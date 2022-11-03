Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at Georgia Publix in Saturday’s drawing
ATLANTA — For the second jackpot drawing in a row, a $1 million ticket was sold at a Georgia Publix. According to the Georgia lottery, that ticket in Saturday night’s drawing was purchased at a Publix in Evans, Georgia. In Wednesday’s drawing, one of the winners bought their...
Nasty flu strain spreads faster, sickening many children and adults
This year’s flu season ramped up early in Georgia and continues to intensify, especially among children, pushing the are...
In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy
Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
Georgia family heartbroken after beloved cousin was buried by the state without their permission
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family is heartbroken after they say their loved one was buried without their consent. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln spoke to a cousin of 62-year-old Willie Thomas, who died last September at Amicasa Hospice Center in Decatur. Antwanisha Powell said her family found...
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia's SNAP benefits, which boost the food budgets of eligible, low-income households, are paid on the same schedule every month, including November. The Georgia Division of Family & Children...
6 roadside attractions to visit in Georgia
From folk art to the Little White House or the giant peanut in Plains, here are six roadside attractions to check out across Georgia
wgac.com
What Georgia Town Made The List Of Most Festive For Christmas In America?
I came home to my wife watching a Christmas Movie earlier this week. It was one of the Lifetime Channel holiday movies, A Taste of Christmas. The towns are always fully decorated, it almost always snows, and someone is usually going to fall in love. After realizing that I wasn’t...
Georgia agency using federal rental help money to pay utility bills
State officials say they will use $44.5 million in federal money to help more than 200,000 Georgians pay past due utility bills.
President and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group passes away at 67
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The president and CEO of nearly two dozen metro Atlanta car dealerships has died. He was 67. Jimmy Ellis, the President and CEO of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died on November 5 at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. There is no word on the cause of his death.
WJCL
Storm takes aim at Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry. What impacts we can expect and when
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed east of the Bahamas. It will impact our weather by the end of the week. Nicole will travel westward towards the east coast of Florida by Thursday morning. Models are showing a turn to the north then a sharp turn to the northeast by Thursday night. Models are in agreement showing impacts to Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry throughout the day on Friday.
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
firefighternation.com
Tarrant (AL) Weighs Rehiring Fire Chief Who Pulled Gun on Black Atlanta Realtor After Charges Dropped
The Tarrant City Council will vote Monday whether to reinstate the city’s fire chief who was fired in 2021 after he was charged with pulling a gun an Atlanta realtor. All charges against Jason Rickels in Georgia were dropped by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. A resolution...
More than $44 million available to help eligible Georgians pay utility bills
ATLANTA — More than $44 million is available for eligible Georgia renters who are behind on their Georgia Power utility bills to catch up. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs offers help for tenants and landlords who have suffered...
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
7 places for older adults to volunteer in Metro Atlanta
Opportunities for 50 and older range from one-time gigs to consistent shifts throughout the year. Look no further than these Atlanta-area nonprofits that are eager to put volunteers to work.
BET
NAACP President Urges Georgia Voters At Atlanta Churches To ‘Turn This State Black’
There’s a lot at stake on Election Day in Georgia where Democratic voters could elect the nation’s first Black woman governor and help to block Republicans from taking control of the U.S. Senate. To achieve those twin goals, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Sunday (Nov. 6) that Georgia...
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County and statewide: from the November 2, 2022 report
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday November 2, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Georgians getting ready to fall back, despite state’s permanent daylight saving time law
ATLANTA — Last year, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill into law for the state to permanently stay on daylight saving time. Despite that, Georgians are getting ready to move their clocks back an hour as daylight saving time comes to a close over the weekend. Channel 2′s...
