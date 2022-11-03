Read full article on original website
Judy Marie Anderson – November 4 2022
Judy Marie Anderson, age 82, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022 at Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Price, Utah. Graveside service, Friday, November 11, 2022, 2:30 p.m., Cliffview Cemetery, Price, Utah. The family will receive friends at Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street, Price, Utah) from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the graveside service. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price and Huntington where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Judy online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
Mark Daniel Rutherford – November 4 2022
Our beloved husband, father, son, brother, coworker and lifelong friend, Mark Daniel Rutherford, age 53, passed away November 4, 2022 from an accident while finishing up a morning duck hunt. Mark was a lifelong resident of Carbon County who was born in Price, Utah to Sherry and Clara Pretiger Rutherford...
Margalynn Humphrey George Kelly – November 2 2022
Margalynn Humphrey George Kelly returned home to her Heavenly Father on November 2nd after a short battle with cancer. Margalynn was born to Lee G Humphrey and Phyllis Guymon Killian on May 3, 1940 in Orangeville, Utah. She was the oldest of six girls: Patti, Ginger, Lilly, Jaquie, and Jane Lee. As a child, her adventurous spirit flourished with ten acres of land to play on, with cabins and playhouses made in the willows, old buildings, the Grainery, and wherever else they invented. She and her sisters rode the family horses wherever they needed to go and regularly helped out on the farm. The sisters remained close and created memories through annual sister “reunions.”
Buddy Quintana – November 4 2022
Our beloved husband, Papa, Papo, PopPop and lifelong friend to many, Buddy Quintana, age 72, passed away November 4,2022 at Castleview Hospital surrounded by his wife, his girls and all those he loved most. Buddy was born in Price, Ut on May 31, 1950 to Pete and Stella Quintana. Papa...
Lady Eagles Wrap Up Weekend Tournament With Rout Of Central Wyoming
Brooklyn Palmer, USU Eastern Social Media Specialist. The Lady Eagles played Central Wyoming to finish up their play at the Snow Classic in Ephraim on Saturday. They picked up their first win of the season, scoring 100 to Central Wyoming’s 72. Scoring was a team effort by the Lady...
Pesticide Applicators Training Workshop on Nov. 21
USU Extension-Carbon County is hosting a Pesticide Applicators Training Workshop on Monday, Nov. 21 at 9:00 am at the Carbon County Event Center on 310 South Fairgrounds Road. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Extension Assistant Professor, Steven Price to discuss all the details. Certification of pesticide...
