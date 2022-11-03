Read full article on original website
Q&A: Secretary of State Scanlan discusses what to expect on Election Day and beyond
CONCORD, NH – Ahead of the midterms, the Bulletin sat down with New Hampshire Secretary of State Dave Scanlan to discuss the upcoming election. We talked about what voters should expect on Nov. 8, who will be working at their polling place, and the journey ballots take during each election to ensure that every vote is counted.
Leavitt meets with voters at Manchester campaign stop
MANCHESTER, N.H. – New Hampshire First Congressional District Republican Candidate Karoline Leavitt made an early morning stop the final Saturday before Election Day talking to voters at a quintessential Granite State campaign stop: the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street. “We are feeling great. We’re going to have a...
Sunday’s weather: Sunny and even warmer, with a high of 76
The high on Friday was 76 breaking the record of 75 in 2015. Yesterday the high was 79 breaking the record of 75 in 2015. Today with some clouds & sun the high of 76 will break the record of 75 set in 2015. If we break a record today this will make three days in a row of record-breaking highs.
Monday’s weather: Another warm and pleasant day, high of 74
Today will be very warm with plenty of sunshine with a high of 74; likely to be the warmest day until next spring. Yesterday’s high of 77 broke the record of 75 set in 2015. We had three consecutive days of record highs, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Saturday’s record high of 79 was the warmest day ever recorded in November.
