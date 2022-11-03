ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Garcia!’ on HBO Max, Where An Unfrozen ‘60s Spy Finds A Contemporary Spain Full Of Its Own Troubles

By Johnny Loftus
In Garcia! (HBO Max), a six-episode limited series from creators Sara Atuna (Aida) and Carlos de Pando (Gran Hotel, Velvet) and Zeta, the studio behind Elite, and adapted from the graphic novel of the same name by Santiago Garcia and Luis Bustos, a Spanish secret agent from the era of Franco’s dictatorship is suddenly unfrozen from his cryogenic chamber in a present day Spain roiled by social and political turmoil. He’s got super strength and a super jaw line. But is this Francoist-wired super agent thrust into a very different modern era built to do good?

GARCIA!: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: Mountain peaks jut out of thick cloud cover. We are “somewhere over the Aragonese Pyrenees.” Down on the surface, a train chugs its way through a tunnel. It’s 1961, and Caudillo Francisco Franco has ruled Spain for 20 years.

The Gist: We can glean a lot about Garcia (Francisco Ortiz) from the black-and-white flashback that opens the series. His trusty tailored suit is all the protection he needs against the unforgiving cold of the Pyrenees, and he’s primed to leap onto a fast moving train, despite the misgivings of his younger accomplice Ortiz (Juan Ventas). Once onboard, they interrupt some threatening speechifying by Neffenberg (Daniel Freire) before Garcia tosses the evil scientist’s seemingly super-powered son Winters (Francisco Reyes) from the train, only to take a bullet for his trouble.

In modern day Madrid, the upcoming presidential election has the entirety of Spanish society on edge. Catalina “La Capitana” Bellido (Silvia Abascal), a leading New Democracy candidate, is attacked outside her home and dragged into the darkness after a contentious encounter with her political flunkie Manolo (Andres Gertrudix), who seems to be in cahoots with a slick government minister named Hernando (Pepe Ocio). Bellido’s disappearance is an A1 story at Cronica 24, the news outlet where budding journalist Antonia (Veki Velilla) is still cutting her teeth, but she’ll need to bring some fresh story ideas to her editor if she wants to get off the hot seat.

Curious about the package delivered to her kindly old father (Emilio Guitierrez Caba), Antonia finds some old Secret Service files within, an old photo, a hard drive-like device, and a set of mysterious numbers, which alert her presence to a bunch of henchmen types when she punches them into a search engine. Their boss? The guy Garcia supposedly threw from that train 60 years before, and he hasn’t aged a day.

Antonia, her plucky journalistic senses tingling, tracks the clues in the package to the Valley of the Fallen, the basilica and monument to Francisco Franco outside Madrid. But while the caudillo’s remains are no longer stored there, another vestige from his reign remains, and when Antonia’s actions unwittingly defrost Garcia’s cryo tube, the secret agent finds a changed Spain charged with some of the same old bad guys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJe2K_0ixx3g0100
Photo: HBO Max

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Its lively sense of humor isn’t as cutting or absurd as FX’s Archer, but Garcia! certainly shares its send-up of Cold War spycraftery with that long-running series. And in its meta storytelling and timeline shifts, there’s also a sense in Garcia! of Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman film universe, which was also adapted from a comic book.

Our Take: “There was a lot of retaliation, a lot of fear; those were different times. Only some old timers remember the victims. But no one wants to remember the executioners.” When Antonia’s research uncovers an old guy who encountered Garcia as a boy in 1950s Francoist Spain, his memory of the spy includes mercy – he spared his life – but also tyranny. After all, Franco’s people regularly crushed dissent, and sent so many innocents to their graves. So how will Garcia! handle the internal politics of its titular super agent, now that he’s been dusted off and brought back to service in the contemporary era? In other words, who will he serve? It’s an intriguing question as the series moves forward, even if early on we don’t yet know the motivations of the guys giving chase to Antonia and her besuited super agent discovery.

But early in the game, Garcia! is also adept at carving its own niche out of the James Bond/Austin Powers/Captain America rockface that all of its spycraft, cryo freezing, and fisticuff heroics align with. Sure, it’s referential. But Garcia! has fun with that, and to its credit emphasizes Antonia’s role in all of this as a resourceful individual thrust into these intrigues and explosive situations alongside the viewers’ perspective. She’s also very much of the now, with her job at a 24-hour news outlet, her mobile devices, her laptop. How Antonia will match with Garcia as both his unlikely partner in refried spycraft and a product of the modern world and a contemporary society he knows nothing about will be interesting to watch.

Sex and Skin: Nothing too crazy in the first episode, beyond a bit about Garcia emerging from his freezing chamber au naturel. And when Antonia’s boyfriend Riki (Nico Romero) has to sneak out of her bedroom under the nose of her strict father, the whole thing is played for laughs.

Parting Shot: After Antonia’s valiant escape from her pursuers leads her into the bowels of a dam and the discovery of a creaky old vault and control room, Garcia is unfrozen from cryo, only to mistake her for a boy. But he understands she’s his ally, too, even if the Captain America-like realization of his contemporary surroundings is more difficult to fathom.

Sleeper Star: Veki Velilla’s energy here as Antonia is undeniable, and offers propulsive fuel to the Garcia! storyline. But the bustle of Cronica 24’s newsroom and her interactions with its staff account well for the show’s modern side.

Most Pilot-y Line: “Are you ready? We’ve gotta get out of here, now,” Antonia tells Garcia, focusing on the problem of the approaching baddies. “By the way, who are you? This is insane, I’ve been looking for you all day, well, for your body, or a grave. And I find you, and you’re alive, and I don’t even know your name.”

Our Call: Stream It. Garcia! offers a gleeful riff on spy movies, and a grip of chase and fight scenes right out of the Indiana Jones adventure handbook. But it also has something to say about the shifting tides of contemporary politics, between democracy and fascism, and that push and pull isn’t exclusive to contemporary Spain.

Johnny Loftus is an independent writer and editor living at large in Chicagoland. His work has appeared in The Village Voice, All Music Guide, Pitchfork Media, and Nicki Swift. Follow him on Twitter: @glennganges

