FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Johnson City Press
Bucs learning life lessons in tough season
The game of football can mirror real life with all the ups and downs, and the way East Tennessee State coach George Quarles figures, his players have learned a lot about life this season, even if it’s been a difficult lesson. “Our guys, they’ve done what they’re supposed to...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Bradley Central vs. Science Hill
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Bradley Central vs. Science Hill.
Johnson City Press
ETSU men, women set for season openers
All the preliminaries are over for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. The Bucs play host to Emory & Henry on Monday night in their season opener. Tipoff time at Freedom Hall is 7 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Winners of the 2022 ETSU Alumni Golf Classic announced
The 55th annual ETSU Alumni Golf Classic was held at Cattails at MeadowView in Kingsport on Friday, Oct. 28. ETSU alumni, friends, faculty, staff, students and volunteers were present for the two-person select-shot tournament held by the ETSU National Alumni Association. Golfers chose from one of eight divisions: the Gold Division for players with a handicap of 10 and under; the Blue Division for those with a handicap of 11-20; the White Division for players with a handicap of 21 or more; Faculty/Staff; Women; Greeks; Seniors; and Co-ed.
wjhl.com
Tennessee loses to No. 3 Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. (WATE) — No. 1 dropped its first game of the year 27-13 as the offense sputtered against No. 3 Georgia. The Vols entered the game averaging 598 yards per game, but the Bulldogs defense held them to just 289 yards on Saturday. The Georgia defensive line controlled...
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
Johnson City Press
Betsy Band wins state marching band championship
ELIZABETHTON — For the first time since 2016, the Elizabethton High School Marching Band has won the state championship. The 41st Tennessee Division II State Marching Band championship was held at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna on Saturday and Saturday night. There were 20 bands competing in Division II, which is for high schools with enrollments of 500 to 1,000. Elizabethton not only was named grand champions, but also won first place in percussion, first place in color guard, first place in drum major, first place in visual, first place in general effect, and first place in music. In addition to the group accomplishments, senior flute player Grace Whitten was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the school of her choice.
Johnson City Press
Gate City to play Battle for Region 2D title after Lady Trojans upset Bears
BIG STONE GAP — The much-anticipated fifth meeting between Gate City and Union is not going to happen. John Battle's Lady Trojans had an answer for everything top-seeded Union (27-4) threw at them Saturday in a 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-12 win over the Lady Bears at Union’s Bear Den.
Kingsport Times-News
Casteel wraps first championship in long racing career
After 53 years in racing, Danny Casteel is a champion. The 71-year-old Johnson City driver recently wrapped up the Southeast Vintage Outlaws championship. “When I started all this in 1969, I didn’t think anything about it,” Casteel said. “I couldn’t have imagined to still be doing it 53 years later, let alone win a title.”
WKRN
Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
WSMV
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
WKRN
School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee
A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. 200 American flags to honor veterans. Wilson Warrior Group puts together display to honor veterans. Burial mix-up mystery.
East Tennessean
Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole
With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 7
Nov. 7, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several articles with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Nov. 6. Readers learned that “A.M. Molesworth has gone to Blacksburg, N.C., where he is superintending the construction of a branch of the Ohio River and Charleston Railway.”
fox17.com
Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday
Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Tennessee was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Johnson City Press
Events scheduled for Veterans Day
A number of events will be held in Johnson City this week to commemorate Veterans Day. Among them is a ceremony featuring a number of service organizations on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial.
Daylight Saving Time ends, Standard Time starts in East Tennessee
Daylight saving time ended early morning Sunday and East Tennessee is set to change its clocks back an hour, according to the Time and Date website.
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle In Johnson City (Johnson City, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday night. The crash happened on Lakeview drive in Johnson City. THP stated that A GMC Yukon driven by Debra Salmons, 30 of Mountain City was traveling eastbound on Lakeview drive and ran off the right side of the road.
