KCBD

Civic Lubbock, Inc. to host 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Inductions

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Civic Lubbock, Inc. Board is gearing up to host the 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Inductions this week. Those being inducted are Bess Hubbard, Hoyle Nix, Jody Nix, and Amanda Shires. The Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane. Doors to the Theatre will open for seating at 6:30 p.m. The Induction Ceremony is free and open to the public.
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to No. 7 TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Red Raider QB Behren Morton was injured during the 2nd quarter. After trailing behind, TCU pulled forward for the win in the 4th quarter. Miss the game? Get your highlights here: TCU takes win over Texas Tech, 34-24 Singer-rapper Aaron Carter was...
The only weather missing: Snow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains will experience a wide variety of weather, including temperatures, this week. From thunder to drizzle, fog to rain, sun to wind, and Lubbock’s first freeze of the season. About the only weather missing this week will be snow. This afternoon mostly cloudy...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nadine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Nadine, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. She is an energetic girl and loves to play. She would love a hiking buddy to go on adventures with. Nadine is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity building home for local veteran

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be building a home for a local veteran in honor of Veterans Day next Friday. The Veterans Day Build is taking place at 3317 East Dartmouth St. The build started on Nov. 5 and is scheduled to be completed on...
Goodwill Career Resource Center grand opening

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas announced its grand opening for the new Career Resource Center (CRC), Thursday, November 10, at 10 a.m. at 6520 University, Lubbock Texas 79413. The grand opening will kick off with a Mayoral Proclamation and a ribbon cutting. Tours will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Talk 1340

Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock

Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y. Police received the call of shots fired around 1:50 p.m. Initial reports are calling it an accidental discharge. No one has been arrested and LPD says there is no threat to...
Silent Wings Museum to host Veterans Day Event

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Silent Wings Museum invites the community to join us in honoring veterans of the United States Military on Friday, November 11, 2022. Enjoy free admission from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. A special Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. featuring Dr....
1 seriously injured in crash near 34th and West Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock. Police were called to a crash with injuries just before 8 a.m. near 34th Street and the West Loop. Police say another person was moderately injured. All southbound traffic on the West Loop...
Two vehicle crash at 50th and Indiana, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Indiana involving two passenger cars. LPD received the call just before 5 p.m. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Indiana just past the intersection. One person sustained...
5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
