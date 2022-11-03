Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
Police update on Fresno mother, baby homicides
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New leads in the fatal shooting of a young mother, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her three-week-old baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, six weeks ago. Fresno police just released new video footage of who they believe is a suspect in the case from a nearby business. Investigators are now looking for the person in the […]
KMPH.com
Suspect dies in police custody following stabbing in Orange Cove
ORANGE COVE, Calif. (FOX26) — A 25-year-old man died in police custody following a stabbing in Orange Cove. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Orange Cove Police officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Casuga Court on Sunday, Nov. 6, regarding a stabbing.
KMJ
Multiple People Shot During Illegal Street Race In Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says five people were shot Sunday night during an illegal street race. Deputies were called to the area of Ave 208 and Road 84 in Tulare for a street race that turned into a shooting around 8:00 p.m.
KMJ
Video of Suspect Released in Connection to Murders of Mother and Daughter in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif (KMJFOX26) — Fresno Police Department has uncovered new evidence in September’s double murder of a Fresno teen and her infant daughter. Police hope the new evidence is a game changer in solving the case. We believe there’s evidence in this field, we have information that the...
WATCH: Fresno joint child predator undercover operation
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
KMPH.com
Silver Alert: Clovis woman reported missing
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old at-risk woman. Lucia Rangel was last seen near Barstow and Pollasky Avenues in Clovis around 1:30 pm on Sunday. She is 5' 5" tall, about 130 lbs., and has gray hair and brown...
KMPH.com
Body found in Tulare County orchard
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was found in an orchard Sunday morning in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 9:45 a.m. for a report of a body found in an orchard near Road 128 and Avenue 24 in Earlimart. When deputies...
KMPH.com
Stabbed woman holds suspect down until police arrive in Southeast Fresno, officers say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman who was stabbed in Southeast Fresno was able to hold the suspect down until police arrived, according to officers. Fresno Police responded to the Sunset Sands Apartment near Maple and McKinley Avenues around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a stabbing. When...
Fresno man contributes to ending the foster care to prison pipeline
Fresno resident, Blade Oestreich, has caught the eyes of The White House by taking to action to bring awareness to the issues young people face while in foster care and the juvenile justice system.
KMPH.com
Fatal hit-and-run suspect in Visalia on the run
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP says a woman is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on Saturday involving a bicycle. It happened around 1:00 p.m. on Avenue 144 south of Avenue 313. When officers arrived they discovered a car hit a 25-year-old man riding a bicycle. The driver...
Newest additions to Fresno police department sworn in
The newest additions to the Fresno Police Department are walking around with a little pep in their step this weekend... and they have the video to prove it.
thesungazette.com
TCSO Adult Pre-Trial nurses exposed to fentanyl
TULARE COUNTY – The nationwide fentanyl epidemic has once again found its way to Tulare County, this time impacting our very own healthcare workers. On Saturday Oct. 29, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) detention deputies at the TCSO Adult Pre-Trial Facility noticed two inmates housed together who appeared to have overdosed. Custody and medical staff immediately responded and administered multiple doses of NARCAN. The inmates were then taken to a local hospital. While they were administering first aid, three nurses at the jail showed signs of fentanyl exposure and were taken to the hospital as well. One received NARCAN and all three are expected to be ok.
Fresno police release new surveillance video in double homicide investigation
Fresno police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in this double homicide investigation.
thesungazette.com
Three suspects arrested for vehicle, grand theft
On Nov. 2, a search warrant was served in the City of Delano where all three suspects Mayra Gudino, 27, Sitlali Gudino, 23, and Jesus Nunez, 32, were located and taken into custody. Officers located stolen property which included a Conure bird, a wedding ring and items purchased with the victim’s credit cards. Suspects Mayra Gudino, Sitlali Gudino, and Nunez were transported and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for vehicle theft, grand theft, conspiracy and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Fire put out at southeast Fresno home, resident sent to hospital
Firefighters put out a house fire in southeast Fresno Saturday morning.
Evictions up in Fresno County as scammers target real estate
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – This week CBS47 helped homeowners get their home back after a fraudulent lease left them locked out. Friday, our station explores the eviction process in Fresno County as scammers target empty homes. “Over the years it is a consistent problem,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Botti. “Real estate is ripe for […]
Suspected DUI driver arrested following crash in Fresno County
The California Highway Patrol responded to a car crash on Kearney boulevard and Bishop avenue just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
Parole denied in 2001 murder of a Visalia woman
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old man who is serving a life sentence had a 3-year denial of parole for the 2001 murder of a Visalia woman, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA says Eddie Brown is currently serving his life sentence at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis […]
KMPH.com
2 dead after crash on I-5 at Kings, Kern County line
Two people are now dead after a crash on the I-5 at the Kings County and Kern County line. CHP was called out to the Southbound I-5, at the county line between Kern County and Kings County, around 3:53 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a crash between an Infinity and a Nissan.
Man arrested after Visalia police heard movement in suspended ceiling
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old man was found after police say they heard movement above a suspended ceiling and noticed damaged ceiling tiles after officers responded to a burglary alarm in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say they responded to a call around 2:30 a.m., at “The Ruum Visalia” on the […]
Comments / 0