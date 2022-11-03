Davis closed with 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Friday's 130-116 loss to the Jazz. Davis started the game on a high note, dropping 14 points and hammering down multiple dunks in the first quarter. The big man slowed down considerably after that, however, tallying just eight more points the rest of the contest. He also grabbed a modest eight boards in a game during which Los Angeles was outrebounded by eight and torched for 45 combined points between Jazz big men Kelly Olynyk and Lauri Markkanen. Davis' numbers (23.0 points, 11.0 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game) have been very good this season, but that hasn't helped the Lakers avoid a poor 2-6 start.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO