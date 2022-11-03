Look to the Register for results and analysis on election night

It’s exciting to be in a newsroom on election night.

The traditional election night pizza is scheduled to arrive at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Staff on election duty will huddle for final instructions at 6:30. After that, reporters and photographers will head out to election watch parties, to capture the tension if races are close and the glee and disappointment if they’re not, and to cover the concession and acceptance speeches.

Polls in Iowa close at 8 p.m. Then the wait begins for the first results to appear on computer screens as reporters and editors continually hit refresh.

All told, 43 journalists will contribute directly to the Des Moines Register’s coverage Tuesday night: 22 reporters, 13 editors, six photographers, a social video editor and a data visualization specialist, who helps ensure the right results flow into the right charts and maps on the website and in print.

DesMoinesRegister.com is your best source for up-to-the-minute Iowa and national results, on whatever digital device you prefer. You’ll quickly see results in the governor’s race and in Iowa’s U.S. Senate and House races. You can also drill down for results in races for the state Legislature and county offices.

Our coverage of Election Day will begin as the polls open at 7 a.m. Throughout the day, our reporters will monitor whether voters are facing issues at the polls. Please email Des Moines Register reporters at IowaVotingIssues@gannett.com if you encounter any difficulties, such as if lines and wait times are exceedingly long, if you’re unfairly turned away at the polls or if anything else feels out of the ordinary.

Reporters will be monitoring the inbox and may contact you for more information, which could be included in a story. You also can call Lee Rood, the Reader’s Watchdog, at 515-778-6670.

I hope you've already cast your vote early, plan to do so soon or will head to the polls on Tuesday. Then look to DesMoinesRegister.com Tuesday evening to learn who will represent you in county, state and federal offices next year.

Carol Hunter, executive editor, chunter@registermedia.com