School board member says he won't run for reelection

Board of Education member Rick Gilmore speaks Thursday at his home. He will not run for another three-year term, leaving one seat an open contest in April. Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

The most experienced member of the St. Joseph Board of Education looked back Thursday on his years of service to the school district in light of his decision to not seek another term.

elected in 2020 alongside Lori Witham, said his decision is based upon personal reasons, namely family health and a desire to devote more time to his interests in construction and entrepreneurship. He will serve out his current term, which is scheduled to end in April 2023, after the election of his successor. Witham’s seat will also be on the ballot; it is currently held by Phil Vandel, appointed in May after Witham resigned in light of a change of residence that rendered her no longer eligible to serve.