Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Related
WSMV
Handcuffed man escapes arrest following traffic stop in Robertson County
WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a man who managed to run away following a traffic stop on I-65 North above Millersville on Sunday night. According to Millersville Police, the man was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol on the Bethel Road exit ramp...
Inmate Dies at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center
An inmate found unresponsive in his cell died Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, said Chief Deputy Keith Lowery. Detention deputies doing a routine count found inmate Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia unresponsive in his cell, Lowery said. They contacted the center’s on-duty medical staff who assessed him. Emergency Medical Services paramedics pronounced him deceased.
Nolensville commissioners request DA review ticket-fixing by Police Chief
The Town of Nolensville is now calling on the district attorney to investigate allegations that Police Chief Roddy Parker fixed traffic tickets for town commissioners.
WSMV
Fake rideshare driver accused of drugging Nashville victims before stealing credit cards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are working to identify a woman allegedly posing as a rideshare driver in downtown Nashville. She is accused of scheming to steal male victims’ wallets and use their credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards.
WSMV
Officials involved in ticket fixing scandal in Nolensville apologize to citizens
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nolensville city officials offered apologies Thursday night for their role in a ticket fixing scandal. WSMV4 Investigates revealed how the city’s police chief, Roddy Parker, was fixing tickets for commissioners and how frustrated police officers felt the chief was unfairly showing favoritism to commissioners. Records...
fox17.com
7th grader charged for making threat against school in Lebanon Special School District
UPDATE (Nov. 7): The Wilson County Sheriff's Office says a seventh grader has been charged and will face school disciplinary action for making a threatening post on Snapchat directed towards students at Walter J Baird Middle School. ------------- UPDATE: Lebanon police say they do not perceive the concerning post as...
wkdzradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug & Weapons Charges For Tennessee Man
A Portland, Tennessee, man was charged with possession of drugs and a stolen gun after a traffic stop in Todd County Sunday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Brown says he was called to the area for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on private property and located 56-year-old David Carter inside the vehicle. Carter admitted to having a handgun and a DUI-suspended license during the traffic stop.
WSMV
Fire reignites in Warren County
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Department warned the public of a reignited fire on Harrison Ferry Mountain. The fire was started on Oct. 24 by an individual who was banned from the premises. The man, Robert Vincent Halter, has since been arrested and charged. Crews were...
WSMV
7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials were able to identify the...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Warrants Obtained for Persons of Interest in Stolen Check / ID Theft Case
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) WGNS has an update to a news story we told listeners and viewers about this past week. Evidently, authorities have been able to identify and locate two individuals who were believed be tied to a fraud case. That case started on October 4th, when MPD officers were called to First Bank on Old Fort Parkway after two individuals reportedly tried to pass a stolen and altered check as real. They were also accused of using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification.
WSMV
Person shot in Clarksville flown to Nashville hospital
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person that had been shot near Wild Fern Lane was flown to a hospital in Nashville. Clarksville officials said they don’t know the status of the victim. Detectives and officials are on the scene investigating and are asking that drivers find an alternative route...
radio7media.com
I-65 roadwork scheduled in Marshall County
ROAD WORK IN MARSHALL COUNTY CONTINUES THIS WEEK ON INTERSTATE 65. CREWS WILL BE WORKING NIGHTLY FROM 7 PM TO 6 AM ON RESURFACING I-65 FROM MILE MARKER 22 THRU MILE MARKER 35, NORTH OF US 31A TO THE MAURY COUNTY LINE. THERE WILL BE EMERGENCY LANE CLOSURE ON I-65 NORTHBOUND IN MARSHALL COUNTY FOR MILLING AND PAVING OPERATIONS. AT LEAST ONE LANE WILL REMAIN OPEN. FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT ROAD CONDITIONS THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS VALUABLE TOOLS AND RESOURCES TO PROVIDE TENNESSEE TRAVELERS AND COMMUTERS WITH UP-TO-DATE INFORMATION ABOUT TRAVEL CONDITIONS VIA PHONE BY DIALING 511 OR ON THE WEB AT TDOT SMARTWAY.
WKRN
Bond revoked for former Smith County coach
The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. Election leaders track down mismanaged voters. Election leaders track down...
Shots fired after Clarksville Halloween party gets out of control
What was supposed to be a party of about 50 people in Clarksville ended up as a gathering of more than 150 and was capped off by a shooting.
wgnsradio.com
Duo Allegedly Shoplifted $2,000 Worth of Medication from Murfreesboro Walmart Store
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) MPD Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft case that occurred on October 29th. The theft in question was reported at the Walmart store on Joe B. Jackson Parkway at South Church Street (HWY 231S). According to police, an unidentified male and female made...
wgnsradio.com
MPD Needs Helping In ID'ing These 2
(MURFREESBORO) Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department need the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a theft case that took place at the Joe B. Jackson Walmart on Oct. 29, 2022. Police reports indicate that an unidentified male and female allegedly took nearly $2,000 worth of over-the-counter...
wgnsradio.com
SCAM UPDATE: Another Scam from Person Claiming to be With or Helping the Sheriff's Office
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports a Murfreesboro woman received a phone call Wednesday asking for a donation to help Sheriff’s deputies harmed in the line of duty and their families. But, the call was a complete hoax! The Sheriff's Office says, "This is a scam call because the Sheriff’s Office does not call and ask for donations for any cause."
Man facing multiple charges following trailer theft, burglary in Robertson County
Thanks to a joint investigation between two Robertson County law enforcement agencies, a man has been taken into custody in connection with a trailer theft in Springfield and a burglary in Adams.
WSMV
Neighbors concerned after East Nashville shooting sends woman to hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville shooting on Thursday night sent one woman to the hospital and those who live in the area said Incidents like that didn’t happen often, but it all changed about three or four months ago. Metro Nashville police are searching for who fired...
19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef found safe following days of searching
After five days, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office has announced the search for Michaelle Van Kleef is over. The 19-year-old was reportedly found safe on Friday.
Comments / 1