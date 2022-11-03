(Grayslake, IL) A man from unincorporated Grayslake is behind bars after a series of events that led to his arrest. RB Warrens is accused of leveling threats against a family member, then threatening to have a shootout with any law enforcement that came to the scene. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials were able to obtain a warrant for Warrens, but because he was believed to have an arsenal of weapons in his home, they waited until he had left his Wildwood residence, and pulled him over. During the traffic stop on Friday night, the 49-year-old was informed he was being arrested, but made a move to reach into his clothing…only to be bitten by K9 Dax. Warrens was then taken into custody. A pistol was recovered in the vehicle, and several other firearms were located in his home. The suspect is being held on charges of resisting arrest, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, as well as charges for the alleged threats. Bond has been set at 750-thousand-dollars, with a court date set for Wednesday.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO