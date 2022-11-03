Read full article on original website
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects, closures announced in Fleming IslandZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Paris Winningham from NBC’s ‘The Voice’ to perform National Anthem for Tynes Elementary Veterans Day celebrationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park committee considers business improvement micro-grantJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
FOX Sports
Official runs into Vikings defender, wacky touchdown follows
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke lofted the ball into triple coverage like it was a Hail Mary throw. On the sideline, coach Ron Rivera thought to himself, “Are you kidding me?”. That was just the beginning of one of the most bizarre plays of the NFL season....
FOX Sports
Heisman Watch: Where do Hendon Hooker, C.J. Stroud stand after Week 10 struggles?
Week 10 had plenty of chaos on the field, likely leading to shuffling in the next version of the College Football Playoff rankings that will be revealed Tuesday. But that upheaval could also make an impact at the top of the Heisman Trophy race, or at least open the door a crack for a lower contender to make a move.
FOX Sports
Breakthrough? Young Jaguars learning how to win, or not lose
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Maybe this was a breakthrough for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Doug Pederson has preached all season about his young team needing to learn how to win — or how not to lose — close games. The Jaguars had been 0-6 in one-score games entering Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they were tied or leading in the fourth quarter of five of those.
FOX Sports
Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Reich's attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts' sputtering offense failed so now team owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name — former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday. The Colts made both announcements about one hour apart Monday. They come less than 24 hours...
FOX Sports
Panthers fire 2 coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistant coaches Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which they allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan...
FOX Sports
Bengals 'in a good place' at midpoint but seek consistency
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals moved one game above .500 before their bye week and, despite some significant injuries, are feeling pretty good about themselves. The Bengals improved to 5-4 with a 42-21 win over Carolina on Sunday that was a more thorough beating than the score indicated. They did it without their best receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, and their top cornerback, Chidobe Awuzie, both of whom are injured.
FOX Sports
No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in thrilling OT finish
Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found tight end Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. The surprising...
FOX Sports
Sauce Gardner, Jets secondary make Bills QB Josh Allen look human
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — On New York's final drive of its 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bills, the Jets called eight consecutive rushing plays before asking Zach Wilson to throw the ball. And when finally called upon, he delivered. On third-and-5 from the 18-yard line with just about two...
FOX Sports
No. 4 Clemson stunned by Notre Dame, setting up CFP shakeup
Prince Kollie scored on a blocked punt, Benjamin Morrison returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and had another interception to set up another score as Notre Dame earned its second straight win over a ranked opponent, beating No. 4 Clemson 35-14 on Saturday night. For the Tigers, losing...
FOX Sports
Should Packers start figuring out life after Aaron Rodgers?
DETROIT — Aaron Rodgers looks lost. The Green Bay Packers look lost. But more than that, Rodgers looks like he's nearly given up. Yes, injuries happened in the Packers' fifth straight loss, this one by a 15-9 margin in Detroit. A lot of injuries happened, in fact. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs went down after the first play of the game. Then right guard Jon Runyan. And cornerback Eric Stokes. And wide receiver Christian Watson. Running back Aaron Jones. Linebacker Krys Barnes. Left tackle David Bakhtiari and outside linebacker Rashan Gary, too.
FOX Sports
Tua Tagovailoa's leap has Dolphins eyeing deep playoff run
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A lot of people were shocked when Tyreek Hill, only a few months into his Miami Dolphins tenure, called Tua Tagovailoa the “most accurate” quarterback in the NFL. Maybe he was on to something. At the midway point of the season, the...
FOX Sports
Titans sit atop AFC South again despite struggles, injuries
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a stingy defense and two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry on his way toward leading the league for the third time in four seasons. They also have a comfortable lead at the halfway point of the season, looking for a third...
FOX Sports
Richardson scores 4 TDs, Florida beats Texas A&M 41-24
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Anthony Richardson threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and two scores as Florida snapped its two-game losing streak with a 41-24 win over Texas A&M on Saturday. Richardson had touchdown runs of 10 and 60 yards in the...
FOX Sports
Indianapolis Colts fire Frank Reich, name Jeff Saturday interim coach
The Colts have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich, team owner Jim Irsay announced Monday. Indianapolis has lost its past three games and is 3-5-1 on the season, which is good for second in the AFC South but 10th in the AFC. Then, in a somewhat shocking move, the...
FOX Sports
Browns hit bye in precarious state as Watson's return looms
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson's arrival in March brought expectations, scrutiny and distractions to Cleveland. It changed everything about the Browns. So did his 11-game suspension. Once they learned their newly acquired franchise quarterback would miss the first two months after Watson settled with the NFL following sexual misconduct...
FOX Sports
Commanders inconsistent but in playoff race at midway point
It's possible the Washington Commanders were one interception by Taylor Heinicke away from beating the Minnesota Vikings. They've also been one play away from other wins becoming losses. At the midway point of the NFL season, they're 4-5 and still in the hunt for a playoff spot despite inconsistent play...
FOX Sports
Flagler scores 21; No. 5 Baylor overwhelms MVSU in opener
WACO, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 21 points to lead six players in double figures for fifth-ranked Baylor, which overwhelmed Mississippi Valley State 117-53 Monday as the Bears opened their 20th season with coach Scott Drew. Flagler, a preseason All-Big 12 pick who also was the Bears’ leading...
FOX Sports
What Georgia's big win, SEC chaos mean for Ohio State and Michigan
Shortly after the clock reached zero at the conclusion of last year’s Orange Bowl, a photo began circulating through the Michigan sector of Twitter. The picture captured wide receiver Andrel Anthony, quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards — all of whom were freshmen during the 2021 season — watching Georgia celebrate its lopsided beatdown of the Wolverines to reach the national title game.
FOX Sports
Dallas Cowboys reportedly to pursue Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly aren't standing pat even after not making moves at the trade deadline. The Cowboys (6-2) are interested in signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when the star is fully recovered from his torn ACL, the NFL Network reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources. He will be fully cleared by the end of the week and needs to work on his conditioning, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday.
