Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Synagogue hate crime suspect could be in court Monday
CHICO, Calif. - A suspect in two recent vandalism hate crimes in Chico could be in court Monday. D.A. Mike Ramsey said at the time of his arrest, the suspect was free, despite being sentenced in 2021 to six years in prison for felony vandalism with a hate crime allegation.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for starting a vegetation fire in Biggs
BIGGS, Calif. - A man has been arrested for arson in connection with a fire that broke out in Biggs on Saturday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said 57-year-old Juan Carlos Gonzalez was arrested after he was seen walking away from the fire. The fire broke out Saturday around 1 p.m....
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Sheriff's Office to suspend daytime patrol services
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Daytime patrol services will be suspended beginning Nov. 20, 2022, said the Tehama County Sheriff’s office. TCSO will suspend their daytime patrol services in the designated areas of Tehama county, stating it is necessary to manage a catastrophic staffing shortage within the agency. The Sherrif’s...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect linked to Chico hate crimes arrested
CHICO, Calif. 5:03 P.M. UPDATE - Police have arrested a suspect in their investigation into antisemitic vandalism at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue and the mural dedicated to missing and murdered indigenous women, according to the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, investigators identified 36-year-old Thomas Bona as a person of...
chicosol.org
Shootings at Teichert Ponds encampment alarm activists
Shootings at Chico’s Teichert Ponds has some residents worried that unhoused people are facing increasing violence -– perhaps linked to rising levels of “dehumanizing” speech targeting them. A shooting at the Ponds killed an unhoused man and left another seriously injured last year, and a shooting...
KTVU FOX 2
Did a meteorite start house fire in Northern California?
PENN VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters and investigators are trying to figure out if a meteorite was responsible for a fire that burned down a man's home in Northern California. The blaze broke out at Dustin Procita's home Friday night in a rural area of Nevada County, north of Sacramento. Procita...
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Man accused of living with roommate's body pleads no contest to fraud charges
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man charged with stealing from his dead roommate changed his not-guilty plea to no contest, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Darren Pirtle, 57, was arrested in September with identity and money theft from his dead roommate, Kevin Olson. He was also charged with multiple counts of forgery of writing checks from Olson’s account.
mynspr.org
Butte County fire survivors say emergency notifications are falling short
On the night of Sept. 8, 2020, Donnie Boeger broke into his 83-year-old neighbor’s home, yelling at her to wake up. “You know how freaky that makes a guy feel?” Boeger recounted nearly a year later. “She freaked out. I mean, ‘Wake up right now! You gotta go!’”
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested in Yuba City after hitting a man after road rage incident Friday
YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says that a suspect was arrested after hitting a man after a road rage incident on Friday. At around 1 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Petty Court. When they arrived the victim told them that he was hit after a road rage incident at around 12:15 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Escaped control burn spreads to 10 acres in Bangor
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says it stopped the forward spread of an escaped control in Bangor Monday afternoon. Firefighters said the fire spread to 10 acres of nearby vegetation near Chinese Wall Road. Crews arrived and laid a hose around the fire. Crews have been released...
Man hit by Range Rover in Yuba City after road rage incident
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A road rage incident turned into a hit-and-run Friday after a Yuba City man struck another man with his Range Rover. The road rage incident occurred around 12:15 p.m., according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the victim was following the suspect, David Mateo Jimenez, to closely. Jimenez […]
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects in Teichert Ponds shooting plead not guilty
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The suspects in the shooting of a homeless man at Teichert Ponds last month entered not-guilty pleas on Wednesday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Keyna Osorio, 38, and Demetrious Brown Jr., 25, pled not guilty on charges of shooting and injuring a 25-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
'Heard a big bang': California man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house
NEVADA COUNTY, California (KCRA) -- Northern California officials are looking into if the bright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a Nevada County home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in...
Fox40
Suspect arrested in Gridley area burglaries
GRIDLEY, Calif (KTXL) — A suspect was arrested in connection with a string of burglaries and thefts in the area of Gridley, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it began investigating the crimes earlier this month and found evidence that lead them to believe Jonathan Haywood, 34, may be responsible.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in Red Bluff homeless stabbing competent to stand trial
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in a stabbing of a Red Bluff woman in August has been found competent to stand trial, according to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office. Back in September, proceedings were suspended for a mental competency evaluation for Chuslum Buckskin. The Tehama County District Attorney...
Man arrested after allegedly lying about child’s ball to rob elderly woman
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Marysville man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the robbery of an 89-year-old Lincoln woman’s home, according to the Lincoln Police Department. At around 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 29, Joshua Daniel Allen King, 35, knocked on the door of the woman’s home in the area of Lariat Loop, saying […]
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in attempted robbery of Tri Counties Bank arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a suspect in an attempted bank robbery last week in Chico. Officers said they arrested 40-year-old Justin Miller on Wednesday afternoon at the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, police responded to the Tri Counties Bank on Pillsbury Road for a report of an attempted...
actionnewsnow.com
Man suffers burn injuries in early-morning house fire in Shasta County
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A home was damaged by fire early Monday morning in eastern Shasta County. According to fire personnel, the man who lives there made it out okay but suffered burn injuries. Public Information Officer Cheryl Buliavac with CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity said the man was taken to the hospital...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews knock down mobile home fire in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Firefighters are at the scene of a mobile home fire in eastern Red Bluff, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said a home was burning on Belle Mill Road. The first call came in at 8:30 a.m. The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes.
actionnewsnow.com
Congregation Beth Israel taking extra precautions following antisemitic vandalism
CHICO, Calif. - It's been four days since someone vandalized the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Chico with antisemitic symbols. On Sunday more than 40 people worked together to remove several branches and shrubs that adorned the Congregation Beth Israel for safety and security at the synagogue. "One of the...
Comments / 0