Video shows suspects wanted for stealing $6,500 worth of merchandise at Orland Park Apple store: police

Read full article on original website
Jack Mcfann
3d ago
there is what five of them so that's 1100 dollars a piece get a job people you can make that in 2 weeks and not go to jail and have a nice felony record SMH
Reply
8
Jack Mcfann
3d ago
so instead of getting a job working a few months having the money to buy it they want to take a chance on going to jail SMH!!!
Reply
4
Gman
4d ago
It shouldn’t say same suspects. It should say the usual suspects.
Reply(2)
16
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Streeterville crash: Sports car plows through furniture store, destroying items inside
The damaged sports car could be seen just after midnight.
cwbchicago.com
Detectives looking for suspect in North Side burglary, theft cases
Chicago police detectives are trying to identify a man they have linked to recent burglary and theft incidents on the North Side. CPD’s Town Hall (19th) District tweeted this image of the suspect, who drives a white Dodge Journey. According to the tweet and police data, the man is...
fox32chicago.com
Woman sprays another woman with pepper spray during argument at Beach Park daycare facility
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A woman sprayed another woman with pepper spray during an argument at a Beach Park daycare facility Monday. According to Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli, two women were in the lobby of a daycare facility on Sheridan Road when they got into an argument. One...
Teen arrested after woman dragged by vehicle in West Loop carjacking, dog still missing
A teen has been arrested in connection to a West Loop carjacking that resulted in the victim being dragged. her dog that was inside at the time is also still missing.
cwbchicago.com
Business employees shot an early morning burglar, then waited more than 2 hours for Chicago police to show up: prosecutors
A Chicago business owner got sick of having his South Side auto shop burglarized, so he and a few employees staked the place out Friday night to see if they could catch a thief red-handed. Prosecutors say they not only caught a burglar but they also shot him, then had to wait more than two hours for Chicago police to show up.
cwbchicago.com
17-year-old charged with carjacking woman in West Loop, but her beloved Shih Tzu is still missing
A 17-year-old is charged with carjacking and robbing a woman at a West Loop gas station, getting away with the victim’s beloved Shih Tzu puppy, which she received as a Mother’s Day gift. Chicago police announced charges in the September 3 carjacking today. Unfortunately, the puppy has not been found.
wjol.com
Meijer Gas Station Robber Arrested In Bolingbrook
On November 1st, 2022, at approximately 1:40 pm, Bolingbrook Police were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Meijer at 225 N. Weber Rd. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle involved in two prior robberies at the Meijer Gas Station. A traffic stop was attempted on the vehicle after which the vehicle fled to a residence on the 100 block of Tecumseh Drive. The driver and passenger of the vehicle fled on foot into the residence. Officers made contact with the homeowner and after productive conversation, were able to convince the two subjects who fled to exit the residence. Deandre Sturdivant, 25, of the 100 block of Tecumseh was taken into custody and charged with Fleeing and Attempt to Elude a Police Officer, Driving on a Revoked License, Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Disobeying a Stop Sign. Sturdivant was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
5 Suspects Arrested After At Least $9K in Items Stolen From Suburban Kohl's: Officials
Five women have been arrested in relation to an incident in which at least $9,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Kohl's store in DuPage County, authorities said. The theft was reported at approximately 3:50 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl's, 1001 75th St., in Woodridge, the DuPage County State's Attorney's office stated in a news release. Officers were called to the store for a theft in progress, and a short time later, saw the suspects' vehicle disregard a stoplight, according to authorities. The officers attempted to pull the vehicle over at which point the driver, identified as Kenyuanna Gunby, 22, sped up and attempted to flee, police said.
Triple shooting: 2 teens among 3 wounded after shot in Gresham drive-by, Chicago police say
Police said a group was standing outside 76th and Wolcott when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Man paralyzed from waist down was driving when gunmen in the car opened fire on off-duty suburban cop
CHICAGO - A man paralyzed from the waist down was allegedly behind the wheel when gunmen opened fire on an off-duty suburban police officer driving to work over the weekend, leading to a crash and a shootout that left the officer and a bystander wounded. Darreon Thompson, 24, was arrested...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old charged with carjacking, attacking 54-year-old woman in Chicago's West Loop
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a 17-year-old has been charged with carjacking and attacking a woman in the West Loop. Police said the unnamed teenager is facing two felony charges. He is accused of attacking the woman on West Van Buren Street on September 3. Police said he stole her...
fox32chicago.com
15-year-old shot in head, killed in drive-by on West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is dead after being wounded by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Little Village. Police say there were reports of shots fired around 1:38 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 23rd Street. The victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with gunning down girlfriend’s ex while picking up kids in Bridgeport grocery store parking lot
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man is facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting to death his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in the parking lot of a busy Bridgeport grocery store last year. On Nov. 7, 2021, Adrian Soto and his girlfriend drove to a Mariano’s in the 3100 block of South...
Teenagers charged with carjacking 65-year-old man, robbing 73-year-old woman in Chicago on same day
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two teenage boys are charged with attacking a 73-year-old woman and carjacking a 65-year-old man on the same day. Police said that on November 4, the boys carjacked the man on West 95th near Ashland in Washington Heights. On the same day, a few blocks away, the boys robbed the woman at gunpoint.
fox32chicago.com
Diego Uribe sentenced to life in prison for the murders of six family members in Gage Park
CHICAGO - Diego Uribe was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the murders of six members of his extended family at their Gage Park home nearly seven years ago. The brutality of the killings shocked the city in February 2016 when the bodies of the victims — including two young children — were found throughout the small brick bungalow where the family lived in the 5700 block of South California Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police look for missing 14-year-old Dareon Young
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in South Shore. Dareon Young was last seen on Saturday on South Essex near East 76th. He was wearing a light gray hoodie and blue jeans. He is described as Black, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with...
fox32chicago.com
Burglars smashed windows at three properties in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood in just 14 minutes
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that burglars smashed windows on three properties in the West Ridge neighborhood in just 14 minutes. The crime spree happened early Thursday morning, starting at 3:27 a.m. The robbers smashed front windows on three locations on North Western near Devon in the next 14 minutes.
fox32chicago.com
5 shot after argument breaks out outside Archer Heights business
CHICAGO - Five people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. According to a witness, a group of men were in an argument outside a business just after midnight in the 5100 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cops hospitalized after collision with alleged drunk driver on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two Chicago cops are in the hospital after their squad car hit an SUV near Brighton Park Sunday morning. Police say the officers were traveling eastbound on South Archer Avenue near Western Boulevard when they hit a black SUV which turned into the officers' lane. The driver of...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park
CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
Comments / 20