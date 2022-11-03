ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roan Mountain, TN

Johnson City Press

Bucs learning life lessons in tough season

The game of football can mirror real life with all the ups and downs, and the way East Tennessee State coach George Quarles figures, his players have learned a lot about life this season, even if it’s been a difficult lesson. “Our guys, they’ve done what they’re supposed to...
Johnson City Press

ETSU men, women set for season openers

All the preliminaries are over for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. The Bucs play host to Emory & Henry on Monday night in their season opener. Tipoff time at Freedom Hall is 7 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Winners of the 2022 ETSU Alumni Golf Classic announced

The 55th annual ETSU Alumni Golf Classic was held at Cattails at MeadowView in Kingsport on Friday, Oct. 28. ETSU alumni, friends, faculty, staff, students and volunteers were present for the two-person select-shot tournament held by the ETSU National Alumni Association. Golfers chose from one of eight divisions: the Gold Division for players with a handicap of 10 and under; the Blue Division for those with a handicap of 11-20; the White Division for players with a handicap of 21 or more; Faculty/Staff; Women; Greeks; Seniors; and Co-ed.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Tennessee loses to No. 3 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WATE) — No. 1 dropped its first game of the year 27-13 as the offense sputtered against No. 3 Georgia. The Vols entered the game averaging 598 yards per game, but the Bulldogs defense held them to just 289 yards on Saturday. The Georgia defensive line controlled...
ATHENS, GA
Johnson City Press

Betsy Band wins state marching band championship

ELIZABETHTON — For the first time since 2016, the Elizabethton High School Marching Band has won the state championship. The 41st Tennessee Division II State Marching Band championship was held at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna on Saturday and Saturday night. There were 20 bands competing in Division II, which is for high schools with enrollments of 500 to 1,000. Elizabethton not only was named grand champions, but also won first place in percussion, first place in color guard, first place in drum major, first place in visual, first place in general effect, and first place in music. In addition to the group accomplishments, senior flute player Grace Whitten was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the school of her choice.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Casteel wraps first championship in long racing career

After 53 years in racing, Danny Casteel is a champion. The 71-year-old Johnson City driver recently wrapped up the Southeast Vintage Outlaws championship. “When I started all this in 1969, I didn’t think anything about it,” Casteel said. “I couldn’t have imagined to still be doing it 53 years later, let alone win a title.”
WKRN

Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee

Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee

A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. 200 American flags to honor veterans. Wilson Warrior Group puts together display to honor veterans. Burial mix-up mystery.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
East Tennessean

Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole

With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 7

Nov. 7, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several articles with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Nov. 6. Readers learned that “A.M. Molesworth has gone to Blacksburg, N.C., where he is superintending the construction of a branch of the Ohio River and Charleston Railway.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday

Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
NEWPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Events scheduled for Veterans Day

A number of events will be held in Johnson City this week to commemorate Veterans Day. Among them is a ceremony featuring a number of service organizations on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
TENNESSEE STATE

