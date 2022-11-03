Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Farmer Mac: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $41.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of $3.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.07 per share. The rural real estate lender posted revenue of $198 million in the...
MySanAntonio
LivePerson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Monday reported a loss of $43.2 million in its third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street...
MySanAntonio
Fabrinet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $64.6 million. The Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.97 per share. The results beat Wall Street...
MySanAntonio
PowerSchool: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) _ PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) on Monday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Folsom, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share. The results...
MySanAntonio
Ready Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $63.2 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 44 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average...
MySanAntonio
Insurer who sparked perpetual bond slump to repay after all
The South Korean insurer that last week triggered a perpetual bond rout in Asia with its convention-defying move to delay early repayment has reversed its decision. The surprise about-face follows a sell-off in South Korean perpetual bonds that spread to several financial giants across Asia last week, in a wake-up call to investors that a wave of financial companies could follow suit as interest rates rise.
Comments / 0