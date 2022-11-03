Read full article on original website
Spokane councilors assail 'unsustainable' dam removal plan
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle said it is mind-boggling that government leaders are still considering removal of four lower Snake River dams when the country is grappling with an energy crisis and looming recession. “We need to legitimately ask why we would even consider something...
Vandals Dismantle Eastern Washington 48-16, Secure First Winning Season Since 2016
MOSCOW - It was the Hayden Hatten show Saturday afternoon at the Kibbie Dome. With the Eastern Washington Eagles visiting Moscow in FCS Big Sky action, the Idaho Vandals dominated from start to finish, winning by a score of 48-16 and securing their first winning season since 2016. Eastern Washington...
Three Washington Men Sentenced to Over a Decade in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl and Related Crimes
SPOKANE - Three Washington men, all 23 years of age of younger, have been sentenced to over a decade in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced 19-year-old Hunter Bow O'Mealy, 21-year-old Matthew Gudino-Pena, and 23-year-old Caleb Ryan Carr after the defendants previously accepted a plea agreement with sentences ranging from 144 to 240 months in federal prison.
