abc57.com
Police searching for suspect in stabbing at McDonald's in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. - Police are searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing at a McDonald's in Warsaw on Monday. On Monday, officers with the Warsaw Police Department were initially called to the Kosciusko Cunty Justice Building for reports of a stabbing. On the way, officers were told the stabbing...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Sheriff's deputies arrest Lima man who allegedly fired shots into Bristol Ave. home
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man, who was asked to leave a party early Sunday morning, was arrested for firing a gun at the home he was asked to leave from. 22-year-old Da'Moni Brown was charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a home. According to Allen County Sheriff's deputies, just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning, people who were causing a problem at a party on Bristol Avenue were asked to leave. Moments later, the car that looked like the same car the people left in, drove by the house and a person fired a shot from the vehicle, hitting the home. Deputies were able to locate the people that left at a home on Elida Road, that is where they discovered that Brown allegedly shot at the Bristol Avenue home. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
wfft.com
fortwaynesnbc.com
Wells County man arrested following fentanyl bust
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wells County Sheriff’s Office says one man was arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were found in a Keystone home. In a Facebook post on Monday, the department says they were called to a home at 5805 E 900 S in Keystone to serve an arrest warrant on 31-year-old Kyle William Burch on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
WANE-TV
abc57.com
Joint agency investigation leads to massive fentanyl bust and arrests
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Officials from multiple local and state-wide agencies participated in an investigation that led to the seizure of around 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl and several arrests on drug-related charges. Officers arrested 63-year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46-year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr., both from Elkhart, for...
mdmh-bloomington.com
wboi.org
Fort Wayne Police shooting Wednesday kills 18-year-old
The man shot by police Wednesday afternoon died in the operating room. According to the Allen County Coroner, 18-year-old Wyatt Beckler died from gunshot wounds, making his death the county’s 22 homicide for 2022. The Indiana State Police, alongside the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fort Wayne Police...
95.3 MNC
Three people killed, two others hurt in crash on County Road 38 in Elkhart County
Three people were killed in a crash on County Road 38, west of County Road 17 in Elkhart County. The collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, when Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver, 18-year-old Christian Hartpence of Lapaz, went off the north side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and a structure, causing the vehicle to roll, coming to rest right side up in the roadway. All of the the occupants were ejected.
wfft.com
Indiana woman sentenced to 57 years in DWI case that killed man, great-grandson
HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — An Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to driving through a home and fatally striking a 74-year-old man and his 5-year-old great-grandson was sentenced to 57 years in prison on Friday. Brandi S. Bare, 46, of Montpelier, was sentenced after pleading guilty in September to two...
WANE-TV
Pickup truck driver in critical condition after sedan runs stop sign in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a crash that left an 18-year-old seriously injured Sunday morning, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Dispatch received a call at 8:18 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of SR 219 and Burkettsville- St. Henry Road, according to...
loud1033.com
WANE-TV
Hillegas & Illinois traffic normal after 2-car crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police were called to a two car crash at Illinois Road and Hillegas Road Monday evening around 6:30. Dispatch told WANE 15 nobody suffered life-threatening injuries but offered no other details. The airbags in both vehicles were seen by a WANE 15...
fortwaynesnbc.com
CORONER: Man FWPD officer shot has died, mother says he had mental health problems
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the man who was shot by a Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer on Wednesday has died from his injuries. FWPD says officers responded to the 400 block of Poplar Street Wednesday afternoon after they...
abc57.com
inkfreenews.com
Man Arrested After Child Tests Positive For Drugs
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested on drug charges after an infant child was found to have ingested amphetamines. Jason Todd Whitaker, 36, 109 N. Reed St., Warsaw, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance, both level 6 felonies; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony.
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry responds directly to Councilman Arp’s requests for footage from OWI incident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry responded directly to City Council President Jason Arp’s request for police footage, writing he was “baffled” by the councilman’s request. A series of emails shared with WANE 15 on Monday details the interaction between the...
WANE-TV
One person hospitalized after Fort Wayne home catches fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One person was hospitalized for apparent smoke inhalation Friday morning after a home caught fire according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The fire started just after 6:30 a.m. at the home located at 3621 Holton Avenue. Ten people were in the home at the time and all but one of them was able to get out safely. Fire investigators say the fire was contained to a single bedroom.
22 WSBT
Single vehicle crash leaves one dead in Elkhart County
One man is dead after a crash Saturday morning in Elkhart County. Police were called out to County Road 4, just north of the city limits of Middlebury. According to officials, 24-year-old Andrew Hurtekant was heading west on County Road 4 when he ran off the road, hit a tree and rolled his vehicle.
