Crime Commission reports major violent crime is down, major property crime is up

The Memphis Shelby Crime Commission sent out its quarterly crime statistics Thursday, Nov. 3, indicating major violent crime is down for the year, but major property crime is up.

The Crime Commission also announced Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner has been selected as the new chair of the Safe Community Action Plan initiative. Bonner recently announced he is running for mayor of Memphis in the 2023 election.

Bonner succeeds former Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich, who previously served in the role. Before Weirich, Bill Gibbons — current president of the Crime Commission, former DA and commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security — served as the initiative’s chair.

“Sheriff Bonner brings an additional strong voice to our efforts to implement various parts of the plan. His level of knowledge and experience will be very helpful as we move forward,” said Ben Adams, Board chair.

Bonner was a speaker at the Crime Commission’s latest panel discussion regarding its Safe Community Action Plan Sept. 29.

Using preliminary data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Crime Commission reported that the major violent crime rate in Memphis declined 6.1% during the first three quarters of this year (January-September) compared to the same period last year. The rate fell 6.2% in Shelby County.

The major violent crime rate is determined by murders, rapes, aggravated assaults and robberies. The report credits the decline mostly to a drop in aggravated assaults, which fell more than 9% from the same point year prior.

But the major crime rate is still above what it was in 2011, when crime rates were at a low point. According to data showing the number of incidents per 100,000 people, major violent crime this year increased 49.1% in Memphis and 43.5% in Shelby County compared to January-September 2011.

“While the drop is not at the point where most people can feel it, it is encouraging that we have been seeing a consistent drop this year compared to last year,” Gibbons said. “We are far from where we need to be, though. Now is not the time to let up in efforts to reduce violent crime.”

The report attributes the decline in major violent crime to the Memphis Police Department’s special Gun Crime Unit, which was created in June. As of the end of September, the unit had investigated about 800 reported aggravated assaults.

The report also credits the decline to the Group Violence Intervention Program, which was implemented by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration. The program is designed to help head off retaliatory acts of violence, most of which are aggravated assaults.

“Steps such as creation of MPD’s Gun Crime Unit and the Violence Intervention Program cannot only have an impact on the decline of aggravated assaults but also may have influenced the decline of about 9% in the number of murders compared to last year. An aggravated assault with a gun can turn into a murder in a second,” Gibbons said.

According to MPD data The Daily Memphian obtained Wednesday, Nov. 1, homicides were down 11%, and murders were down 17% from January-October this year compared to the same 10-month period in 2021.

Robberies, however, increased by 15% January through September from the year before, according to the Crime Commission. The report indicates there was a decline in robberies during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic due to people not going out as much and becoming robbery targets.

Major property crime — composed of reported burglaries, vehicle thefts and other felony theft offenses — increased by 21.6% in Memphis and 18.6% in Shelby County, according to the third quarter report. This was driven by a 75.5% increase in reported vehicle thefts in Memphis and a 69% increase in Shelby County.

More than 7,000 vehicles were reported stolen January through September countywide, according to TBI preliminary figures.

During a presentation at a Frayser Exchange Club meeting Oct. 13, Bonner attributed the uptick in Shelby County vehicle thefts to videos surfacing on the internet showing people how to steal cars, particularly Kias and Hyundais, using USB plugs.

Law enforcement agencies have been urging vehicle owners to be vigilant and to take preventive steps, such as use of steering wheel locks to avoid vehicle theft.

MPD gave away free steering wheel locks to the public Oct. 27.

Guns continue to be the weapon of choice, according to the report. Figures the Crime Commission obtained from MPD show there were 5,380 reported violent incidents involving guns from January through September, making up 71% of all reported violent incidents.

Reported violent incidents involving guns in Memphis increased 110% this year compared to January-September 2011.

“While these figures are fairly stable with those for last year, they reflect a disturbing increase compared to just a decade ago,” Gibbons said.

The Crime Commission also elected eight other board members during its quarterly board meeting last week: