Margalynn Humphrey George Kelly returned home to her Heavenly Father on November 2nd after a short battle with cancer. Margalynn was born to Lee G Humphrey and Phyllis Guymon Killian on May 3, 1940 in Orangeville, Utah. She was the oldest of six girls: Patti, Ginger, Lilly, Jaquie, and Jane Lee. As a child, her adventurous spirit flourished with ten acres of land to play on, with cabins and playhouses made in the willows, old buildings, the Grainery, and wherever else they invented. She and her sisters rode the family horses wherever they needed to go and regularly helped out on the farm. The sisters remained close and created memories through annual sister “reunions.”

ORANGEVILLE, UT ・ 12 HOURS AGO