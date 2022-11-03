ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Taste of Hope’ to support American Cancer Society

By Michele DeSelms
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some of West Michigan’s best chefs are taking part in a friendly competition, and it’s all to support the American Cancer Society.

A Taste of Hope will take place Monday, Nov. 7 at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. The event features samplings from 16 local restaurants.

Guests can sample a wide variety of dishes, and vote for their favorite. In addition to the food, there will also be a live and silent auction featuring culinary and travel experiences.

For more information, go to acstasteofhopewmi.org.

For a conversation with Susan Brogger, the development associate director with the American Cancer Society, watch the video in the player above.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

