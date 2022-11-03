Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
7 area marching bands compete in state championship
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
Current Publishing
Zionsville Community High School boys cross country team places second in state finals
The Zionsville Community High School boys cross country team had just the right mix for its best finish in state finals history. The Eagles finished second in the IHSAA state meet Oct. 29 with 106 points, just three more than state champion Carmel. The team’s best previous finish was seventh three times, 2009, 2018 and last year.
readthereporter.com
Top-ranked Millers get tested early, pull away from Avon in season opener
NOBLESVILLE – It took a little bit of time in the season opener to get some strategy worked out, but the reigning state champion Noblesville Millers were able to fight off everything that Avon brought. The Millers are going to have a target on their back the whole season...
korncountry.com
Columbus Softball Hall of Fame welcomes 15 new members
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Indiana Slowpitch Softball Hall Of Fame (CISSHOF) held its fourth induction ceremony and banquet on Saturday night at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Over 200 softball enthusiasts attended. Fifteen former players, coaches, umpires, and teams were honored and accepted into the local Hall of...
WANE-TV
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
cbs4indy.com
10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
Inside Indiana Business
Expansion of Whiteland Raceway Park underway
Whiteland Raceway Park in Johnson County has broken ground on a multimillion-dollar expansion of its facility and track. Plans include the addition of nearly a half-mile of track, seven new turns and 28 additional garages. WRP, which opened in 1958, is one of the oldest operating go-kart tracks in the...
Current Publishing
Capriotti’s to open Nov. 7 on Michigan Road in Carmel
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will open its first restaurant in Hamilton County on Nov. 7 at 11100 N. Michigan Rd. in Carmel. Known for menu items that include cheese steaks and turkey subs, Capriotti’s is expected to employ 20 workers in Carmel. Indianapolis native Casey McGaughey will own and...
indypolitics.org
Why I’m Running for Carmel School Board
I am running for Carmel Clay School Board in District 1 because I want to put our Carmel kids first. I am troubled by the shift from education to politics that I am seeing nationally. My platform for CCS includes transparency, strong academics, fiscal responsibility, and safety in our schools. I am asking for your vote on November 8th not just because of my platform but because I am qualified to lead on our school board. In today’s political climate, it is more important than ever that we choose candidates who align with our values and have a proven track record of leadership.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
readthereporter.com
Carmel couple gives special gift to city
It’s time once again for the Carmel Street Department to work its magic at Carter Green in preparation for the opening of the Christkindlmarkt and The Ice at Carter Green on Nov. 19. This year, Operations Manager Crystal Edmondson was thrilled to receive a generous donation from Gene and...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Leadership Connection sends volunteers to Central Park
Six groups comprised of Carmel Fire Dept. firefighters, volunteers from the Carmel Rotary Club and students from Carmel High School and Christel House Watanabe Manual High School in Indianapolis recently took part in citizen science data collection, native seed sorting and honeysuckle removal and litter cleanup in Central Park as part of the Rotary club’s Leadership Connection initiative. (Photos courtesy of Meg Osborne)
WLKY.com
Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Indiana
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country queen Shania Twain is going on a massive tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15. The tour is in support of and named...
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
Teen seriously hurt in crash with semi-truck on Indy's south side
A teenage boy was seriously injured when he was ejected from an SUV that collided with a semi-truck late Sunday, police say.
Current Publishing
Film Forum set for Nov. 5-6 at Carmel Clay Public Library
The Carmel Clay Public Library will be holding its 2022 Carmel Film Forum: Big Picture Pinball Show and Narrative Design Workshop for Games and Movies on Nov. 5-6. The 2022 Film Forum has a pinball and gaming theme. Admission is free. The sessions and presenters for the Film Forum will...
Current Publishing
Two Westfield residents launch bids for council
Two Westfield residents have announced they plan to run for seats on the Westfield City Council in the May primary in 2023. Joe Duepner, a local attorney who owns his law firm, Duepner LLC in Noblesville, is seeking the District 3 seat. A second candidate, Patrick Tamm, will run for the District 4 seat. He oversees Tamm Capital Group, an association management and governmental affairs firm.
Current Publishing
DOUBLE ‘JEOPARDY!’: Fishers resident competes on iconic game show for second time this year
For as long as Sarah Snider can remember, she has tuned in at 7:30 p.m., whenever possible, and watched “Jeopardy!” from the comfort of her living room. Late last month, Snider – in the company of family and friends – watched a special episode of her favorite TV game show.
Current Publishing
Painting the town: Community Foundation unveils Rail Trail murals in Zionsville
Anyone who has traversed the Big-4 Rail Trail in Zionsville in the last few months has likely seen two murals being painted by artists from Blice Edwards Inc., a decorative painting and mural company founded in Indianapolis in 1993. The murals were officially completed at the end of September and...
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
