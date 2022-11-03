A Portland hiker and his puppy were shot dead on a remote Washington trail; the investigation has been as strange as the killings

The man had to have been holding his dog when he and the dog were shot. Because according to the suspect he only fired one bullet. I'm beginning to think that the suspect or girlfriend are related to someone who knows someone. I see someone getting away with murder.
what happened with good ole investigating, this is so sad to me, im so sick of families that get no closure, justice needs to be served! rip to him and many prayers to his family I pray that they get closure!!
Occam's Razor!!!! it's easy to see that a big cover up is happening because Ethan Asbach or his girlfriend is maybe related or close friends to someone in the sheriff's department. Yeah, he's a good kid from a good family the deputy says. Where have I heard that before? AND from the comments, I see that justice really needs to be served in Lewis County!!!
