Post Register
Young sits, but Murray, Hawks hand Bucks 1st loss of season
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young's absence to add a career-high 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-opening, nine-game winning streak with a 117-98 victory on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a...
Post Register
Embiid has double-double in return, 76ers beat Suns 100-88
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing three games with the flu, Georges Niang scored 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting on 3-pointers, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Phoenix Suns 100-88 on Monday night. Tobias Harris added 21 points and...
Post Register
Jokic powers Nuggets past Spurs for 3rd straight victory
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 10 assists, Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and the Denver Nuggets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Monday night for their third straight victory. Denver point guard Jamal Murray added 19 points, six assists and five rebounds....
