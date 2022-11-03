ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

WANE-TV

7 area marching bands compete in state championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel High School freshman selected as Christkind for annual holiday market

After reviewing many essays and applications for the role of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt Christkind, the selection committee named Megan Munson, a freshman at Carmel High School, as the winner for the 2022 event. Munson is enrolled in German II at CHS. She traveled to Germany last summer, where she was...
CARMEL, IN
14news.com

SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Several high school marching bands from across southwestern Indiana competed for their shot at a state title in Indianapolis. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) state finals were held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The Jasper Marching Wildcats captured its first state title in a...
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

New practice a ‘leap of faith’ for Carmel doctor

Dr. Holly Smith’s family medicine practice follows the circle of life. “I take care of newborns all the way up through the end of life,” Smith said. “I do a little bit of early pregnancy care, but I don’t do full obstetrics or anything like that anymore.”
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel couple gives special gift to city

It’s time once again for the Carmel Street Department to work its magic at Carter Green in preparation for the opening of the Christkindlmarkt and The Ice at Carter Green on Nov. 19. This year, Operations Manager Crystal Edmondson was thrilled to receive a generous donation from Gene and...
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Expansion of Whiteland Raceway Park underway

Whiteland Raceway Park in Johnson County has broken ground on a multimillion-dollar expansion of its facility and track. Plans include the addition of nearly a half-mile of track, seven new turns and 28 additional garages. WRP, which opened in 1958, is one of the oldest operating go-kart tracks in the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
indypolitics.org

Why I’m Running for School Board In Carmel

My name is Jake Nichols. My wife and I live in Carmel, Indiana. I’m a father of three daughters, all of them students in the Carmel-Clay School District. I also help run my family’s business, a truck dealership with 700 employees and deep roots in central Indiana. We’ve been blessed to watch our daughters grow into thoughtful, independent women within a community that is defined by its compassion and inclusiveness. It is a community that we are determined to give back to.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Leadership Connection sends volunteers to Central Park

Six groups comprised of Carmel Fire Dept. firefighters, volunteers from the Carmel Rotary Club and students from Carmel High School and Christel House Watanabe Manual High School in Indianapolis recently took part in citizen science data collection, native seed sorting and honeysuckle removal and litter cleanup in Central Park as part of the Rotary club’s Leadership Connection initiative. (Photos courtesy of Meg Osborne)
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

‘Mothers and Sons’ reflects on AIDS epidemic

James LaMonte was attracted to directing the play “Mothers and Sons” because he views it as a history lesson of the lives of gay men over the past two decades. “The play charts the gains and losses, victories and defeats for gay men in the years since AIDS was first identified,” the Indianapolis resident said. “The play is a continuation of ‘Andre’s Mother,’ Terrence McNally’s 1990 television play starring Sada Thompson and Richard Thomas who meet at Andre’s memorial service. Twenty years later, Andre’s Mother, Katharine, and Andre’s former lover, Cal, meet again and they have not spoken since.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Retaking Of Richmond Hill

At 11:11 p.m. on November 10, 2012, the southeast sky of Indianapolis flashed orange. Houses shuddered. Sirens wailed. Social media lit up with rumors of a plane crash, a meth lab explosion—or had a bomb gone off?. In the otherwise quiet neighborhood of Richmond Hill, a blast not experienced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

IU Health Fishers breaks ground on expansion

IU Health broke ground Nov. 4 on the IU Health Saxony expansion. The $300 million project includes renaming the campus IU Health Fishers and adding a new outpatient building. Construction is expected to start in the next few weeks and be finished by 2025. The expanded hospital, at 13000 E....
FISHERS, IN
hiseye.org

Our beloved substitute teachers: Life before WHS

Have you ever wondered about the lives of substitute teachers prior to working at WHS? We’re here to report to you on the exciting backgrounds of two familiar faces:. Substitute Teacher Jim McDonald, father of English and Journalism Teacher Shawn McDonald, has worked for Westfield Public Schools since 2019. He became a substitute teacher to be around his daughter and because he loves interacting with high schoolers. “My favorite grades to teach are high schoolers,” he said. “They’re more like human beings… middle schoolers can’t sit still. I don’t like being a disciplinarian. I would rather be able to communicate with the kids than yell at them.”
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Planting bulbs in fall for spring blooms

INDIANAPOLIS — After clearing all the leaves that blew down this weekend, but your head fills with Thanksgiving thoughts and your task list for the winter holidays, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden has one last landscaping task this fall that he promises will pay off big this coming spring.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

