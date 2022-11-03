ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: Neil Gaiman has bad news for people hoping to get cast in ‘The Sandman’ season two as backlash continues against the show runner for ‘The Witcher’

Netflix’s The Witcher is all over the news at the moment, as fans of the series continue to process news that Henry Cavill has concluded his run as Geralt of Rivia. The popular actor recently announced that season three will be his last, with Liam Hemsworth tapped to replace the 39-year-old in the role.
wegotthiscovered.com

The ominous ending of ‘Eternals’ may lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover yet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to putting out a divisive entry here and there. Phase Four has perhaps been the loudest example of that, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in particular having taken over Twitter for all the right and wrong reasons for the better part of two months.
wegotthiscovered.com

What happened to Michonne in ‘The Walking Dead?’

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for the final season of The Walking Dead. The popular American horror series The Walking Dead aired on AMC in 2010 and has maintained a huge similarity with some of the renowned and cult hit shows such as Game of Thrones and Grey’s Anatomy, to name a few. Only in this case, the greatness emanates from the ability to pull off some of the major, heart-wrenching deaths of the show’s primary characters, leaving the fans disheartened and wanting more.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Stranger Things’ fans figure out how the final season begins as a bonafide genre icon joins latest ‘Star Wars’ series

There’s been a range of juicy updates in this sci-fi sphere this Monday, as Stranger Things fans chew over all that we learned from this weekend’s Stranger Things Day while the Star Wars crowd rejoices as a literal legend of the genre boards the latest Disney Plus series set in the galaxy far, far away. Elsewhere, an Enterprise crewmember talks the endlessly delayed Star Trek 4 as a truly terrible sequel somehow enjoys renewed success.
wegotthiscovered.com

Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’

Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther 2’ star names the MCU heroes he wants to meet, forgetting they’re both dead

There’s a new king in town in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, namely Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor the Submariner, the mutant merman monarch of Atlantis Talocan. Namor is a character fans have been waiting years to see enter the MCU, so there’s a lot of hope that he’ll be rubbing shoulders with a range of other Marvel heavyweights in the coming phases. Although, despite Huerta’s hopes, we’re pretty sure he’s not about to meet these two heroes.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Acolyte’ cast confirmed and Andy Serkis discusses ‘Andor’ sequel trilogy connections

Obi-Wan Kenobi seems destined to go down in history as a missed opportunity. The storytelling felt repetitive, it had plotholes big enough to drive a Star Destroyer through, and overall felt quite rushed. However, it looks even worse now that we can compare it to Andor, which is fast becoming the textbook example of how to do a live-action Star Wars TV show.
wegotthiscovered.com

Jeremy Strong almost played scrawny Steve Rogers in ‘Captain America’

Chris Evans quickly turned into a Marvel Cinematic Universe icon with his time spent as the first Captain America, Steve Rogers. It all started back in his first Marvel appearance, Captain America: The First Avenger, in which his character undergoes a drastic physique change, going from scrawny pushover to chiseled adonis in the space of minutes thanks to the super soldier serum.
wegotthiscovered.com

The horrendously bad remake of an explosive all-time classic gets extreme on streaming

Katheryn Bigelow’s 1991 action classic Point Break had already been loosely remade to great effect with The Fast and the Furious, so there was really no need for an official retread to exist. It happened, though, and even the most forgiving of genre aficionados were left wondering why one of the all-time greats was allowed to be desecrated in such banal fashion.
wegotthiscovered.com

David Harbour reveals his intense preparation for portraying Santa Claus

A little-known piece of advice for those in the entertainment industry: if they tell you you’re going to be portraying Santa Claus, keep in mind that you have absolutely no idea what exactly that’s going to entail. Of course, if the title of the project is Violent Night,...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once

This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Harry Potter’ fans detest the easiest possible sequel that HBO could bring to life

Fans prepare themselves for the possibility that Harry Potter may continue after Warner Bro’s Discovery’s announcement to produce more films in the franchise. However, there is one Harry Potter story that currently exists that doesn’t have a screen adaptation as of late, and fans are not keen to see it come to life once more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy