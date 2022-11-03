ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 2

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy

Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Storm takes aim at Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry. What impacts we can expect and when

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed east of the Bahamas. It will impact our weather by the end of the week. Nicole will travel westward towards the east coast of Florida by Thursday morning. Models are showing a turn to the north then a sharp turn to the northeast by Thursday night. Models are in agreement showing impacts to Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry throughout the day on Friday.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County and statewide: from the November 2, 2022 report

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday November 2, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy