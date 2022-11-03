Read full article on original website
Related
Former Spanish king appeals against UK harassment lawsuit
Spain's former king Juan Carlos I on Tuesday resumes a UK court battle over harassment claims by his former lover, seeking confirmation of his legal immunity as a royal. In March, the High Court in London rejected Juan Carlos's claim that English courts had no jurisdiction to hear the case because he has state immunity as a royal.
Business Insider
A Russian convoy stole an amusement park train from Ukraine and drove it out of Kherson, Ukrainian advisor claims
A video posted by Anton Gerashchenko shows a kid's choo-choo train amid a convoy of vehicles, which Gerashchenko said was driven by Russians.
N. Korea denies US claims it sent artillery shells to Russia
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has denied American claims that it’s shipping artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, and on Tuesday accused the United States of lying. The denial follows dozens of weapons tests by North Korea, including short-range missiles that are likely nuclear-capable and an intercontinental ballistic missile that could target the U.S. mainland. Pyongyang said it was testing the missiles and artillery so it could “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets if it chose to. North Korea has been cozying up to traditional ally Russia in recent...
Comments / 0