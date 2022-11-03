ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Joseph News-Press

School board member says he won't run for reelection

By Marcus Clem News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r34i2_0ixx56Ze00
Board of Education member Rick Gilmore speaks Thursday at his home. He will not run for another three-year term, leaving one seat an open contest in April. Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

The most experienced member of the St. Joseph Board of Education looked back Thursday on his years of service to the school district in light of his decision to not seek another term.

elected in 2020 alongside Lori Witham, said his decision is based upon personal reasons, namely family health and a desire to devote more time to his interests in construction and entrepreneurship. He will serve out his current term, which is scheduled to end in April 2023, after the election of his successor. Witham’s seat will also be on the ballot; it is currently held by Phil Vandel, appointed in May after Witham resigned in light of a change of residence that rendered her no longer eligible to serve.

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt to visit Columbia ahead of Election Day

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A U.S. Senate candidate plans to make a last-minute stop in Mid-Missouri ahead of Tuesday's midterm election. Republican candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is scheduled to visit the Boone County GOP office Monday at 8:45 a.m. Schmitt plans to promote his campaign while visiting cities across the state. U.S. Senator The post U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt to visit Columbia ahead of Election Day appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Parson Makes Stop at Nucor to Sign Bills

Republican Governor Mike Parson, who was on a statewide political tour last week, stopped by Nucor Steel in Sedalia on Wednesday morning to conduct ceremonial signings of Senate Bills 3 and 5, and House Bill 3. The ceremony took place in Nucor's administration building and was attended by several Nucor...
SEDALIA, MO
ksgf.com

Judge Halts Provisions Of New Missouri Voting Law

(AP) — A judge has granted an injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that put limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. The new law bans paid solicitation of voter registration applications. It requires registration with the state...
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

MO Republican Party Shows Support For Amendment 4 Ahead Of Elections

The Missouri Republican Party’s Executive State Committee has unanimously passed a resolution in support of Amendment 4 on the November 8th ballot. If passed it would require that Kansas City appropriate 25 percent of its annual revenue towards the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. The resolution cites the Party...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Judge Blocks Part of New Voter Integrity Law

(Missourinet) A Missouri judge has blocked parts of the new elections law passed by the Missouri General Assembly. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP sought the injunction. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri leaders should condemn this weekend’s Christian nationalist rally in Branson

A traveling variety show of Christian Nationalism, anti-vaccine rhetoric and election conspiracies will make its final stop before the midterm elections this weekend in Branson. Headlined by Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and Eric Trump, the ReAwaken America Tour co-opts Christian language and worship to push profane politics designed to undermine our democracy. As a Baptist minister who […] The post Missouri leaders should condemn this weekend’s Christian nationalist rally in Branson appeared first on Missouri Independent.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Inaugural no-excuse voting in Missouri coming to an end

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the last two weeks, “no-excuse” voting has been open. Voters have been taking advantage of the new system. It works unlike absentee ballots, where you need an excuse; with no-excuse voting, you don’t need a reason to vote early in person. Gracie...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of November 4, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting several arrests over the weekend of November 4, 2022. Forty-Six-year-old Cynthia Long of Cameron was arrested in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 4, in Clay County. The patrol accused her of Driving while intoxicated and driving in the wrong direction on a divided highway. She was transported to the Clay County Jail where she was processed and later released.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Record fish caught in Missouri

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
269
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy