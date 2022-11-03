Read full article on original website
AMD admits it doesn't have an RTX 4090 competitor
What just happened? As AMD was packing up after its presentation in Las Vegas yesterday, PCWorld interviewed Frank Azor, Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions, about the Radeon 7000 series and FSR3. PCWorld was also taking questions from their live audience on YouTube, and one topic that seemed to be popping up a lot was why AMD hadn't compared its new cards against the RTX 4000 series in its presentation.
Samsung's 8th-gen V-NAND is expected to support over 12 GB/s
Something to look forward to: As companies attempt to squeeze every last bit of speed possible out of PCIe 4.0 SSDs, they've begun to focus on the newest standard, PCIe 5.0. While some manufacturers have reported 10+ GB/s capable drives, Samsung has attempted to overthrow all of its competition with its 8th-generation V-NAND.
G.Skill unveils DDR5-8000, breaks 10,000 MT/s ceiling on air
Something to look forward to: G.Skill recently unveiled its DDR5-8000 Extreme Memory High-Bandwidth modules. The release also highlighted a joint effort by Asus and G.Skill that resulted in a blazing fast 10,000 MT/s overclock. The achievement, while impressive, required memory configurations that would be considered less than ideal for everyday use.
The Best Computer Cases
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Choosing the right case for all your PC hardware can make a big difference to how it looks, keeps cool, and sounds. But with so many options out there, how do you know what's best for you?
Meta to start laying off thousands this week
In brief: It seems Meta is the latest company affected by this fall's tech sector employment crunch. The recent macroeconomic slowdown hasn't been good for Meta, but the company's heavy investment in the Metaverse hasn't helped its profits and stock price either. Sources have told The Wall Street Journal that...
Recent numbers show PC gaming doubled over three years in Japan and isn't slowing
The big picture: For decades, many have considered the PC game market a niche in Japan — a country traditionally associated with arcade and console games. While PC is still nowhere near dominant in Japan, recent numbers indicate multiple factors are helping it grow there. A recent analysis from...
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Hi I've been comparing the 13600k with the 7600x. Every review I can find shows the Intel ahead except for here. Farcry 6 at 1080p here...
Nintendo's profit climbs on Switch machine, software sales
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese video game maker Nintendo recorded a 34% surge in its profit in the first half of the fiscal year on strong sales of products for its Switch console like “Splatoon 3,” a paint-shooting game, the company said Tuesday. That prompted the maker of Pokemon and Super Mario games to raise its profit forecast for the April-March fiscal year to 400 billion yen ($2.7 billion), from an earlier projection for a 340 billion yen ($2.3 billion) profit. Even the better forecast is below what Nintendo earned in the last fiscal year, at 477.7 billion yen. Entertainment companies got a boost from the pandemic because people tended to stay home more, instead of going out. That advantage is likely to wear off as coronavirus restrictions ease.
