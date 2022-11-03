Read full article on original website
The Arena Invitational is Dec. 15-17
SIOUX CITY -- The Tyson Events Center will host three days of girls and boys high school basketball, as well as a college matchup, during the Arena Invitational, which runs Dec. 15-17. "We have multiple Division I college recruits and commits that are going to be playing over the course of these three days," Dustin Cooper, director of The Arena Sports Academy said during a news conference Monday. "We are extremely passionate and feel extremely fortunate to be part of such an event."
Lincoln upends Muskteers with pair of third quarter goals
The Lincoln Stars used a pair of third period goals to hand the Sioux City Musketeers a 5-3 loss Saturday. The scoring mostly went back and forth, with neither team hold a lead for long. Lincoln scored the first goal just 1:51 into the game from former Musketeer Doug Grimes.
Council approves sewer treatment agreements with North Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a new 25-year sewer treatment agreements with the city, North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff. Tom Pingel, the city's utility director in charge of Sioux City's regional wastewater treatment plant, told The Journal on Friday that he anticipated that an agreement with South Sioux City, as well as Dakota Dunes, would be coming to the council for approval in the future.
Clark returns from scare to lead rout
IOWA CITY — About the only scare thrown at the fourth-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team in Monday’s season opener was self-inflicted. Big Ten preseason player of the year Caitin Clark limped off to the training room just over three minutes into the game following a hard fall to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena court but returned midway through the first quarter and led the Hawkeyes with 20 points and nine rebounds in an 87-34 rout of Southern University.
West senior is one of Iowa's top high school musicians at All-State Music Festival
SIOUX CITY -- At this moment, much of Antonio Ferraro's time is consumed by music. Not only is the West High School senior getting ready for the annual Madrigal dinner and concert, he is also concerning himself over musical selections while applying to colleges. More immediate for Ferraro is the...
Legendary Assistant Iowa football coach dies at 93
Police arrested a suspect in Cedar Rapids in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois. Dubuque police see increased reports of threats of terrorism. The Dubuque Police Department has seen a great increase in a specific type of report. East Moline Police: Sgt. Lind released from ICU. Updated: 2 hours...
Married The Wrong Man: A Sioux City woman is in quite a serious predicament—she is not married to the man she thought she was. Emma B. Larson married Julus Karash when she believed she was marrying F. J. Schultz, and she lived with him for some time before discovering the mistake. Karash and F.J. Shultz are distant relatives, and Karash impersonated Schultz with the purpose of ingratiating himself into Emma Schultz’s favor and marrying her. During their time together, Karash obtained $300 from Emma Schultz and, according to her, spent it all at the gambling tables. Upon learning the truth, Larson threatened Karash with legal process, after which he left and has never returned. Larson asks the court to declare the marriage and null and void and that she be permitted to resume her maiden name of Emma B. Larson.
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
Hawkeyes' Perkins at the point? He's willing
IOWA CITY — Fran McCaffery has no shortage of options at point guard as his 13th season as the Iowa basketball coach tips off. Tony Perkins inserted himself into the conversation with his play during an exhibition win over Truman State last week and will likely be among Hawkeyes working at the point in Monday’s 6 p.m. season opener against Bethune-Cookman at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Who Was Iowa's Player of the Game Against Purdue?
Go Iowa Awesome is an Iowa site by Iowa fans, for Iowa fans. We're committed to delivering Hawkeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, while keeping our site free and our tongue in cheek. Support Go Iowa Awesome by purchasing some of our killer merch.
Bret Bielema reveals major characteristic he learned from Iowa HC Hayden Fry
Bret Bielema was thinking about former Iowa HC Hayden Fry recently after the news about longtime Iowa DC Bill Brashier’s passing came out. Bielema played for Iowa in college. Fry was Bielema’s head coach back in the day. Fry wished Bielema the best of luck in his coaching career,...
Look: Iowa Player Refuses To Let Teammate Help Opponent Up
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell set the tone for his team this Saturday against Purdue. At one point in the game, Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean went to help a Purdue player get up off the turf. Campbell, however, wouldn't allow that to happen. Campbell pulled DeJean away from the Purdue...
Latest Woodbury County court report
Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
Jones has a typical day against former teammates
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — By the time Iowa's football team finished off its 24-3 win over Purdue on Saturday, it turned out to be a pretty typical day at the office for Charlie Jones. The Iowa transfer, who leads the Big Ten with an average of nine receptions per...
11/5/22 Iowa, Spencer Petras
The Boilermakers lost to Iowa 24-3 on Saturday afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermake…
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
11/5/22 Iowa, Students leaving
The Boilermakers lost to Iowa 24-3 on Saturday afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermake…
