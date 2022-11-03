ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Synagogue hate crime suspect could be in court Monday

CHICO, Calif. - A suspect in two recent vandalism hate crimes in Chico could be in court Monday. D.A. Mike Ramsey said at the time of his arrest, the suspect was free, despite being sentenced in 2021 to six years in prison for felony vandalism with a hate crime allegation.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for starting a vegetation fire in Biggs

BIGGS, Calif. - A man has been arrested for arson in connection with a fire that broke out in Biggs on Saturday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said 57-year-old Juan Carlos Gonzalez was arrested after he was seen walking away from the fire. The fire broke out Saturday around 1 p.m....
BIGGS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County Sheriff's Office to suspend daytime patrol services

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Daytime patrol services will be suspended beginning Nov. 20, 2022, said the Tehama County Sheriff’s office. TCSO will suspend their daytime patrol services in the designated areas of Tehama county, stating it is necessary to manage a catastrophic staffing shortage within the agency. The Sherrif’s...
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect linked to Chico hate crimes arrested

CHICO, Calif. 5:03 P.M. UPDATE - Police have arrested a suspect in their investigation into antisemitic vandalism at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue and the mural dedicated to missing and murdered indigenous women, according to the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, investigators identified 36-year-old Thomas Bona as a person of...
CHICO, CA
chicosol.org

Shootings at Teichert Ponds encampment alarm activists

Shootings at Chico’s Teichert Ponds has some residents worried that unhoused people are facing increasing violence -– perhaps linked to rising levels of “dehumanizing” speech targeting them. A shooting at the Ponds killed an unhoused man and left another seriously injured last year, and a shooting...
CHICO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Did a meteorite start house fire in Northern California?

PENN VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters and investigators are trying to figure out if a meteorite was responsible for a fire that burned down a man's home in Northern California. The blaze broke out at Dustin Procita's home Friday night in a rural area of Nevada County, north of Sacramento. Procita...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

DA: Man accused of living with roommate's body pleads no contest to fraud charges

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man charged with stealing from his dead roommate changed his not-guilty plea to no contest, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Darren Pirtle, 57, was arrested in September with identity and money theft from his dead roommate, Kevin Olson. He was also charged with multiple counts of forgery of writing checks from Olson’s account.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Escaped control burn spreads to 10 acres in Bangor

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says it stopped the forward spread of an escaped control in Bangor Monday afternoon. Firefighters said the fire spread to 10 acres of nearby vegetation near Chinese Wall Road. Crews arrived and laid a hose around the fire. Crews have been released...
BANGOR, CA
FOX40

Man hit by Range Rover in Yuba City after road rage incident

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A road rage incident turned into a hit-and-run Friday after a Yuba City man struck another man with his Range Rover. The road rage incident occurred around 12:15 p.m., according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the victim was following the suspect, David Mateo Jimenez, to closely. Jimenez […]
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspects in Teichert Ponds shooting plead not guilty

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The suspects in the shooting of a homeless man at Teichert Ponds last month entered not-guilty pleas on Wednesday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Keyna Osorio, 38, and Demetrious Brown Jr., 25, pled not guilty on charges of shooting and injuring a 25-year-old...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Suspect arrested in Gridley area burglaries

GRIDLEY, Calif (KTXL) — A suspect was arrested in connection with a string of burglaries and thefts in the area of Gridley, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it began investigating the crimes earlier this month and found evidence that lead them to believe Jonathan Haywood, 34, may be responsible.
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in Red Bluff homeless stabbing competent to stand trial

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in a stabbing of a Red Bluff woman in August has been found competent to stand trial, according to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office. Back in September, proceedings were suspended for a mental competency evaluation for Chuslum Buckskin. The Tehama County District Attorney...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in attempted robbery of Tri Counties Bank arrested

CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a suspect in an attempted bank robbery last week in Chico. Officers said they arrested 40-year-old Justin Miller on Wednesday afternoon at the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, police responded to the Tri Counties Bank on Pillsbury Road for a report of an attempted...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man suffers burn injuries in early-morning house fire in Shasta County

SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A home was damaged by fire early Monday morning in eastern Shasta County. According to fire personnel, the man who lives there made it out okay but suffered burn injuries. Public Information Officer Cheryl Buliavac with CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity said the man was taken to the hospital...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews knock down mobile home fire in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Firefighters are at the scene of a mobile home fire in eastern Red Bluff, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said a home was burning on Belle Mill Road. The first call came in at 8:30 a.m. The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes.
RED BLUFF, CA

