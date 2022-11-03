Read full article on original website
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock futures were up Monday ahead of this week's congressional midterm elections and key inflation data. Tuesday's elections will determine which party will control Congress. Democrats currently control the House, and have a majority...
Asia-Pacific Stocks Mostly Rise Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher early Tuesday morning as investors digest the Bank of Japan's summary of opinions and look ahead to the U.S. midterm elections. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 1.43% and the Topix was also 1.38% higher....
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends
Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
Carvana Stock Tanks 20% in Continued Sell-Off
Shares of Carvana were briefly halted Monday due to volatility. The stock hit its lowest point on record, below $7 per share. Volume spiked on the beaten-down used car seller name. Shares of Carvana were briefly halted Monday due to volatility, down more than 20% to below $7 per share...
Watch Now: ETF Edge on a Breakthrough Year for Active Management
CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
Despite Stock Market Losses, Investors May Get Year-End Mutual Fund Payouts. That Can Trigger a Surprise Tax Bill.
Despite stock market losses in 2022, investors may receive year-end mutual fund distributions, which can trigger a tax bill. Typically, mutual fund payouts happen once per year, by mid-December, after funds announce estimates in late October or early November. However, investors may reduce capital gains through tax-loss harvesting, or using...
In Bankrupt Lebanon, Locals Mine Bitcoin and Buy Groceries With Tether, as $1 Is Now Worth 15 Cents
Once known for its stable and investment-friendly banking system, Lebanon has plunged into chaos as hyperinflation grips the country and banks force huge haircuts on dollar withdrawals. To make ends meet in a financial system that no longer makes sense, some Lebanese are mining bitcoin or storing wealth using the...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lyft, Take-Two Interactive, Tripadvisor and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Lyft — Lyft stock sank 13% after the ridesharing company reported mixed earnings results. Lyft reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, more than analysts' expectations of 7 cents, but revenue fell short of the Street's forecast, coming in at $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Tesla Is a Decent Situation
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Ring Energy: "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
Take-Two Stock Tumbles After It Cuts Outlook
Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company said its outlook in the current quarter and in early 2023 would be significantly lower than previously expected. Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2023...
Meta Shares Up on Report It's Set to Begin Mass Layoffs
Shares of Facebook owner Meta rose Monday following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the company's last earnings call that by...
Airlines Face Fragile Winter, Ryanair CEO Says After Record Summer Profits
Ryanair posted record summer profits, but adverse developments in Ukraine or with Covid-19 make the sector fragile, airline CEO Michael O'Leary warned. The Irish airline posted its largest ever after-tax profit for the six months to September at 1.37 billion euros ($1.37 billion) Monday. Ryanair on Monday reported record summer...
‘The Old UK Growth Model Is Dead': What a Long-Term Weak Pound Means for Britain
LONDON — The British pound's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar has been on a rollercoaster ride in recent months. After a year of steady decline, it plunged to an all-time low beneath $1.10 after the U.K. government's infamous "mini budget" in late September. It then recovered to $1.16 after the country swapped its finance and prime ministers in late October; and sank to $1.11 after the Bank of England downplayed rate hike expectations and warned the U.K. had already begun its longest-ever recession on Nov. 3.
Twitter Rolls Out Changes for Some Users Ahead of Launching New Paid Verification System
Twitter began rolling out changes to its platform for some users on Saturday in preparation for the launch of its revamped subscription service Twitter Blue. Updates outlined in the App Store confirmed that users will be able to purchase Twitter Blue and receive a blue checkmark for $7.99 per month.
Twitter Early Investor Chris Sacca Says Elon Musk Is ‘Alone Right Now and Winging This'
Venture capitalist Chris Sacca was one of Twitter's first investors and an early user. In a Twitter thread on Monday, Sacca said Musk needs to listen to people who challenge his assumptions on how to run the social media company. "The only way I see that happening is if anyone...
China's Exports Unexpectedly Shrink in October, Badly Missing Expectations for Growth
BEIJING — China's exports unexpectedly fell in October, with a drop in the value of goods sold to the U.S. and EU, according Chinese customs data released Monday. China's exports fell by 0.3% in October from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, missing Reuters expectations for a 4.3% increase.
Cramer Expects Energy Stocks to Rally If Republicans Have a Strong Showing in the Midterms
A strong showing from Republicans in the midterm elections could spark a rally in energy stocks, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. Cramer said oilfield services firms like Halliburton and SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, should be among the industry's best performers in that scenario. CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates...
Powerball's $1.9 Billion Jackpot Is the Biggest Ever—But Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary Disagree on What to Do If You Win
If you're lucky enough to win Powerball's $1.9 billion jackpot draw — the biggest ever — you'll need to figure out what to do with all that money. Celebrity investors Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary have different takes on how to make the most of your winnings, although both advise against spending too much right away.
Taxation Is a Blunt Instrument, IATA Chief Willie Walsh Says: ‘The Carrot Is Far More Effective Than the Stick'
"Quite honestly, all of the evidence that we have available shows that the carrot is far more effective than the stick," Willie Walsh tells CNBC. Despite being a crucial cog in the global economy, the environmental footprint of aviation is significant. Walsh strikes an optimistic tone about his sector's prospects...
Meta Could Begin Large-Scale Layoffs This Week, Report Says
Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. Facebook parent Meta could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the...
