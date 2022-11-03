Read full article on original website
casscountyonline.com
Veterans Day 2022 Closings and Observances
Last Updated on November 5, 2022 by Cass County Communication Network. We’ve compiled the following list of Veterans Day closings and observances and will update if more information is received. If your business or organization is planning an event, please add the details to CassCountyCalendar.com!. TRASH PICKUP: The trash...
Bodies of 2 unidentified people discovered in Indiana residence
The bodies of two people were discovered by Hobart police Friday in a Lake County apartment. Police said, in a press release, officers went to an apartment building on the 400 block of Ruta Drive to check on the welfare of the residents.
WLFI.com
Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
WTHR
GALLERY: High winds down trees, power lines in central Indiana
A tree was taken down by high winds in Galveston, Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kent Moss.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Matthew Gilbert Captured Friday Evening
On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a citizen on a potential sighting of Matthew Gilbert. Gilbert has an active Level 3 Felony warrant for Possession of a Narcotic Drug and Possession of Meth. This warrant was issued after Gilbert failed to return to court during a June trial, while he was out on bond and NOT in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office.
WISH-TV
Missing man dies in Cass County crash
METEA, Ind. (WISH) — A missing Tippecanoe man died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, the Cass County Sherriff’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Cass...
inkfreenews.com
Strong Winds Topple Trees, Add To Power Outages
WARSAW – Strong gusting winds are downing trees and causing power outages in Kosciusko County. CR 300N was one of the numerous roads affected Saturday, Nov. 5, by toppled trees. Powerlines along CR 300N, west of the roundabout in Warsaw, were pulled down by a tree that fell across...
2 arrested on OWI charges Friday
A Purdue student was arrested early Friday morning after a Purdue Police officer allegedly caught him driving about 50mph down Northwestern Avenue. Anthony Anderson, 22, was pulled over near the corner of Sagamore Parkway and Yeager Road about 1:15 a.m., PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. He reportedly told police that he had a few drinks earlier the previous day. He failed multiple sobriety tests and was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
CBS News
Two people found dead and bleeding in Hobart, Indiana home
HOBART, Ind. (CBS) -- Two people were found dead Friday afternoon in a home in Hobart, Indiana. At 3:30 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of Ruta Drive in Hobart for a welfare check. Building maintenance met officers when they arrived, and the officers went into the residence to check on the occupants, police said.
casscountyonline.com
Property taxes due Nov. 10, 2022
Last Updated on November 7, 2022 by Cass County Treasurer’s Office. Fall property taxes in Cass County will be due November 10, 2022. The following information is from the Cass County Treasurer’s website:. Payments may be made in person at the Treasurer’s Office located in the Courthouse at...
Inside Indiana Business
New vision for former Southlake Mall anchor store
A long-vacant anchor store at Southlake Mall in Hobart could spring back to life, filled with multiple workspaces and retail kiosks. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report California-based Cubework wants to configure the Carson’s department store, which went out of business in 2018. The company acquired...
Times-Union Newspaper
‘Operation Pumpkin Spice’ Nets 23 Arrests; 11 More Wanted On Warrants
Nearly two dozen people were arrested overnight Wednesday on drug-related and other charges by Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) and 11 more are wanted on warrants. According to a news release from NET43, over the past several months, NET43 conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance which resulted in the...
22 WSBT
Update: LaPorte building collapse investigation
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — LaPorte officials say structural deficiencies are to blame for a building collapse last week. It happened Thursday in what used to be the old Lows Clothing store. No one was inside at the time, and stores next door were not damaged. LaPorte's mayor tells WSBT...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
WISH-TV
Police likely looking for additional suspects in the Delphi murders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been the face of the Delphi murder investigation from day one. I-Team 8’s Richard Essex talked to Carter twice this week about the investigation, suspect Richard Allen and releasing the probable cause affidavit to the public. Essex: Who’s...
wdrb.com
Family says suspect in Delphi murders printed off photos for girls' funeral
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After five years, police made an arrest on Monday in the killing of two teens from Delphi. The announcement of Richard Allen's arrest stirred up a lot of emotions for the families of the girls and the Delphi community. This is what the families have been...
WISH-TV
Indiana police superintendent: Delphi murders’ facts will come out at trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, in an interview Thursday with I-Team 8, said his agency is still looking for others involved the Delphi murders. Plus, tips on the case are still coming in, Carter said. Abigail “Abby” Williams and LIberty “Libby” German were last seen...
