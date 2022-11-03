ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

Rutherford Source

Inmate Dies at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center

An inmate found unresponsive in his cell died Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, said Chief Deputy Keith Lowery. Detention deputies doing a routine count found inmate Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia unresponsive in his cell, Lowery said. They contacted the center’s on-duty medical staff who assessed him. Emergency Medical Services paramedics pronounced him deceased.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug & Weapons Charges For Tennessee Man

A Portland, Tennessee, man was charged with possession of drugs and a stolen gun after a traffic stop in Todd County Sunday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Brown says he was called to the area for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on private property and located 56-year-old David Carter inside the vehicle. Carter admitted to having a handgun and a DUI-suspended license during the traffic stop.
TODD COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Fire reignites in Warren County

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Department warned the public of a reignited fire on Harrison Ferry Mountain. The fire was started on Oct. 24 by an individual who was banned from the premises. The man, Robert Vincent Halter, has since been arrested and charged. Crews were...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials were able to identify the...
LEBANON, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Warrants Obtained for Persons of Interest in Stolen Check / ID Theft Case

(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) WGNS has an update to a news story we told listeners and viewers about this past week. Evidently, authorities have been able to identify and locate two individuals who were believed be tied to a fraud case. That case started on October 4th, when MPD officers were called to First Bank on Old Fort Parkway after two individuals reportedly tried to pass a stolen and altered check as real. They were also accused of using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Person shot in Clarksville flown to Nashville hospital

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person that had been shot near Wild Fern Lane was flown to a hospital in Nashville. Clarksville officials said they don’t know the status of the victim. Detectives and officials are on the scene investigating and are asking that drivers find an alternative route...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

I-65 roadwork scheduled in Marshall County

ROAD WORK IN MARSHALL COUNTY CONTINUES THIS WEEK ON INTERSTATE 65. CREWS WILL BE WORKING NIGHTLY FROM 7 PM TO 6 AM ON RESURFACING I-65 FROM MILE MARKER 22 THRU MILE MARKER 35, NORTH OF US 31A TO THE MAURY COUNTY LINE. THERE WILL BE EMERGENCY LANE CLOSURE ON I-65 NORTHBOUND IN MARSHALL COUNTY FOR MILLING AND PAVING OPERATIONS. AT LEAST ONE LANE WILL REMAIN OPEN. FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT ROAD CONDITIONS THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS VALUABLE TOOLS AND RESOURCES TO PROVIDE TENNESSEE TRAVELERS AND COMMUTERS WITH UP-TO-DATE INFORMATION ABOUT TRAVEL CONDITIONS VIA PHONE BY DIALING 511 OR ON THE WEB AT TDOT SMARTWAY.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Bond revoked for former Smith County coach

The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. Election leaders track down mismanaged voters. Election leaders track down...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

MPD Needs Helping In ID'ing These 2

(MURFREESBORO) Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department need the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a theft case that took place at the Joe B. Jackson Walmart on Oct. 29, 2022. Police reports indicate that an unidentified male and female allegedly took nearly $2,000 worth of over-the-counter...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

SCAM UPDATE: Another Scam from Person Claiming to be With or Helping the Sheriff's Office

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports a Murfreesboro woman received a phone call Wednesday asking for a donation to help Sheriff’s deputies harmed in the line of duty and their families. But, the call was a complete hoax! The Sheriff's Office says, "This is a scam call because the Sheriff’s Office does not call and ask for donations for any cause."

