The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker

Jimmy Johnson had a brutally honest admission on his former running back, Herschel Walker, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke with USA TODAY about Walker's political move. When asked if Johnson saw this coming, the Hall of Fame coach had a...
The Spun

The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers Today

The Green Bay Packers quarterback surely wasn't happy with his team's trade deadline performance this week. Green Bay failed to acquire some help on the offensive side of the football, despite Rodgers voicing his need for some. But on Sunday, the Packers quarterback is putting his team in a hole...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Uses 1 Word To Describe How Nick Saban Looks

It's not often anyone in college football questions Nick Saban's coaching acumen, but he's facing some scrutiny following Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. Speaking to Matt Barrie on their ESPN Week 10 recap show (h/t Saturday Down South), Paul Finebaum said Saban seems "lost" on the sidelines. "I don’t...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions

Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Is Laughing At Embarrassing Kickoff Video

The New York Jets had arguably the worst - but funniest - kickoff of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon. New York's kick barely made it a couple of yards, as their kicker stumbled as he made contact with the ball. Video of the embarrassing kickoff video has...
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen offers blunt comment about his performance in loss to Jets

Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills surprisingly lost to the New York Jets on Sunday, and Allen did not mince words about the matter. Allen went just 18/34 for 205 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 20-17 loss to the Jets. Allen threw a red-zone interception on the team’s opening possession to cost the Bills a shot at scoring points. He also threw an interception in his territory in the third quarter, setting up a touchdown for the Jets.
NEW YORK STATE
Florham Park, NJ
Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

