Farmer Mac: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $41.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of $3.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.07 per share. The rural real estate lender posted revenue of $198 million in the...
Ready Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $63.2 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 44 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average...
Theravance Bio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $916.6 million. The George Town, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of $12.14 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 21 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street...
PowerSchool: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) _ PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) on Monday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Folsom, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share. The results...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
Sandstorm Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.7 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 5 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average...
Fabrinet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $64.6 million. The Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.97 per share. The results beat Wall Street...
US housing activity is in the early stages of a large correction, and prices will drop by mid-single digits, analyst says
US housing activity is headed for a large correction, and prices will post single digit declines next year, according to Comerica. Chief economist Bill Adams said price declines will be steeper in "the most unaffordable cities on the West Coast." He also estimated real estimate investment will fall 18% from...
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
The $94 Trillion Reason Brookfield Infrastructure Is an Absolute Buy After Earnings
Infrastructure doesn't get many people excited. But if you like making money, Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) should make you giddy. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro review its most recent earnings and its prospects. Spoiler alert: There's a massive global need to invest in infrastructure that Brookfield Infrastructure is positioned to profit from.
5 Mid Cap Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Results This Week
We are in the middle of the third-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, corporate America has shown mixed results. Although the earnings growth rate has declined systematically, margin pressures has been less than expected. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the...
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Northwest Pipe Co expected to post earnings of 78cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Northwest Pipe Co is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Vancouver Washington Washington-based company is expected to report a 32.3% increase in revenue to $112 million from $84.64 million a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data.
Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day
Shares of Moderna Inc. rose 3.55% to $164.04 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index rising 0.85% to 10,564.52 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.31% to 32,827.00. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $212.61 short of its 52-week high ($376.65), which the company achieved on November 29th.
Current Refinance Rates on Nov. 7, 2022: Rates Rise
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates go up. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also moved up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
Five9 stock drops on full-year revenue guidance
Five9 Inc.'s. stock initially plummeted 16% before rallying in extended trading Monday after the call-center software specialist offered quarterly and annual revenue guidance that fell short of analyst estimates. The company forecast full-year sales of between $774.5 million and $775.5 million, while analysts polled by FactSet on average have modeled $783.7 million. Five9 reported a fiscal third-quarter net loss of $23.2 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $20.5 million, or 30 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were 39 cents a share. Revenue was a record $198.3 million, up 29% from $154.3 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected on average net income of 35 cents a share on revenue of $195.5 million. Shares of Five9 are down 66% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index has slumped 20%. In 2019, Five9 shareholders rejected Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s $14.7 billion all-stock acquisition offer.
BioNTech earnings drop but forecast for vaccine income grows
BioNTech, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a powerful COVID-19 vaccine, reported that its earnings in the third quarter were close to half what they were a year earlier, but the German pharmaceutical company still raised its expectations for vaccine revenue after rolling out updated shots targeting omicron strains.The company said Monday that it made net profit of 1.8 billion euros ($1.8 billion) off revenue of 3.5 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in the three months to September, a drop from profit of 3.2 billion euros and revenue of 6.1 billion euros in the same period a year ago. BioNTech...
Tesla Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market
Shares of Tesla Inc. slid 5.01% to $197.08 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index rising 0.85% to 10,564.52 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.31% to 32,827.00. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $205.59 short of its 52-week high ($402.67), which the company achieved on January 4th.
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: November 7, 2022 | Decades-high rates have changed the housing market
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Average 30-year fixed mortgage rates are...
