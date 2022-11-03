Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
DeFi Platform Texture Secures $5M in Funds to Develop Yield Management Tools
Texture, the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform running on the Solana blockchain, has raised $5 million in a financing round with collaboration from heavyweights in both traditional finance and the digital ecosystem. According to a tweet by the platform, the investment firm P2P Capital and Sino Global Capital co-led the financing...
blockchain.news
HSBC to Issue Digital Bonds to Institutional Investors through Tokenization Platform
Multinational banking giant HSBC has revealed plans to issue digital bonds to corporates and financial institutions through its new proprietary tokenization platform called HSBC Orion. By harnessing the power of distributed ledger technology (DLT), HSBC Orion will enable token-based transactions. As a result, attain digital delivery versus payment. Per the...
blockchain.news
Choise.com Invites Investors to Become Crypto Company Co-Owners
Crypto-banking innovator Choise.com is preparing a major assault on the $250B crypto earnings sector and is opening its equity book for those who want to be part of the journey. Via the Seedrs crowdinvesting platform, Choise.com is offering a limited supply of equity to Seedrs and its own platform users.
blockchain.news
Michael Saylor Believes Bitcoin is the Solution to the Lebanon's Financial Crisis
Michael J. Saylor, Co-founder of Microstrategy, has made claims that he believes the use of Bitcoin (BTC) is the solution to the financial crisis that is being experienced in Lebanon as the country’s currency has lost 96% of its value against the U.S. Dollar (USD). Saylor gave the opinion...
blockchain.news
Crypto Exchange Gate.io Floats its Payment Solution Dubbed Gate Pay
Gate.io, one of the top cryptocurrency trading platforms in the world, has announced the launch of its payment gateway dubbed Gate Pay. As announced by the exchange, the Gate Pay offshoot is its latest attempt to deepen its resolve to foster the broad adoption of crypto and blockchain technologies. Gate.io...
blockchain.news
UK Parliament Committee Set Out Inquiry Into Risks and Benefits of NFTs
A group in the UK's House of Commons is now planning to launch an inquiry into the operation, risks, and benefits of NFTs and the blockchain at large, as well as to see how the industry could impart the UK economy. Taking the first move to regulate NFTs, the Members...
blockchain.news
Messari Releases Research Reports on the TRON Ecosystem and the Stablecoin USDD
Geneva, Switzerland, 7th November, 2022, Chainwire. Messari, the leading provider of crypto market intelligence, released two quarterly analysis reports related to the TRON ecosystem – State of TRON Q3 2022 and State of USDD Q3 2022. The two most significant highlights in the comparison of Q3 with Q2 2022 were the 480.4% increase in the number of holders of USDD and the 71% increase in the Total Value Locked of TRX. Both reports indicated positive conclusions about the stability and secure strength of USDD and the TRON network as a whole.
blockchain.news
Circle to Introduce Euro Coin and Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol to Solana in Early 2023
USD coin issuer and digital financial technology firm Circle is now set to expand its Euro Coin and cross-chain transfer protocol to the Solana ecosystem in the first half of 2023. The Euro Coin is a euro-backed stablecoin issued by Circle in June. In contrast with its counterpart USDC coin,...
blockchain.news
Binance is Not In "a War" With FTX, Says Co-Founder Yi He
In an explanation on Twitter, co-founder and chief customer service of Binance exchange Yi He claimed that Binance is not in a war with FTX and has no intention of engaging in drama. Following Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao or CZ's announcement that the exchange would start selling its remaining FTX's...
blockchain.news
Crypto Prices This Week: Market Cap Stays above $1 Trillion, BTC, ETH, DOGE, SHIB, AR
The cryptocurrency market has posted a bullish performance, marking a good beginning this week. The market started to rally above the trillion-dollar mark towards the end of last month as the appeal for riskier assets increased amid the current bearish macroeconomic environment. On Monday 02:46 am EAT (East African Time),...
blockchain.news
Digital Euro May Have Transaction Limits for Retail Users
With the European Central Bank (ECB) now developing the prototype for its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) otherwise known as the Digital Euro, more details are now surfacing based on its potential operational dynamics. Speaking recently at the "Towards a legislative framework enabling a digital euro" conference hosted by the...
blockchain.news
Pre-Production Solana Phone Set to Ship to Developers in December
As the launch draws closer, Solana phones (also called Saga) pre-production are now set to be shipped out to developers for testing from December 15th. Reportedly, the release software that’s going through final testing is the last obstacle the Saga phones are facing currently, as about 3,500 developer-focused kits have been produced and boxed up for launch.
blockchain.news
Web3 Foundation Claims DOT is a Piece of Software and Not a Security
Web3 Foundation, a non-governmental organization headquartered in Zug, Switzerland has released an announcement that they have come to the realization that Polkadot’s native token (DOT) is only software and not a security because it has morphed. Their view is consistent with that of the U.S Security and Exchange Commission...
Global eCommerce Transactions Expected To Grow 15% During 2022 Holiday Season, Showing Optimism
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- A busy holiday shopping season* is projected, with eCommerce transactions expected to rise 15% from October through December 2022, according to data analysis from millions of eCommerce transactions conducted by ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payments software. The spending predictions reflect that consumer optimism is holding strong, despite inflationary pressures and limited inventory, and beat last year’s predictions for the same period (14%). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005139/en/ ACI Worldwide: eCommerce Predictions for Holiday Season 2022 vs. 2021
blockchain.news
Binance Liquidates Entire FTT Holdings
Binance is liquidating its remaining FTT holdings, according to the crypto exchange CEO Changpeng "CZ". However, CZ has not clarified the reason behind liquidating FTT - the native token of rival FTX exchange, besides simply stating "recent revelations that have come to light." "As part of Binance’s exit from FTX...
blockchain.news
The Launch of CBDC May Destroy Bitcoin - Arthur Hayes
Arthur Hayes, one of the industry’s well-known trading and crypto veteran who doubles as the Co-founder of the BitMEX exchange, has given his view on what he thinks will happen to Bitcoin if the majority of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) is eventually launched. According to a press release,...
blockchain.news
SBF Denies Insolvency Rumours of FTX, FTT Token Slumps Over 6% during Intraday
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted Monday, claiming that "FTX is fine. Assets are fine." However, FTT, the native token of the crypto exchange FTX, its price has slumped over 24 % over the 24 hours; dropped over 6% during the intraday of Hong Kong time. "FTX has enough to cover...
