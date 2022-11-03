ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

7 area marching bands compete in state championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
Columbus Softball Hall of Fame welcomes 15 new members

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Indiana Slowpitch Softball Hall Of Fame (CISSHOF) held its fourth induction ceremony and banquet on Saturday night at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Over 200 softball enthusiasts attended. Fifteen former players, coaches, umpires, and teams were honored and accepted into the local Hall of...
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
Expansion of Whiteland Raceway Park underway

Whiteland Raceway Park in Johnson County has broken ground on a multimillion-dollar expansion of its facility and track. Plans include the addition of nearly a half-mile of track, seven new turns and 28 additional garages. WRP, which opened in 1958, is one of the oldest operating go-kart tracks in the...
Capriotti’s to open Nov. 7 on Michigan Road in Carmel

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will open its first restaurant in Hamilton County on Nov. 7 at 11100 N. Michigan Rd. in Carmel. Known for menu items that include cheese steaks and turkey subs, Capriotti’s is expected to employ 20 workers in Carmel. Indianapolis native Casey McGaughey will own and...
Why I’m Running for Carmel School Board

I am running for Carmel Clay School Board in District 1 because I want to put our Carmel kids first. I am troubled by the shift from education to politics that I am seeing nationally. My platform for CCS includes transparency, strong academics, fiscal responsibility, and safety in our schools. I am asking for your vote on November 8th not just because of my platform but because I am qualified to lead on our school board. In today’s political climate, it is more important than ever that we choose candidates who align with our values and have a proven track record of leadership.
Carmel couple gives special gift to city

It’s time once again for the Carmel Street Department to work its magic at Carter Green in preparation for the opening of the Christkindlmarkt and The Ice at Carter Green on Nov. 19. This year, Operations Manager Crystal Edmondson was thrilled to receive a generous donation from Gene and...
Snapshot: Leadership Connection sends volunteers to Central Park

Six groups comprised of Carmel Fire Dept. firefighters, volunteers from the Carmel Rotary Club and students from Carmel High School and Christel House Watanabe Manual High School in Indianapolis recently took part in citizen science data collection, native seed sorting and honeysuckle removal and litter cleanup in Central Park as part of the Rotary club’s Leadership Connection initiative. (Photos courtesy of Meg Osborne)
Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Indiana

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country queen Shania Twain is going on a massive tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15. The tour is in support of and named...
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem

Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
Film Forum set for Nov. 5-6 at Carmel Clay Public Library

The Carmel Clay Public Library will be holding its 2022 Carmel Film Forum: Big Picture Pinball Show and Narrative Design Workshop for Games and Movies on Nov. 5-6. The 2022 Film Forum has a pinball and gaming theme. Admission is free. The sessions and presenters for the Film Forum will...
Two Westfield residents launch bids for council

Two Westfield residents have announced they plan to run for seats on the Westfield City Council in the May primary in 2023. Joe Duepner, a local attorney who owns his law firm, Duepner LLC in Noblesville, is seeking the District 3 seat. A second candidate, Patrick Tamm, will run for the District 4 seat. He oversees Tamm Capital Group, an association management and governmental affairs firm.
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It

If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
