all three are expected to be ok.
thesungazette.com

Three suspects arrested for vehicle, grand theft

On Nov. 2, a search warrant was served in the City of Delano where all three suspects Mayra Gudino, 27, Sitlali Gudino, 23, and Jesus Nunez, 32, were located and taken into custody. Officers located stolen property which included a Conure bird, a wedding ring and items purchased with the victim’s credit cards. Suspects Mayra Gudino, Sitlali Gudino, and Nunez were transported and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for vehicle theft, grand theft, conspiracy and fraudulent use of a credit card.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Parole denied in 2001 murder of a Visalia woman

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old man who is serving a life sentence had a 3-year denial of parole for the 2001 murder of a Visalia woman, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA says Eddie Brown is currently serving his life sentence at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

2 dead after crash on I-5 at Kings, Kern County line

Two people are now dead after a crash on the I-5 at the Kings County and Kern County line. CHP was called out to the Southbound I-5, at the county line between Kern County and Kings County, around 3:53 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a crash between an Infinity and a Nissan.
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy