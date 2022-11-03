ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra

A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
CARSON CITY, NV
CBS San Francisco

Tahoe forecast: Hurricane force winds along Sierra Crest; Whiteout blizzard conditions

TRUCKEE -- As a potent storm front moved closer to Northern California, the forecast from the National Weather Service grew more ominous on its potential impact in the Sierra.A new wrinkle was added Monday morning as the predicted winds for the Sierra Crest grew equal to those of Hurricane Ian."The first impacts of this storm's arrival were strong wind gusts (60-75 mph) in some wind prone sites of far western Nevada, with peak Sierra crest ridge gusts over 150 mph,"  Weather Service forecasters on Reno said. "We can hear the wind roaring outside our NWS building at this time! Snow...
TRUCKEE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Powerful Winter Storm Hits Tonight

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which goes into effect at 4:00 this afternoon, as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to northeastern California and western Nevada. Heavy snow, with total accumulations of 3...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
mynews4.com

Heavy snowfall brings chain control to Nevada, California mountain passes

California - 267: Kings Beach to Northstar. 89: Tahoe City to Truckee. To check California freeway conditions, click here. Roughly 40 inches of snow is expected on Donner Summit over the next several days. Nevada - Geiger Grade: Veterans Parkway to US-50 I-580: Eastlake to US-395A (Washoe Valley) Mt. Rose...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
RENO, NV
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow

A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Area Winter Storm Watch for Sierra on Sunday

A strong storm system will bring heavy snow to the mountain areas by Sunday evening through early Wednesday morning with a winter storm watch up for the Sierra. A cold and wet storm could dump a few feet of snow in the mountains and Lake Tahoe, with several inches around our valleys by the Monday and Tuesday morning commutes.
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Major Winter Storm Hits Sunday Afternoon

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Watch, in effect from Sunday afternoon until late Tuesday night, warning residents of Lassen, eastern Plumas and eastern Sierra counties to expect heavy snow with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches here in the valley, and 1 to 3 feet in higher elevations west of Highway 395.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Snow arrives, much more coming: Wintry weather prominent in forecast

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, Nick Accordino and his family were spending their first day on vacation in South Lake Tahoe. With sightseeing and shopping on the docket for their first day in town, they were forewarned of snow flurries and potential weather. Shortly thereafter, the snow was rapidly accumulating, and the Accordino family was stuck in Tahoe’s first storm of the season.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX Reno

Dreaming of a white Election Day? Looks pretty likely for Reno-Sparks

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Most people dream of waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh coat of snow... But what about dreaming of a white Election Day?. Tuesday is the best chance for the Reno-Sparks area to pick up accumulating snow on the valley floor. Forecasters estimate up to 3 inches of snow could fall on Tuesday.
RENO, NV
ABC10

NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the fireball, seen by thousands, was a member of the Taurid meteor shower. Its path sent it over more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

School Closures/Delays for November 7

Several schools are closed or delayed for Monday, November 7. Schools in Incline Village are canceled. All other schools will be on a two-hour delay due to hazardous road conditions. Winter bus stops will be in effect. For Incline schools:. Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, all classes are...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Report: Median Home Price in Reno-Sparks $540,000 in October

Realtors say home prices are continuing to stabilize in northern Nevada. According to the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors, the median price across the region was $540,000 in October. This is unchanged from the same month a year ago. Homes were on the market for an average of 36 days before...
SPARKS, NV
KTLA

Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains

The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy