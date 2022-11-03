Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Lapham Peak announces $1.3m grant to build Lapham Lodge Trailhead Facility
DELAFIELD, Wis. -- Friends of Lapham Peak – Kettle Moraine State Forest recently received a $1.3 million grant for construction of a new year-round, multi-use facility at the park. The funding comes from the U.S. Economic Development Administration through American Rescue Plan funding. The 5,000-square foot Lapham Lodge trailhead...
wgtd.org
Leaders of Kenosha Profiled on Community Matters
(WGTD)---A non-profit that helped to pick up the pieces following the 2020 riots in Kenosha resents that the city is being used as a political tool. Kenosha hasn’t burned to the ground—noted Ariel Crowder of the group “Leaders of Kenosha” on this past Saturday’s Community Matters program on WGTD.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha cemetery throws out gravesite items
At St. George Cemetery in Kenosha, families were surprised to find memenots and other items thrown out. They say they got no explanation.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kelly Kruse, with Downtown Racine Corporation, joined us virtually to discuss a number of upcoming events, including the Holiday Parade and Tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kruse also spoke about an opportunity to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Dentist seeks to provide free dental care to those in need
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- During this holiday season, stories of giving warm the heart!. As Halloween came and went, Racine & Me is sharing the story about a really caring dentist who's out to save kids' teeth. Dr. Debbie Reddick, of Blue Door Dental in Racine, is seeking to...
wlip.com
More Details on Fatal Crash Released
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police have released more information on a fatal accident that happened last week. 50 year old Kareem Copeland of Waukegan was killed when his vehicle collided with another at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway 165 last Sunday. A 37 year old...
Wisconsin Pot Grow Called ‘Sophisticated’ by Cops. Included ‘Grow Bible’
A huge marijuana grow operation that was shut down in Milwaukee, Wi was called "sophisticated" by the local police. What makes it so damn "smart?" Fox6Now. Oh, and what is a "Marijuana Grow Bible???" Cops see everything, and I mean everything. So when a giant pot bust goes down in...
wlip.com
“Anti-Government” Man Arrested in Lake County After Alleged Threats, Cache of Guns
(Grayslake, IL) A man from unincorporated Grayslake is behind bars after a series of events that led to his arrest. RB Warrens is accused of leveling threats against a family member, then threatening to have a shootout with any law enforcement that came to the scene. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials were able to obtain a warrant for Warrens, but because he was believed to have an arsenal of weapons in his home, they waited until he had left his Wildwood residence, and pulled him over. During the traffic stop on Friday night, the 49-year-old was informed he was being arrested, but made a move to reach into his clothing…only to be bitten by K9 Dax. Warrens was then taken into custody. A pistol was recovered in the vehicle, and several other firearms were located in his home. The suspect is being held on charges of resisting arrest, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, as well as charges for the alleged threats. Bond has been set at 750-thousand-dollars, with a court date set for Wednesday.
Milwaukee secures funding for new cruise ship dock
The Milwaukee Common Council has signed off on a $2 million investment in the South Shore Cruise Dock, in a bid to make the city a must-stop on the Great Lakes cruise circuit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Cinema key stabbing, 15K bail
OAK CREEK, Wis. - A man is recovering after being stabbed repeatedly with a car key at Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Squads were posted outside South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek Tuesday night after police say violence and drama played out off-screen. Police...
DOJ monitoring polls in 2 Wisconsin cities for election violations
The cities of Milwaukee and Racine are among 64 jurisdictions where the U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring for federal voting rights laws compliance during the 2022 election on Tuesday.
WEAU-TV 13
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fall Fest Vendor & Craft Fair
Dive into the Fall Fest Vendor and Craft Fair. Event begins at noon Sunday, November 6 at the New Berlin VFW, 17980 W Beloit Rd, New Berlin. Enjoy more than 30 local vendors and crafters.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police pursuit, arrest near 60th and Dixon
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - An arrest was made at a home near 60th and Dixon after a Wauwatosa police pursuit that started near 59th and Vliet Sunday, Nov. 6. Wauwatosa police said near 65th and Dixon, the driver ran from the vehicle, going into a home near 60th and Dixon. That...
WISN
Greenfield police alert: We are not selling sweatshirts
GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield police are not selling sweatshirts, said the police department on their Facebook page. They have blocked 12 false profiles that claim to sell police department hoodies and continue to look for other illegitimate profiles. People are advised not to click on any 'order now' link.
Families outraged, confused after items removed from Kenosha gravesites
Families who have loved ones buried at the cemetery said they're outraged and heartbroken. They said it all happened without any warning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
71st and Hampton arson; vehicle fire spread to garage, 2nd vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6 near 71st and Hampton. It happened at approximately 4 a.m. Police say an unknown suspect intentionally set a vehicle on fire. That fire spread and caused damage to another car and a garage. No arrests have...
71-year-old man dies in 36th and Congress homicide, MPD says
A 71-year-old Milwaukee man died Saturday after first responders found him with a gunshot wound to the chest, police say.
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison report: Wisconsin's abortion ban could decrease abortion access by 20%
A recent University of Wisconsin-Madison report found the number of Wisconsinites receiving abortions could drop 20% in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. Wisconsin’s four remaining abortion clinics, including two in Milwaukee and one each in Madison and Sheboygan, ceased...
