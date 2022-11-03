DETROIT — Aaron Rodgers looks lost. The Green Bay Packers look lost. But more than that, Rodgers looks like he's nearly given up. Yes, injuries happened in the Packers' fifth straight loss, this one by a 15-9 margin in Detroit. A lot of injuries happened, in fact. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs went down after the first play of the game. Then right guard Jon Runyan. And cornerback Eric Stokes. And wide receiver Christian Watson. Running back Aaron Jones. Linebacker Krys Barnes. Left tackle David Bakhtiari and outside linebacker Rashan Gary, too.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO