TOKYO (AP) — Japanese video game maker Nintendo recorded a 34% surge in its profit in the first half of the fiscal year on strong sales of products for its Switch console like “Splatoon 3,” a paint-shooting game, the company said Tuesday. That prompted the maker of Pokemon and Super Mario games to raise its profit forecast for the April-March fiscal year to 400 billion yen ($2.7 billion), from an earlier projection for a 340 billion yen ($2.3 billion) profit. Even the better forecast is below what Nintendo earned in the last fiscal year, at 477.7 billion yen. Entertainment companies got a boost from the pandemic because people tended to stay home more, instead of going out. That advantage is likely to wear off as coronavirus restrictions ease.

