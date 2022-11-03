ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

thebrownandwhite.com

Lehigh field hockey’s Maddie Kahn makes history with senior game

Lehigh field hockey senior Maddie Kahn became the sixth Mountain Hawk and first goalkeeper in program history to be named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Senior Game. The game will be played at the University of Connecticut on Nov. 19. Kahn is one of 38 players to be...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Syracuse’s height overwhelms Lehigh men’s basketball in season opener

Syracuse’s dominant interior presence proved too much for Lehigh in the men’s basketball team opener. Syracuse won 90-72 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. This was Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s 999th win of his career. The Mountain Hawks kept the first half competitive, scoring the...
SYRACUSE, NY
thebrownandwhite.com

The Brown and White Weekly: 11/06/22

News associate Liana Secondino runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below. With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Liana Secondino. Sheetz is coming to town!. Sheetz is a convenience store that offers fast...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Column: Progress isn’t linear

While “the only way is up” is a popular inspirational quote, I would have to disagree with its meaning. When something difficult happens, up is one way out. But you can also crash and burn into a deep hole. I don’t mean to be so blunt, but the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

