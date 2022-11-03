Read full article on original website
Qiagen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) _ Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $82.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Pl Venlo, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, were 53 cents per share. The...
PowerSchool: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) _ PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) on Monday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Folsom, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share. The results...
Sandstorm Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.7 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 5 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average...
LivePerson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Monday reported a loss of $43.2 million in its third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street...
Insurer who sparked perpetual bond slump to repay after all
The South Korean insurer that last week triggered a perpetual bond rout in Asia with its convention-defying move to delay early repayment has reversed its decision. The surprise about-face follows a sell-off in South Korean perpetual bonds that spread to several financial giants across Asia last week, in a wake-up call to investors that a wave of financial companies could follow suit as interest rates rise.
