Have you ever wondered about the lives of substitute teachers prior to working at WHS? We’re here to report to you on the exciting backgrounds of two familiar faces:. Substitute Teacher Jim McDonald, father of English and Journalism Teacher Shawn McDonald, has worked for Westfield Public Schools since 2019. He became a substitute teacher to be around his daughter and because he loves interacting with high schoolers. “My favorite grades to teach are high schoolers,” he said. “They’re more like human beings… middle schoolers can’t sit still. I don’t like being a disciplinarian. I would rather be able to communicate with the kids than yell at them.”

WESTFIELD, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO