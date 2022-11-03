Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
Choise.com Invites Investors to Become Crypto Company Co-Owners
Crypto-banking innovator Choise.com is preparing a major assault on the $250B crypto earnings sector and is opening its equity book for those who want to be part of the journey. Via the Seedrs crowdinvesting platform, Choise.com is offering a limited supply of equity to Seedrs and its own platform users.
blockchain.news
DLT is Becoming Mainstream Among Financial Market Participants - Citi
According to a recent white paper by American multinational investment bank, Citi, the mainstream adoption of distributed ledger technology (DLT) is now growing rapidly among the financial market infrastructures and global market participants. Per the survey conducted, roughly 88% disclosed to Citi that their organizations are not only actively taking...
blockchain.news
Crypto Exchange Gate.io Floats its Payment Solution Dubbed Gate Pay
Gate.io, one of the top cryptocurrency trading platforms in the world, has announced the launch of its payment gateway dubbed Gate Pay. As announced by the exchange, the Gate Pay offshoot is its latest attempt to deepen its resolve to foster the broad adoption of crypto and blockchain technologies. Gate.io...
blockchain.news
Coinbase CEO Criticizes Singapore's Aim to Become a Web3 Hub at Expense of Crypto Trading
While speaking at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2022 on November 3, the CEO of U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, raised concerns that Singapore wants to become a forward-looking regulator, but is not welcoming cryptocurrency trading. Armstrong stated: “Singapore wants to be a Web3 hub, and then simultaneously say: ’Oh,...
blockchain.news
Digital Euro May Have Transaction Limits for Retail Users
With the European Central Bank (ECB) now developing the prototype for its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) otherwise known as the Digital Euro, more details are now surfacing based on its potential operational dynamics. Speaking recently at the "Towards a legislative framework enabling a digital euro" conference hosted by the...
blockchain.news
UK Parliament Committee Set Out Inquiry Into Risks and Benefits of NFTs
A group in the UK's House of Commons is now planning to launch an inquiry into the operation, risks, and benefits of NFTs and the blockchain at large, as well as to see how the industry could impart the UK economy. Taking the first move to regulate NFTs, the Members...
blockchain.news
Michael Saylor Believes Bitcoin is the Solution to the Lebanon's Financial Crisis
Michael J. Saylor, Co-founder of Microstrategy, has made claims that he believes the use of Bitcoin (BTC) is the solution to the financial crisis that is being experienced in Lebanon as the country’s currency has lost 96% of its value against the U.S. Dollar (USD). Saylor gave the opinion...
blockchain.news
DeFi Platform Texture Secures $5M in Funds to Develop Yield Management Tools
Texture, the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform running on the Solana blockchain, has raised $5 million in a financing round with collaboration from heavyweights in both traditional finance and the digital ecosystem. According to a tweet by the platform, the investment firm P2P Capital and Sino Global Capital co-led the financing...
blockchain.news
HSBC to Issue Digital Bonds to Institutional Investors through Tokenization Platform
Multinational banking giant HSBC has revealed plans to issue digital bonds to corporates and financial institutions through its new proprietary tokenization platform called HSBC Orion. By harnessing the power of distributed ledger technology (DLT), HSBC Orion will enable token-based transactions. As a result, attain digital delivery versus payment. Per the...
blockchain.news
IRS is Developing 'Hundreds' of Crypto Cases Amid Upcoming Tax Season
According to a report from Bloomberg Law, Division Chief Jim said the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) criminal investigation division is developing hundreds of cases involving crypto, and many of the cases are to be made public soon. The cases are part of the IRS ramping up a plan...
blockchain.news
Litecoin Mining Difficulty Hitting A New All-Time High Of 17.99 Million Hashes
Litecoin mining difficulty has reached a new record level at just under 18 million hashes, according to a post released on Friday by Litecoin Foundation on CoinMarketCap. The increase puts Litecoin mining difficulty at 17.99 million hashes at block 2,363,707 as of Friday November 5. Just like Bitcoin, Litecoin uses...
blockchain.news
Deribit Hackers Turns to Tornado Cash to Launder Stolen Funds
The hacker who exploited the Deribit exchange’s hot wallet has started moving the stolen funds using the sanctioned cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash. According to data from Etherscan, the attacker has sent a total of 1,610 ETH since the exploit amounting to a sum of $2.54 million per the current price of Ethereum pegged at $1,577.84, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
blockchain.news
OCC Issues Update to Organize a Virtual Innovation Office Hours
The Office of the Comptroller of Currency (OCC) in Washington, DC has released an update on how the Fintech solution week will be organized by its representatives. According to a newsroom update held by OCC, two days of virtual Innovation Hours will be organized in December 2022 which will begin on the 14th and close by the 15th. The purpose of the meeting will be to stimulate and promote new ideas in the federal banking sector.
blockchain.news
Pre-Production Solana Phone Set to Ship to Developers in December
As the launch draws closer, Solana phones (also called Saga) pre-production are now set to be shipped out to developers for testing from December 15th. Reportedly, the release software that’s going through final testing is the last obstacle the Saga phones are facing currently, as about 3,500 developer-focused kits have been produced and boxed up for launch.
blockchain.news
SBF Denies Insolvency Rumours of FTX, FTT Token Slumps Over 6% during Intraday
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted Monday, claiming that "FTX is fine. Assets are fine." However, FTT, the native token of the crypto exchange FTX, its price has slumped over 24 % over the 24 hours; dropped over 6% during the intraday of Hong Kong time. "FTX has enough to cover...
Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design
MILAN (AP) — Elon Musk’s Tesla paved the way nearly two decades ago. Now, the global transition to fully electric vehicles is littered with startups, inspired by a new era in mobility and drawn by the lower cost of building EVs compared with their fossil-fuel-guzzling forbears. Gone are...
blockchain.news
Binance is Not In "a War" With FTX, Says Co-Founder Yi He
In an explanation on Twitter, co-founder and chief customer service of Binance exchange Yi He claimed that Binance is not in a war with FTX and has no intention of engaging in drama. Following Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao or CZ's announcement that the exchange would start selling its remaining FTX's...
blockchain.news
Web3 Foundation Claims DOT is a Piece of Software and Not a Security
Web3 Foundation, a non-governmental organization headquartered in Zug, Switzerland has released an announcement that they have come to the realization that Polkadot’s native token (DOT) is only software and not a security because it has morphed. Their view is consistent with that of the U.S Security and Exchange Commission...
blockchain.news
Google Cloud Says Running Validator on Solana Blockchain
Google Cloud is running a validator on the Solana blockchain, according to an announcement from the company. The validator will soon add new features that will allow integration for Solana (SOL) developers and node runners. Following the news on Saturday, SOL rose 12% to around $36.80. It has come back...
Comments / 0