Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Civic Lubbock, Inc. to host 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Inductions
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Civic Lubbock, Inc. Board is gearing up to host the 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Inductions this week. Those being inducted are Bess Hubbard, Hoyle Nix, Jody Nix, and Amanda Shires. The Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane. Doors to the Theatre will open for seating at 6:30 p.m. The Induction Ceremony is free and open to the public.
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to No. 7 TCU
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Red Raider QB Behren Morton was injured during the 2nd quarter. After trailing behind, TCU pulled forward for the win in the 4th quarter. Miss the game? Get your highlights here: TCU takes win over Texas Tech, 34-24 Singer-rapper Aaron Carter was...
KCBD
Football Playoff pairing info for Area High School Teams available
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playoff Football is here!. Fifty Area Teams are in the Postseason and 50 Area High School Football Teams are in the playoffs. KCBD’s The End Zone will have coverage Thursday, Friday & Saturday. BEST of Luck to All of Our Teams!. 6A. El Paso Eastlake...
KCBD
The only weather missing: Snow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains will experience a wide variety of weather, including temperatures, this week. From thunder to drizzle, fog to rain, sun to wind, and Lubbock’s first freeze of the season. About the only weather missing this week will be snow. This afternoon mostly cloudy...
KCBD
Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Live music, tacos and tequila: three things many Lubbockites experienced Saturday night at the Tacos & Tequila Music Festival. Thomas Boucher hopes this night will allow more entertainment to take the stage in Lubbock in the coming years. “We wanted to do this with more of...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nadine
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Nadine, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. She is an energetic girl and loves to play. She would love a hiking buddy to go on adventures with. Nadine is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity building home for local veteran
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be building a home for a local veteran in honor of Veterans Day next Friday. The Veterans Day Build is taking place at 3317 East Dartmouth St. The build started on Nov. 5 and is scheduled to be completed on...
KCBD
Goodwill Career Resource Center grand opening
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas announced its grand opening for the new Career Resource Center (CRC), Thursday, November 10, at 10 a.m. at 6520 University, Lubbock Texas 79413. The grand opening will kick off with a Mayoral Proclamation and a ribbon cutting. Tours will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
KCBD
1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y. Police received the call of shots fired around 1:50 p.m. Initial reports are calling it an accidental discharge. No one has been arrested and LPD says there is no threat to...
KCBD
Silent Wings Museum to host Veterans Day Event
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Silent Wings Museum invites the community to join us in honoring veterans of the United States Military on Friday, November 11, 2022. Enjoy free admission from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. A special Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. featuring Dr....
KCBD
1 seriously injured in crash near 34th and West Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock. Police were called to a crash with injuries just before 8 a.m. near 34th Street and the West Loop. Police say another person was moderately injured. All southbound traffic on the West Loop...
KCBD
Two vehicle crash at 50th and Indiana, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Indiana involving two passenger cars. LPD received the call just before 5 p.m. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Indiana just past the intersection. One person sustained...
KCBD
5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
KCBD
iNSPiRe: ‘The Power of a Mother’s Love’ A conversation with Marcus Bullock hosted by the YWCA
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The YWCA of Lubbock will host iNSPiRe: ‘The Power of a Mother’s Love’ A conversation with Marcus Bullock Wednesday, Nov. 9, starting at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited. Find ticket information here. News release from YWCA:. Funny. Innovative. Inspiring. These are words...
Comments / 0