EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are all-in -- with their "competitive rebuild," that is. The acquisition of tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions will assuredly elevate production from the position during the second half of this season and boost their chances of a deep playoff run. But his arrival also meshes with the style of long-term roster building general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has emphasized since taking the job 10 months ago.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO