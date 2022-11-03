ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KIVI-TV

Find out what parts of Idaho could get slammed with more snow

Not much will happen in southwest Idaho Monday night and during the daylight hours Tuesday. We can expect some blustery wind making it feel quite cold, especially in the mountains where wind chill readings could dip below zero briefly. Tuesday evening through Wednesday we get a direct hit with a...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho8.com

Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Idaho

A cold front sliding through the area Monday afternoon, will lead to dropping temperatures and scattered snow showers overnight into Tuesday. Monday night into Tuesday morning, look for rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 7pm. Low temperatures in the upper 20’s. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Winter storm moving into eastern Idaho Sunday night through Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm is moving through eastern Idaho starting Sunday night through Wednesday. On Sunday night and through Monday, moderate to heavy snowfall is expected along the Montana/Idaho border. Between three to five inches of snow is predicted at higher elevations in Fremont, Clark, Butte and Custer counties. The snow could get as high as eight inches in the mountain passes.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Heavy snow headed for our mountains and possibly the valley floor

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 40's are expected for today. Conditions will become very unsettled starting Friday with increasing clouds and periods of rain/snow for the valley and mountain snow. This will continue on Saturday. Look for partly cloudy skies on Sunday...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
MONTPELIER, ID
MIX 106

The Shady Story of How “Idaho” Got its Name

The name "Idaho" was originally going to be the name of what is now Colorado. Boise Dev notes, "In 1860 when Colorado needed a name, mining lobbyist George M. Willing presented the name “Idaho” to Congress, claiming it was a Native American Shoshone word meaning “Gem of the Mountains.”
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

The Snowiest City in Idaho is a Spectacular Surprise

Idaho winters are among the most beautiful in the United States! Snow-capped mountains, frosted blue spruces, and frozen lakes that mirror crystal clear skies make the Gem State a premier winter destination. Historically, Idaho winter months fluctuate between highs of 41 degrees and lows of 27 degrees. Visitors and Idahoans...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon

Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
LA GRANDE, OR
kmvt

Idaho ranks No. 1 in five ag commodities

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho ranked No. 1 in the nation in five different ag commodity categories last year: potatoes, barley, alfalfa hay, peppermint oil and food trout, according to the Idaho Farm Bureau. The state also ranked No. 2 in the United States in 2021 in sugar beets and...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time

We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
IDAHO STATE

