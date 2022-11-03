Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
VT Markets goes further multi asset and launches bond CFDs
“We believe we are one of the most diverse brokers in today’s market. The new bond CFDs are now available for trading on the VT Markets mobile app and its robust trading platforms.”. VT Markets has added a selection of 7 bond CFDs to further enable traders to expand...
financefeeds.com
FTX lists Circle’s Euro Coin after launch on Solana
Boston-based stablecoin issuer Circle plans to roll out its euro-pegged stablecoin on Solana (SOL) network in the first half of 2023. The move to expand native support of Euro Coin and access to new permissionless cross-chain infrastructure marks Circle’s first in a series of commitments to integrate with other blockchains, including Ethererum and Avalanche.
financefeeds.com
Cboe launches Mini S&P 500 Index (XSP) options trading 24/5
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is preparing the launch of trading in Mini S&P 500 Index (XSP) options during global trading hours (GTH), to go live on December 11, 2022. This effectively means that Mini S&P 500 Index (XSP) options will be available for trading nearly 24 hours every business day.
financefeeds.com
Launch of ‘+Insights’ on Plus500’s OTC platform
A compelling real-time data feed enhances Plus500’s cutting-edge proprietary trading platform, providing exclusive market data and trading insights to support clients. Global multi-asset fintech group Plus500 announces the launch of its innovative ‘+Insights’, a new big-data analytical tool, designed to provide customers with access to real-time and historical trends, based on the Group’s base of over 23 million registered customers. ‘+Insights’ is now accessible to all clients through the company’s over-the-counter trading platform, as a complementary service across its web app, iOS and Android offerings.
financefeeds.com
Saxo taps HSBC’s eGIRO to support real-time funds transfer into trading platform
Saxo has partnered with HSBC to incorporate eGIRO and FAST Direct Debit Solution to support real-time funds transfer into its trading and investing platforms. The API solution was first launched by HSBC in April 2020 to help businesses provide a significantly faster and simpler one-stop payment journey for their clients.
financefeeds.com
UF AWARDS MEA 2023: The Industry’s Standard of Excellence
Nominate your brand for a prestigious fintech award. Making headlines with last year’s edition of UF AWARDS, Ultimate Fintech, the top-tier marketing agency and organiser of the industry-famed iFX EXPO, announces the launch of the UF AWARDS MEA 2023. The UF AWARDS have been regarded as the standard of...
financefeeds.com
FDCTech revenue jumps 1,980% YTD on the back of new wealth management business
FDCTech has reported a 1,980% revenue increase in the nine months ending September 30, 2022 compared to the previous period, with figures rising to $4,597,097 from $221,003. The spectacular revenue growth follows the successful integration of the wealth management business by the fintech-driven company specializing in buying and integrating small to mid-size legacy financial services companies.
financefeeds.com
DKK joins London Chamber of Commerce & Industry for emerging markets FX solutions
DKK Partners has joined the London Chamber of Commerce & Industry to provide LCII members with its suite of key services, including FX risk management, access to deep liquidity pools, and local collections for overseas trading. The LCII is a key hub in London that helps members through a range...
financefeeds.com
AstroPay launches prepaid Mastercard in Brazil
AstroPay has launched a Mastercard prepaid card in Brazil in a move that provides both new and existing AstroPay customers with the ability to pay in any store that accepts Mastercard. The strategic relationship between Mastercard and AstroPay has thus been expanded to allow Brazillian users to activate and use...
financefeeds.com
Crypto.com launches its Visa card in Singapore
Crypto.com, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange platform, is set to accelerate its growth in the APAC region. Crypto.com has become an associate program member in Singapore, which will enable the company to initiate self-issuance of its Visa card in-market. Crypto.com Visa Card, which is already available in more than 30...
financefeeds.com
DeFi active wallets surpass 500K in October, says DappRadar
Blockchain analytics firm, DappRadar has published its October Dapp Industry Report, which shows how certain segments within the dapp industry appears to have found consolidation levels. The report shines a spotlight on how the industry recovers after it has felt the brunt of a widespread turmoil in the cryptocurrency market....
N. Korea denies US claims it sent artillery shells to Russia
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has denied American claims that it’s shipping artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, and on Tuesday accused the United States of lying. The denial follows dozens of weapons tests by North Korea, including short-range missiles that are likely nuclear-capable and an intercontinental ballistic missile that could target the U.S. mainland. Pyongyang said it was testing the missiles and artillery so it could “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets if it chose to. North Korea has been cozying up to traditional ally Russia in recent...
Comments / 0