Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
KIVI-TV
Find out what parts of Idaho could get slammed with more snow
Not much will happen in southwest Idaho Monday night and during the daylight hours Tuesday. We can expect some blustery wind making it feel quite cold, especially in the mountains where wind chill readings could dip below zero briefly. Tuesday evening through Wednesday we get a direct hit with a...
eastidahonews.com
Between 2 and 4 inches of snow forecasted throughout eastern Idaho Monday night
IDAHO FALLS – A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of eastern Idaho as of 5 p.m. Monday. The advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello. Meteorologists issued the advisory as snow began falling throughout the Snake River Plain Monday afternoon.
Idaho8.com
Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Idaho
A cold front sliding through the area Monday afternoon, will lead to dropping temperatures and scattered snow showers overnight into Tuesday. Monday night into Tuesday morning, look for rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 7pm. Low temperatures in the upper 20’s. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
eastidahonews.com
Winter storm moving into eastern Idaho Sunday night through Wednesday
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm is moving through eastern Idaho starting Sunday night through Wednesday. On Sunday night and through Monday, moderate to heavy snowfall is expected along the Montana/Idaho border. Between three to five inches of snow is predicted at higher elevations in Fremont, Clark, Butte and Custer counties. The snow could get as high as eight inches in the mountain passes.
FOX 28 Spokane
Heavy snowfall may cause outages, dangerous or impossible travel conditions in Northern Washington, Idaho Panhandle
The National Weather Service (NWS) is advising residents in Northern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle to be prepared for a slow or impossible morning commute on Monday due to extra snowfall. The region has been in a Winter Storm Warning since Saturday evening, which will continue through Monday. Some areas...
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple accidents on I-84 eastbound near Eagle
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There are multiple crashes reported on I-84 eastbound near Eagle heading toward the connector and Boise. CBS2 will update this story when more information is released.
Post Register
Heavy snow headed for our mountains and possibly the valley floor
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 40's are expected for today. Conditions will become very unsettled starting Friday with increasing clouds and periods of rain/snow for the valley and mountain snow. This will continue on Saturday. Look for partly cloudy skies on Sunday...
Post Register
Adventure Weather Alert: Winter storm warning for west central mountains
Boise, IDAHO — The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a winter storm warning for the west central mountains in Idaho. The storm warning is in effect until 6pm on Friday. Some areas could see 8 to 15 inches and 30 mph wind gusts. The NWS says the...
eastidahonews.com
After dog disappears from Idaho yard, Fish and Game officials issue warning about wildlife
The following is a news release and photos from Idaho Fish and Game. Last month, Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report from a Boise resident, near 8th St. and Hulls Gulch, that their dog had been taken from their backyard by a wild animal the prior morning.
Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
One of The Best Christmas Towns Is Just Hours Away From Boise
Christmas is my favorite time of the year! The decorations, the snow and, it seems to put people in such a great mood. Unless you've waited until the last minute to do some Christmas shopping. I didn't have a snowy Christmas until I moved to Nebraska in 2010 and it changed the way I enjoy Christmas.
The Shady Story of How “Idaho” Got its Name
The name "Idaho" was originally going to be the name of what is now Colorado. Boise Dev notes, "In 1860 when Colorado needed a name, mining lobbyist George M. Willing presented the name “Idaho” to Congress, claiming it was a Native American Shoshone word meaning “Gem of the Mountains.”
15 Incredible Things That Must Be On Your Idaho Winter Bucket List
It seems like the days when you wore a winter coat to work in the morning and carried it home from the office in the afternoon ended abruptly. The temperatures have taken a steep dive, it's getting darker earlier and we're excited for all the winter fun that comes with it!
The Snowiest City in Idaho is a Spectacular Surprise
Idaho winters are among the most beautiful in the United States! Snow-capped mountains, frosted blue spruces, and frozen lakes that mirror crystal clear skies make the Gem State a premier winter destination. Historically, Idaho winter months fluctuate between highs of 41 degrees and lows of 27 degrees. Visitors and Idahoans...
oilcity.news
Multiple crashes reported on snowy I-80 in Wyoming; traffic backed up near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling along much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming, several crashes have been reported on Thursday morning. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting at least three crashes along I-80 as of 11:18 a.m. Thursday, including:. A crash at milepost 173 near Wamsutter...
Idaho Has A Better Chance of ______ Than Winning The Lottery
With a record-breaking Powerball jackpot up for grabs, people across the country are loading up on lotto numbers in hopes of striking it rich. I can’t begin to imagine how many offices are pulling their money together to increase their odds…. That being said - what are the actual...
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon
Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
kmvt
Idaho ranks No. 1 in five ag commodities
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho ranked No. 1 in the nation in five different ag commodity categories last year: potatoes, barley, alfalfa hay, peppermint oil and food trout, according to the Idaho Farm Bureau. The state also ranked No. 2 in the United States in 2021 in sugar beets and...
The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time
We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
KIVI-TV
Seven months after launching, Alaska canceling nonstop flight from Boise to Idaho Falls
This article was originally published by Anna Daly in BoiseDev. In June, Alaska Airlines launched a new direct flight from Boise to Idaho Falls. Now, Alaska confirmed that starting mid – December, it will no longer be offering this flight citing staffing problems and low demand. “There are a...
