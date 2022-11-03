Married The Wrong Man: A Sioux City woman is in quite a serious predicament—she is not married to the man she thought she was. Emma B. Larson married Julus Karash when she believed she was marrying F. J. Schultz, and she lived with him for some time before discovering the mistake. Karash and F.J. Shultz are distant relatives, and Karash impersonated Schultz with the purpose of ingratiating himself into Emma Schultz’s favor and marrying her. During their time together, Karash obtained $300 from Emma Schultz and, according to her, spent it all at the gambling tables. Upon learning the truth, Larson threatened Karash with legal process, after which he left and has never returned. Larson asks the court to declare the marriage and null and void and that she be permitted to resume her maiden name of Emma B. Larson.

