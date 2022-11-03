Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Oscar Isaac wears skirt, sings with Marcus Mumford onstage, internet falls in love all over again
Just when you thought you couldn’t cherish Oscar Isaac Moon Knight star has appeared onstage with Marcus Mumford to perform a song in a skirt. Appearing out of absolutely nowhere at New York’s Beacon Theatre was Isaac, where he helped the solo-performing Mumford sing “Fare Thee Well”. Isaac and Mumford performed a version of the famous folk song for the film Inside Llewelyn Davis, and it’s now seen as a rare live performance with the two.
wegotthiscovered.com
A resurfaced Britney Spears clip from 1999 has fans re-realizing she is Queen of Pop for a reason
It’s no secret that Britney Spears has had a rough few years; in 2021, she successfully escaped a 13-year legal conservatorship where her father controlled every aspect of her life amid intense media scrutiny. The singer took a break from music after her 2016 album Glory while she searched for a way out of her conservatorship and recently made a musical comeback with “Hold Me Closer,” a collaboration with Elton John which promptly peaked at number six on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bye bye, Bethenny: Fans are done with Frankel after new ‘Housewives’ podcast begins
Bethenny Frankel is taking some heat these days from fans of The Real Housewives of New York City, the reality show she was on from 2008 to 2019. Her new podcast ReWives plans to revisit all her favorite episodes, which has former costar Luann de Lesseps slamming her and countless fans chiming in.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hell freezes over as fans blame Marvel and not Brie Larson for the apathy towards Carol Danvers
If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan with an internet connection, then you’ll no doubt be aware that Brie Larson has never exactly managed to endear herself to a certain section of the franchise’s supporters. The long-running war of attrition has been going on for almost half...
wegotthiscovered.com
A pair of A-grade Peter Parkers rumored to show up in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
As the sequel to not just one of the best animated movies of the last decade, but arguably one of cinema’s finest comic book adaptations ever, there’s a whole heap of pressure and expectation on next year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It doesn’t help that the anticipation...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kathy Griffin booted from Twitter after impersonating Elon Musk, maybe comedy isn’t ‘legal’ on the platform after all
In the past week or so, Elon Musk acquired Twitter, fired most of its c-suite and half of its staff, made plans to monetize the coveted blue tick, and got into a number of feuds. You can now add a ban on comedy to that list – after Kathy Griffin’s account was suspended after the comedian spent some time impersonating Chief Twit.
wegotthiscovered.com
The horrendously bad remake of an explosive all-time classic gets extreme on streaming
Katheryn Bigelow’s 1991 action classic Point Break had already been loosely remade to great effect with The Fast and the Furious, so there was really no need for an official retread to exist. It happened, though, and even the most forgiving of genre aficionados were left wondering why one of the all-time greats was allowed to be desecrated in such banal fashion.
wegotthiscovered.com
Harry Potter banned from Twitter? ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic wades in on Elon Musk’s takeover with Daniel Radcliffe tweet
In keeping with the trend of celebrities poking fun at Elon Musk‘s handling of Twitter as the company’s newest CEO, Weird Al Yankovic did what he does best — made a big fat joke. In fact, he’s such a master of his craft that his gag had many users falling for it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix has a Liam Hemsworth-sized problem on its hands as ‘The Witcher’ petition closes in on 150,000 signatures
Recastings happen in Hollywood all the time, but very rarely do they involve the star of one of the most popular shows on the biggest streaming service in the business dropping out to be replaced by an actor the fans have made abundantly clear they do not support. As a result, Netflix has a massive problem on its hands when it comes to The Witcher.
wegotthiscovered.com
Whoopi Goldberg announces she’s leaving Twitter
Actor and TV host Whoopi Goldberg is the latest celebrity to say goodbye to Twitter for good following the social media platform’s acquisition by tech mogul Elon Musk. While Goldberg did not explicitly spell out that she was leaving Twitter, only writing a cryptic “Until we meet again,” the post that turned out to be her final tweet was immediately followed by her deleting her account. We Got This Covered was able to grab the quote before she deleted her account:
wegotthiscovered.com
John Green relives his infamous Tumblr drama of 2014 to roast Elon Musk
YouTuber and author John Green has also joined in on the #RoastElonMuskParty, except he’s using his own experience as roast fodder. The author explained Twitter’s current situation using an old Tumblr incident to help those understand just how dumb the new changes are. Green posted a tweet, comparing...
wegotthiscovered.com
Megan Thee Stallion puts her ‘Stranger Things’ superfan credentials to the test
This past weekend marked the celebration of Stranger Things Day, and what better way to celebrate than to watch Megan Thee Stallion partake in a Stranger Things trivia quiz that tests her knowledge as a self-proclaimed superfan. It isn’t exactly a crossover that anyone could have anticipated, but it’s appreciated nonetheless. In the seven-minute-long video, Megan answers some quick-fire questions about the world’s most famous science-fiction horror series.
wegotthiscovered.com
A terrible festive horror remake with a surprisingly stacked cast gets reappraised as a classic
Horror and Christmas go together like Elon Musk and terrible decisions, or like Hollywood and needless remakes. Thanks to the factory-like churn of Hollywood, anything which was once good gets remade to often terrifying results. 2006 saw one of the most needlessly and almost offensively bland remakes in Black Christmas....
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban
It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’
Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic might’ve just given the OK for you to pirate his biopic
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is now available to stream on the Roku Channel, and it is getting heaped with acclaim for audiences and critics, so it is naturally garnering a lot of interest. The trouble is, The Roku Channel isn’t exactly available worldwide, so international fans have been wondering...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Neil Gaiman has bad news for people hoping to get cast in ‘The Sandman’ season two as backlash continues against the show runner for ‘The Witcher’
Netflix’s The Witcher is all over the news at the moment, as fans of the series continue to process news that Henry Cavill has concluded his run as Geralt of Rivia. The popular actor recently announced that season three will be his last, with Liam Hemsworth tapped to replace the 39-year-old in the role.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang join ‘Garfield’ movie cast, hopefully bringing equal amounts of sass and swearing
The cast list for the upcoming animated Garfield movie continues to grow, with Ted Lasso fan-favorite Brett Goldstein and Saturday Night Live breakout star Bowen Yang both being tapped to join the film. Naturally, with Goldstein being somewhat typecast as an impeccable foul-mouthed grouch as a result of his impeccable...
wegotthiscovered.com
David Harbour reveals his intense preparation for portraying Santa Claus
A little-known piece of advice for those in the entertainment industry: if they tell you you’re going to be portraying Santa Claus, keep in mind that you have absolutely no idea what exactly that’s going to entail. Of course, if the title of the project is Violent Night,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West can buy the ‘White Lives Matter’ trademark for a modest 10-digit figure
Remember that infamous ‘White Lives Matter’ hoodie that appeared during Paris Fashion Week? Apparently, Kanye ‘Ye’ West can’t sell it due to him not owning the rights to the ‘White Lives Matter’ phrase. Luckily for the rapper, an opportunity has opened up for him to get the rights to the controversial phrase, for a heavy price tag of course.
Comments / 0