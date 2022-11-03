Welcome to 411’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Report. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Jackie Redmond, Matt Camp, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and announce that Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will open the show. They head to a video package for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley followed by a video package for The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day. Next up is a video package for Braun Strowman vs. Omos followed by a video package for Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Damage CTRL. We head to a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Bayley followed by a video package for The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes. Next up is a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross, and then the Kickoff Show hosts break down the entire card one more time. The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul.

2 DAYS AGO