2news.com
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
Tahoe forecast: Hurricane force winds along Sierra Crest; Whiteout blizzard conditions
TRUCKEE -- As a potent storm front moved closer to Northern California, the forecast from the National Weather Service grew more ominous on its potential impact in the Sierra.A new wrinkle was added Monday morning as the predicted winds for the Sierra Crest grew equal to those of Hurricane Ian."The first impacts of this storm's arrival were strong wind gusts (60-75 mph) in some wind prone sites of far western Nevada, with peak Sierra crest ridge gusts over 150 mph," Weather Service forecasters on Reno said. "We can hear the wind roaring outside our NWS building at this time! Snow...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Powerful Winter Storm Hits Tonight
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which goes into effect at 4:00 this afternoon, as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to northeastern California and western Nevada. Heavy snow, with total accumulations of 3...
mynews4.com
Heavy snowfall brings chain control to Nevada, California mountain passes
California - 267: Kings Beach to Northstar. 89: Tahoe City to Truckee. To check California freeway conditions, click here. Roughly 40 inches of snow is expected on Donner Summit over the next several days. Nevada - Geiger Grade: Veterans Parkway to US-50 I-580: Eastlake to US-395A (Washoe Valley) Mt. Rose...
KOLO TV Reno
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
Watch: Brawling Bear Cubs Wrestle in California's South Lake Tahoe Snow
South Lake Tahoe local Jeff Moore recently awoke to a fresh coat of powder, which typically means today has now become a ski day. Sorry work, sorry school, call in sick, that's the rule. However, a couple of the cutest bear cubs you have ever seen squashed those plans or delayed ...
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow
A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
krcrtv.com
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Northstate Sunday-Wednesday, what to expect
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Fall is here, but is winter close behind? We have seen some drastic weather changes in the Northstate over these last few weeks, from triple-digit heat to a winter storm advisory! Let's look at what you can expect for the weather when planning for the weekend ahead.
2news.com
Area Winter Storm Watch for Sierra on Sunday
A strong storm system will bring heavy snow to the mountain areas by Sunday evening through early Wednesday morning with a winter storm watch up for the Sierra. A cold and wet storm could dump a few feet of snow in the mountains and Lake Tahoe, with several inches around our valleys by the Monday and Tuesday morning commutes.
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Major Winter Storm Hits Sunday Afternoon
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Watch, in effect from Sunday afternoon until late Tuesday night, warning residents of Lassen, eastern Plumas and eastern Sierra counties to expect heavy snow with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches here in the valley, and 1 to 3 feet in higher elevations west of Highway 395.
Sierra Sun
Snow arrives, much more coming: Wintry weather prominent in forecast
TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, Nick Accordino and his family were spending their first day on vacation in South Lake Tahoe. With sightseeing and shopping on the docket for their first day in town, they were forewarned of snow flurries and potential weather. Shortly thereafter, the snow was rapidly accumulating, and the Accordino family was stuck in Tahoe’s first storm of the season.
FOX Reno
Dreaming of a white Election Day? Looks pretty likely for Reno-Sparks
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Most people dream of waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh coat of snow... But what about dreaming of a white Election Day?. Tuesday is the best chance for the Reno-Sparks area to pick up accumulating snow on the valley floor. Forecasters estimate up to 3 inches of snow could fall on Tuesday.
Watch: Playful cubs brawl in fresh South Lake Tahoe snow
Yes, bears can have snow days, too.
KTVL
Two storms this weekend could bring several inches of rain, over a foot of snow for some
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — We've seen our fair share of rain and snow since the pattern change in October, but this weekend rain and snowfall amounts could double with two different storms moving in. Both systems are the first atmospheric river set-ups of the season and could...
NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the fireball, seen by thousands, was a member of the Taurid meteor shower. Its path sent it over more...
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for November 7
Several schools are closed or delayed for Monday, November 7. Schools in Incline Village are canceled. All other schools will be on a two-hour delay due to hazardous road conditions. Winter bus stops will be in effect. For Incline schools:. Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, all classes are...
2news.com
Report: Median Home Price in Reno-Sparks $540,000 in October
Realtors say home prices are continuing to stabilize in northern Nevada. According to the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors, the median price across the region was $540,000 in October. This is unchanged from the same month a year ago. Homes were on the market for an average of 36 days before...
‘Strong winter storm’ expected after short break from the rain, NWS says
(KTXL) — The first storm of the season brought rain and snow to the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada, however, the second storm will not be far behind. According to the National Weather Service, additional rain and snow can be expected Saturday through Tuesday across Northern California. Dry weather is expected on both Thursday […]
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
