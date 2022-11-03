ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock futures were up Monday ahead of this week's congressional midterm elections and key inflation data. Tuesday's elections will determine which party will control Congress. Democrats currently control the House, and have a majority...
NBC New York

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mostly Rise Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher early Tuesday morning as investors digest the Bank of Japan's summary of opinions and look ahead to the U.S. midterm elections. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 1.43% and the Topix was also 1.38% higher....
NBC New York

Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends

Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
NBC New York

Carvana Stock Tanks 20% in Continued Sell-Off

Shares of Carvana were briefly halted Monday due to volatility. The stock hit its lowest point on record, below $7 per share. Volume spiked on the beaten-down used car seller name. Shares of Carvana were briefly halted Monday due to volatility, down more than 20% to below $7 per share...
NBC New York

Watch Now: ETF Edge on a Breakthrough Year for Active Management

CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
NBC New York

Despite Stock Market Losses, Investors May Get Year-End Mutual Fund Payouts. That Can Trigger a Surprise Tax Bill.

Despite stock market losses in 2022, investors may receive year-end mutual fund distributions, which can trigger a tax bill. Typically, mutual fund payouts happen once per year, by mid-December, after funds announce estimates in late October or early November. However, investors may reduce capital gains through tax-loss harvesting, or using...
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lyft, Take-Two Interactive, Tripadvisor and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Lyft — Lyft stock sank 13% after the ridesharing company reported mixed earnings results. Lyft reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, more than analysts' expectations of 7 cents, but revenue fell short of the Street's forecast, coming in at $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
NBC New York

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Tesla Is a Decent Situation

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Ring Energy: "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
NBC New York

Take-Two Stock Tumbles After It Cuts Outlook

Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company said its outlook in the current quarter and in early 2023 would be significantly lower than previously expected. Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2023...
NBC New York

Meta Shares Up on Report It's Set to Begin Mass Layoffs

Shares of Facebook owner Meta rose Monday following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the company's last earnings call that by...
NBC New York

Airlines Face Fragile Winter, Ryanair CEO Says After Record Summer Profits

Ryanair posted record summer profits, but adverse developments in Ukraine or with Covid-19 make the sector fragile, airline CEO Michael O'Leary warned. The Irish airline posted its largest ever after-tax profit for the six months to September at 1.37 billion euros ($1.37 billion) Monday. Ryanair on Monday reported record summer...
NBC New York

‘The Old UK Growth Model Is Dead': What a Long-Term Weak Pound Means for Britain

LONDON — The British pound's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar has been on a rollercoaster ride in recent months. After a year of steady decline, it plunged to an all-time low beneath $1.10 after the U.K. government's infamous "mini budget" in late September. It then recovered to $1.16 after the country swapped its finance and prime ministers in late October; and sank to $1.11 after the Bank of England downplayed rate hike expectations and warned the U.K. had already begun its longest-ever recession on Nov. 3.
NBC New York

Cramer Expects Energy Stocks to Rally If Republicans Have a Strong Showing in the Midterms

A strong showing from Republicans in the midterm elections could spark a rally in energy stocks, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. Cramer said oilfield services firms like Halliburton and SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, should be among the industry's best performers in that scenario. CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates...
NBC New York

Meta Could Begin Large-Scale Layoffs This Week, Report Says

Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. Facebook parent Meta could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the...

