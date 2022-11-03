I am running for Carmel Clay School Board in District 1 because I want to put our Carmel kids first. I am troubled by the shift from education to politics that I am seeing nationally. My platform for CCS includes transparency, strong academics, fiscal responsibility, and safety in our schools. I am asking for your vote on November 8th not just because of my platform but because I am qualified to lead on our school board. In today’s political climate, it is more important than ever that we choose candidates who align with our values and have a proven track record of leadership.

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO