FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WANE-TV
7 area marching bands compete in state championship
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
Current Publishing
Carmel High School freshman selected as Christkind for annual holiday market
After reviewing many essays and applications for the role of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt Christkind, the selection committee named Megan Munson, a freshman at Carmel High School, as the winner for the 2022 event. Munson is enrolled in German II at CHS. She traveled to Germany last summer, where she was...
14news.com
SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Several high school marching bands from across southwestern Indiana competed for their shot at a state title in Indianapolis. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) state finals were held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The Jasper Marching Wildcats captured its first state title in a...
readthereporter.com
Top-ranked Millers get tested early, pull away from Avon in season opener
NOBLESVILLE – It took a little bit of time in the season opener to get some strategy worked out, but the reigning state champion Noblesville Millers were able to fight off everything that Avon brought. The Millers are going to have a target on their back the whole season...
Current Publishing
New practice a ‘leap of faith’ for Carmel doctor
Dr. Holly Smith’s family medicine practice follows the circle of life. “I take care of newborns all the way up through the end of life,” Smith said. “I do a little bit of early pregnancy care, but I don’t do full obstetrics or anything like that anymore.”
readthereporter.com
Carmel couple gives special gift to city
It’s time once again for the Carmel Street Department to work its magic at Carter Green in preparation for the opening of the Christkindlmarkt and The Ice at Carter Green on Nov. 19. This year, Operations Manager Crystal Edmondson was thrilled to receive a generous donation from Gene and...
readthereporter.com
Construction of Carmel’s first mosque will move forward after multiyear zoning fight
The first Mosque is being built in Carmel. Al Salam Foundation is moving forward nearly three years after a judge blocked an effort to stop it. Mosque representatives say the groundbreaking felt like a holiday. Al Salam founders dreamed up the idea for the Islamic Life Center roughly a decade...
Inside Indiana Business
Expansion of Whiteland Raceway Park underway
Whiteland Raceway Park in Johnson County has broken ground on a multimillion-dollar expansion of its facility and track. Plans include the addition of nearly a half-mile of track, seven new turns and 28 additional garages. WRP, which opened in 1958, is one of the oldest operating go-kart tracks in the...
indypolitics.org
Why I’m Running for School Board In Carmel
My name is Jake Nichols. My wife and I live in Carmel, Indiana. I’m a father of three daughters, all of them students in the Carmel-Clay School District. I also help run my family’s business, a truck dealership with 700 employees and deep roots in central Indiana. We’ve been blessed to watch our daughters grow into thoughtful, independent women within a community that is defined by its compassion and inclusiveness. It is a community that we are determined to give back to.
Teen seriously hurt in crash with semi-truck on Indy's south side
A teenage boy was seriously injured when he was ejected from an SUV that collided with a semi-truck late Sunday, police say.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Leadership Connection sends volunteers to Central Park
Six groups comprised of Carmel Fire Dept. firefighters, volunteers from the Carmel Rotary Club and students from Carmel High School and Christel House Watanabe Manual High School in Indianapolis recently took part in citizen science data collection, native seed sorting and honeysuckle removal and litter cleanup in Central Park as part of the Rotary club’s Leadership Connection initiative. (Photos courtesy of Meg Osborne)
wfyi.org
Conservative politics drive fight for control of Indiana’s school boards
Stephanie Flittner is a conservative from Carmel, an affluent suburb north of Indianapolis, and she’s active in local Republican circles. So Flittner was surprised when a group of conservatives in her community asked her to back out of the local school board race. “They're like ‘we're afraid that too...
Current Publishing
‘Mothers and Sons’ reflects on AIDS epidemic
James LaMonte was attracted to directing the play “Mothers and Sons” because he views it as a history lesson of the lives of gay men over the past two decades. “The play charts the gains and losses, victories and defeats for gay men in the years since AIDS was first identified,” the Indianapolis resident said. “The play is a continuation of ‘Andre’s Mother,’ Terrence McNally’s 1990 television play starring Sada Thompson and Richard Thomas who meet at Andre’s memorial service. Twenty years later, Andre’s Mother, Katharine, and Andre’s former lover, Cal, meet again and they have not spoken since.”
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Retaking Of Richmond Hill
At 11:11 p.m. on November 10, 2012, the southeast sky of Indianapolis flashed orange. Houses shuddered. Sirens wailed. Social media lit up with rumors of a plane crash, a meth lab explosion—or had a bomb gone off?. In the otherwise quiet neighborhood of Richmond Hill, a blast not experienced...
Enjoy A Magical Indoor Train Ride & Visit With Santa At This Indiana Museum
You better watch out you better not cry you better not pout because Santa Claus is coming to Indiana and he's arriving by train with all his reindeer. Between Indiana and Kentucky, there is an abundance of places you can take a holiday train ride outside. How about catching a ride with Santa indoors out of the cold? Doesn't that sound much better?!
Current Publishing
IU Health Fishers breaks ground on expansion
IU Health broke ground Nov. 4 on the IU Health Saxony expansion. The $300 million project includes renaming the campus IU Health Fishers and adding a new outpatient building. Construction is expected to start in the next few weeks and be finished by 2025. The expanded hospital, at 13000 E....
hiseye.org
Our beloved substitute teachers: Life before WHS
Have you ever wondered about the lives of substitute teachers prior to working at WHS? We’re here to report to you on the exciting backgrounds of two familiar faces:. Substitute Teacher Jim McDonald, father of English and Journalism Teacher Shawn McDonald, has worked for Westfield Public Schools since 2019. He became a substitute teacher to be around his daughter and because he loves interacting with high schoolers. “My favorite grades to teach are high schoolers,” he said. “They’re more like human beings… middle schoolers can’t sit still. I don’t like being a disciplinarian. I would rather be able to communicate with the kids than yell at them.”
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Planting bulbs in fall for spring blooms
INDIANAPOLIS — After clearing all the leaves that blew down this weekend, but your head fills with Thanksgiving thoughts and your task list for the winter holidays, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden has one last landscaping task this fall that he promises will pay off big this coming spring.
Current Publishing
DOUBLE ‘JEOPARDY!’: Fishers resident competes on iconic game show for second time this year
For as long as Sarah Snider can remember, she has tuned in at 7:30 p.m., whenever possible, and watched “Jeopardy!” from the comfort of her living room. Late last month, Snider – in the company of family and friends – watched a special episode of her favorite TV game show.
