Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille on the good, bad, and (not) ugly in Yellowstone as fans threaten to stop watching the series if this character dies

While reflecting about her time on Yellowstone, Lainey Wilson opens up about the props she took from the TV series’ set. Taste of Country reports that during a rapid-fire round of Yellowstone quarters, Lainey Wilson revealed more details about the props she now has in her possession. “I have not told anybody this,” she began. “It’s not technically me stealing. There was one day where I showed up on set and I was like, ‘I don’t have deodorant on. I went into the bunkhouse and I literally – props that had probably been sitting there since Season 1 – I used somebody’s razor and I used somebody’s deodorant.”

9 DAYS AGO