Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s bloody, sexy take on the fantasy genre opens to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content. The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Sylvester Stallone confirms a ‘Rambo’ prequel, though his version sounds more intriguing
It feels strange to point out the things that Sylvester Stallone is known for; at this point in history, the 76-year-old film legend’s globe-circling fame seems entirely self-sufficient. Indeed, Stallone is known for being Stallone. Of course, the actor is chiefly synonymous with Rocky Balboa, the superstar boxer of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Bye bye, Bethenny: Fans are done with Frankel after new ‘Housewives’ podcast begins
Bethenny Frankel is taking some heat these days from fans of The Real Housewives of New York City, the reality show she was on from 2008 to 2019. Her new podcast ReWives plans to revisit all her favorite episodes, which has former costar Luann de Lesseps slamming her and countless fans chiming in.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hell freezes over as fans blame Marvel and not Brie Larson for the apathy towards Carol Danvers
If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan with an internet connection, then you’ll no doubt be aware that Brie Larson has never exactly managed to endear herself to a certain section of the franchise’s supporters. The long-running war of attrition has been going on for almost half...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Neil Gaiman has bad news for people hoping to get cast in ‘The Sandman’ season two as backlash continues against the show runner for ‘The Witcher’
Netflix’s The Witcher is all over the news at the moment, as fans of the series continue to process news that Henry Cavill has concluded his run as Geralt of Rivia. The popular actor recently announced that season three will be his last, with Liam Hemsworth tapped to replace the 39-year-old in the role.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ominous ending of ‘Eternals’ may lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover yet
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to putting out a divisive entry here and there. Phase Four has perhaps been the loudest example of that, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in particular having taken over Twitter for all the right and wrong reasons for the better part of two months.
wegotthiscovered.com
A pair of A-grade Peter Parkers rumored to show up in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
As the sequel to not just one of the best animated movies of the last decade, but arguably one of cinema’s finest comic book adaptations ever, there’s a whole heap of pressure and expectation on next year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It doesn’t help that the anticipation...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille touches on the magic of Monica: ‘Her softness is her strength’
Kelsey Asbille is sharing insight into the magic and mayhem of the Yellowstone universe ahead of the highly-anticipated fifth season debut on Nov. 13. With an evolving storyline and characters up against their most intense and multifaceted challenges yet, big things are happening in Paramount’s number one series. Speaking...
wegotthiscovered.com
A crime thriller that was sued, countersued, and delayed by 4 years unravels a web of streaming corruption
Crime thriller City of Lies may have only released in March of last year, but to give you an indication of just how long the movie had been sitting on the shelf, it initially premiered way back in December of 2018. Not only that, but when shooting first began on...
wegotthiscovered.com
What happened to Michonne in ‘The Walking Dead?’
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for the final season of The Walking Dead. The popular American horror series The Walking Dead aired on AMC in 2010 and has maintained a huge similarity with some of the renowned and cult hit shows such as Game of Thrones and Grey’s Anatomy, to name a few. Only in this case, the greatness emanates from the ability to pull off some of the major, heart-wrenching deaths of the show’s primary characters, leaving the fans disheartened and wanting more.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Stranger Things’ fans figure out how the final season begins as a bonafide genre icon joins latest ‘Star Wars’ series
There’s been a range of juicy updates in this sci-fi sphere this Monday, as Stranger Things fans chew over all that we learned from this weekend’s Stranger Things Day while the Star Wars crowd rejoices as a literal legend of the genre boards the latest Disney Plus series set in the galaxy far, far away. Elsewhere, an Enterprise crewmember talks the endlessly delayed Star Trek 4 as a truly terrible sequel somehow enjoys renewed success.
wegotthiscovered.com
A terrible festive horror remake with a surprisingly stacked cast gets reappraised as a classic
Horror and Christmas go together like Elon Musk and terrible decisions, or like Hollywood and needless remakes. Thanks to the factory-like churn of Hollywood, anything which was once good gets remade to often terrifying results. 2006 saw one of the most needlessly and almost offensively bland remakes in Black Christmas....
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’
Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther 2’ star names the MCU heroes he wants to meet, forgetting they’re both dead
There’s a new king in town in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, namely Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor the Submariner, the mutant merman monarch of Atlantis Talocan. Namor is a character fans have been waiting years to see enter the MCU, so there’s a lot of hope that he’ll be rubbing shoulders with a range of other Marvel heavyweights in the coming phases. Although, despite Huerta’s hopes, we’re pretty sure he’s not about to meet these two heroes.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Acolyte’ cast confirmed and Andy Serkis discusses ‘Andor’ sequel trilogy connections
Obi-Wan Kenobi seems destined to go down in history as a missed opportunity. The storytelling felt repetitive, it had plotholes big enough to drive a Star Destroyer through, and overall felt quite rushed. However, it looks even worse now that we can compare it to Andor, which is fast becoming the textbook example of how to do a live-action Star Wars TV show.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jeremy Strong almost played scrawny Steve Rogers in ‘Captain America’
Chris Evans quickly turned into a Marvel Cinematic Universe icon with his time spent as the first Captain America, Steve Rogers. It all started back in his first Marvel appearance, Captain America: The First Avenger, in which his character undergoes a drastic physique change, going from scrawny pushover to chiseled adonis in the space of minutes thanks to the super soldier serum.
wegotthiscovered.com
The horrendously bad remake of an explosive all-time classic gets extreme on streaming
Katheryn Bigelow’s 1991 action classic Point Break had already been loosely remade to great effect with The Fast and the Furious, so there was really no need for an official retread to exist. It happened, though, and even the most forgiving of genre aficionados were left wondering why one of the all-time greats was allowed to be desecrated in such banal fashion.
wegotthiscovered.com
David Harbour reveals his intense preparation for portraying Santa Claus
A little-known piece of advice for those in the entertainment industry: if they tell you you’re going to be portraying Santa Claus, keep in mind that you have absolutely no idea what exactly that’s going to entail. Of course, if the title of the project is Violent Night,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once
This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Harry Potter’ fans detest the easiest possible sequel that HBO could bring to life
Fans prepare themselves for the possibility that Harry Potter may continue after Warner Bro’s Discovery’s announcement to produce more films in the franchise. However, there is one Harry Potter story that currently exists that doesn’t have a screen adaptation as of late, and fans are not keen to see it come to life once more.
Comments / 0