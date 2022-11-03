ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
411mania.com

Pantoja’s NJPW Battle Autumn Review 11.5.22

November 5th, 2022 | Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 4,006. Apologies for these reviews being later than expected. This and Crown Jewel are airing on a really busy weekend for me involving a family gathering and a road trip for a football game so I’ll be out of the house for a lot of it.
411mania.com

Notes on Match Order for WWE Crown Jewel (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– PWInsider reported the following match order for today’s WWE Crown Jewel event:. * Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar will reportedly open the main card. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Asuka (c) vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. * Steel Cage Match: Karrion...
411mania.com

Logan Paul Reveals He Suffered Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel

In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered several injuries during his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul said that he tore his meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL. He also noted that it happened halfway through the match. He wrote: “Torn meniscus, MCL...
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles are on the line on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship...
411mania.com

Sasha Banks and Naomi Added Back To WWE Signature

In a post on Twitter, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Sasha Banks and Naomi have returned to the WWE signature intro. The clip aired before Crown Jewel. The two hadn’t been in the video for some time and only just returned to it today. They have been suspended indefinitely from WWE since the summer when they walked out of the company.
411mania.com

GCW Owner Explains Why He’s Interested In Working With Omos

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale spoke about why he is interested in working with WWE wrestler Omos. He said: “Well, listen, that guy is a powerhouse, right? He’s so dynamic, and what an athlete, and… The guy’s a throwback. It’s just a huge guy. And I see a lot of potential and personality in him. And I would love to see the Big Man come through GCW.“
411mania.com

Full Lineup Official For NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over

NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over takes place in a couple of weeks, and the full card has officially been announced. The two companies announced the following complete lineup for the show, which takes place on November 20th in Ariake, Tokyo, Japan and will be headlined by the crowning of an inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion:
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Barely Survives Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

– Brock Lesnar managed to get his win back against Bobby Lashley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event, but just barely. He also did not walk away from the match unscathed. Lashley took the fight to Lesnar from the outset of the match and absolutely dominated Lesnar. Lashley applied the Hurt Lock on Lesnar, but Lesnar managed to spring off the corner and landed on top of Lashley to pick up the pinfall victory.
411mania.com

Bayley Reveals Who She’d Want to Team With For WarGames At Survivor Series

Damage CTRL could end up being inside WarGames at Survivor Series, and Bayley has revealed who she would want to team with them inside the structure. The WWE star recently spoke with Sportskeeda and was asked who she would recruit into the trio of she could. Bayley said she wouldn’t reveal her cards on who (or if) she might recruit, but said that she’d team with Ripley for a WarGames match.
411mania.com

NJPW Announce Teams For Super Junior Tag League and World Tag League

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the teams for both the 2022 World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League. The World Tag League begins on November 21 and will finish on December 14. The winners will get a shot at the IWGP World Tag Team Titles, currently held by FTR, at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.
411mania.com

Slimmer’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Review

Welcome to 411’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Report. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Jackie Redmond, Matt Camp, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and announce that Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will open the show. They head to a video package for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley followed by a video package for The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day. Next up is a video package for Braun Strowman vs. Omos followed by a video package for Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Damage CTRL. We head to a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Bayley followed by a video package for The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes. Next up is a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross, and then the Kickoff Show hosts break down the entire card one more time. The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul.
411mania.com

Mia Yim Makes WWE Raw Return, Allies With The Club

The Club have their equalizer to deal with Rhea Ripley in their war with Judgement Day, and it’s the returning Mia Yim. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, The Judgment Day came out so Finn Balor could answer Seth Rollins’ US Championship Open Challenge but were interrupted by The Club. AJ Styles said that the problem with their rivalry was that it was consistently three against four. He noted that they didn’t find anyone to deal with Ripley; instead, she found them. Yim then attacked Ripley on the outside of the ring and revealed herself before The Club brawled with the Judgment Day and Dominik took a Styles Clash before everyone retreated.
411mania.com

Logan Paul on Being Cornered by His Brother for WWE Crown Jewel

– Jake and Logan Paul spoke to Radio Rahim at WWE Crown Jewel this week ahead of today’s Crown Jewel 2022 event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful). Jake Paul on cornering his brother at the event: “The grind never stops. I’m excited to be here to support my brother and I love what I do. This is vacation. We’re going to take out Roman Reigns.’

