Thursday Night Forecast: Severe weather expected tomorrow afternoon and night

By Carson Vickroy
 4 days ago

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, muggy, and a little breezy. Low: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two possible in the morning. Severe storms are likely starting in the afternoon. All modes of severe weather are possible with the primary threats being the threat of damaging winds and tornadoes. Chance of rain: 90%. Winds: SE 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 52. High: 70. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 50. High: 75. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a shower or two.. Low: 60. High: 79. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 62. High: 81. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 61. High: 80. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 60. High: 78. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Midday Forecast: Severe weather likely after 2 PM today

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms after 2 PM. Severe storms are likely, with numerous severe storms expected. 70 mph straight-line wind gusts is the main threat, but some tornadoes will also be possible, some of which could be stronger than an EF-1 tornado. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Monday Midday Forecast: Few showers & storms for Monday, no severe weather

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies early, followed by mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Lows in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: E 5-10 mph. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: E 5-10 mph. WEDNESDAY: Staying […]
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
KETK / FOX51 News

Man, woman arrested in East Texas for illegal homemade guns, meth

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman were arrested on Friday in Winnsboro after a search and arrest warrant was executed on Sherrill Street, according to police. Officials said multiple illegal guns and narcotics were located during the search and included: Home-built fully automatic “uzi” style pistols A pistol with a home-built silencer/suppressor Other […]
WINNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Football Fever: Week 11 scores

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in the last week of the regular season and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Rockwall 46 at Tyler Legacy 17- FINAL Tyler 13 at Forney 57- FINAL Lancaster 28 at Lufkin 20-FINAL Jacksonville 44 […]
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: East Texas schools to release early on Friday due to weather

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Some East Texas school districts have announced early releases due to severe weather expected on Friday. The following school districts have announced early releases for their campuses: Brownsboro ISD Elementary 1:30 p.m. Intermediate 1:40 p.m. High School 1:50 p.m. Como-Pickton CISD, 2 p.m. Crockett ISD, 1 p.m. Eustace ISD, 2 p.m. […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Weekend Forecast: Weather calms down for Saturday & Sunday

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds and cool. High: 69. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 51. High: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH. MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Low: 64. High: 79. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 65. High: […]
CBS DFW

Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Wednesday Midday Forecast: Warmer Wednesday, storm threat Friday

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon and […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Back on Oct. 31, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, of Beaumont, for multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room. On Nov. 2, Chalamalasetty, turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on his outstanding […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
natureworldnews.com

Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather

The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Man killed in Rusk County officer involved shooting was allegedly resisting drug arrest, report says

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 14 in Rusk County was allegedly struggling to conceal drugs and resisting arrest, according to a report. In a custodial death report summarizing the incident, the deceased Timothy Michael Randall, 29, “attempted to conceal contraband” during a pat-down after a traffic stop […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
natureworldnews.com

Forecasts Warn Rain and Severe Thunderstorms to Threaten Midwest, East Coast

Forecasts announced that parts of the Midwest and East Coast would expect severe thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather's recent weather update on October 11, forecasters revealed that rain and thunderstorms could unleash in portions of the north-central United States and the Atlantic coast this week due to the approaching storm system.
WISCONSIN STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

