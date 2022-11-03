YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says that a suspect was arrested after hitting a man after a road rage incident on Friday. At around 1 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Petty Court. When they arrived the victim told them that he was hit after a road rage incident at around 12:15 p.m.

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO