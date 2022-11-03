ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Here’s How to Watch the Eagles vs. Texans Live For Free to See Who Wins Between Philadelphia & Houston

By Jason Pham
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xwotx_0ixx3baO00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re from Philadelphia or Houston, you may want to know how to watch the Eagles vs. Texans live online for free to see who comes out on top this Thursday.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans will face off on November 3, 2022, at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texans—the Texanss’ hometown. At the time of the game, ESPN ‘s Football Power Index predicted that there was a 83.3 percent chance the Eagles would win over the Texans. The index predicted that the Ravens had a 16.6 percent chance of winning and that there was a 0.2 percent chance of a tie between the two teams.



Watch Buccaneers vs. Ravens $8.99+

Buy Now

So where can fans stream the Eagles vs. Texans game? Read on ahead for how to watch the Eagles vs. Texans live online for free to see who wins this Thursday Night Football.

When is the Eagles vs. Texans?

The Eagles vs. Texans game airs on November 3, 2022, at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT on Amazon Prime Video .

How to watch the Eagles vs. Texans live online



Watch Eagles vs. Texans $8.99+

Buy Now

The Eagles vs. Texans is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video . Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year , which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

Thursday Night Football —often abbreviated as TNF—was acquired by Amazon Prime Video in 2021 after the streaming service signed an 11-year, $13 billion deal to become the exclusive provider for the event. “Live sports continue to be a game changer for Prime members,” Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani said in a release. at the time. “The value Prime brings to members is now even better with the launch of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. With these exclusive offers and experiences, Prime members score big savings and get even greater access – all with a single membership.”

The deal makes Amazon Prime Video the first streaming service to secure an exclusive national broadcast package with the NFL. “‘Thursday Night Football’ will be our first-ever digital package and we are thrilled to exclusively partner with Amazon to bring our games to more fans on more platforms. NFL football drives passionate viewers and Amazon will enable us to continue to grow our fanbase in innovative and compelling ways,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodel said in a press release.

How to watch the Eagles vs. Texans live online for free

Read on for how to watch the Eagles vs. Texans online for free with Amazon Prime Video ‘s free trials and what else to know about this season.

Watch Eagles vs. Texans With Amazon Prime Video’s Free Trial



Watch Eagles vs. Texans With Amazon… $0+

Buy Now

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Plus and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year , which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial .

  1. Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website
  2. Click “Start your 30-day free trial
  3. Create or log into your Amazon account
  4. Start watching Eagles vs. Texans on Amazon Prime Video for free

What is the Thursday Night Football 2022 schedule?

Read on for the Thursday Night Football 2022 schedule so far, including which teams are playing in which games and when they will be.

Week 2 – Thursday, September 15, 2022

  • Chargers vs. Chiefs @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 3 – Thursday, September 22, 2022

  • Steelers vs. Browns @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 4 – Thursday, September 29, 2022

  • Dolphins vs. Bengals @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 5 – Thursday, October 6, 2022

  • Colts vs. Broncos @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 6 – Thursday, October 13, 2022

  • Commanders vs. Bears @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 7 – Thursday, October 20, 2022

  • Saints vs. Cardinals @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 8 – Thursday, October 27, 2022

  • Ravens vs. Buccaneers @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 9 – Thursday, November 3, 2022

  • Eagles vs. Texans @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 10 – Thursday, November 11, 2022

  • Falcons vs. Panthers @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 11 – Thursday, November 17, 2022

  • Titans vs. Packers @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 13 – Thursday, December 1, 2022

  • Bills vs. Patriots @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 14 – Thursday, December 8, 2022

  • Raiders vs. Rams @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 15 – Thursday, December 15, 2022

  • 49ers vs. Seahawks @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 16 – Thursday, December 22, 2022

  • Jaguars vs. Jets @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 17 – Thursday, December 29, 2022

  • Cowboys vs. Titans @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Thursday Night Football is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video . Here’s how to watch it for free .



Watch Thursday Night Football $8.99+

Buy Now

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Takeoff’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made With Migos Before His Death—The Trio Shared Their Profits Equally

Migos has lost a member. Takeoff’s net worth included what he made with Migos and his family members, Quavo and Offset, before his sudden death at 28 years old. The trio shared their profits equally. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest member of the hip-hop trio Migos, along with his uncle, Quavo, and his first uncle once removed, Offset. Since Migos’ first single, “Versace,” in 2013, the group has scored several top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 including “Motorsport,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” and “Bad and Boujee,” which reached number one. The...
HOUSTON, TX
StyleCaster

Aaron Carter Was Worth More Than $200M at the Height of His Career—How Much He Made Before His Death

As one of the most successful child stars in the early 2000s, it’s understandable why there’s interest in Aaron Carter’s net worth and how much he made from his career before his sudden death. Carter, whose full name was Aaron Charles Carter, was born on December 7, 1987, in Tampa, Florida. His older brother, Nick Carter, is a member of the boy band, the Backstreet Boys. Carter released his first single, “Crush on You,” from his debut album, Aaron Carter, in 1997. He released his second album, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), in 2000. The album, which featured hits like “Aaron’s...
LANCASTER, CA
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected by the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse of November the Most

We’re currently in the throes of eclipse season, which is one reason there’s been no shortage of drama. If you’re feeling the cosmic whiplash already, then you might be one of the zodiac signs affected by the blood moon lunar eclipse of November 2022 the most. After all, it means you’re sitting right in the eye of the storm! Alright, real talk—there’s no reason to be afraid of an eclipse, so don’t allow the experience to fill you with dread. In astrology, eclipses open a karmic doorway for a period of 28-days, and during this time, anything—and I mean anything—can happen....
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Predicts Unexpected Twists & Turns in Your Love Life

Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 is definitely a wild card. Right now, anything goes! Prepare for unexpected twists and turns to unfold in your love life and in your relationships, because we’re all on the brink of change. On November 8 at 6:02 a.m. ET, an erratic total lunar eclipse in Taurus will shake things up and show you who you’re ready to be with. However, in order to find the right person, you need to be willing to let go of stagnant relationships and stressful situationships. This blood moon is likely...
StyleCaster

Who Killed Takeoff? A Man Was Seen With a Gun Seconds Before the Migos Member Was Shot

Since the news of his death, fans have been looking for answers about who killed Takeoff and how the Migos member died. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest member of the hip-hop trio Migos, along with his uncle, Quavo, and his first uncle once removed, Offset. Since Migos’ first single, “Versace,” in 2013, the group has scored several top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 including “Motorsport,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” and “Bad and Boujee,” which reached number one. The group has also received two Grammy Award nominations. Takeoff, who was born on June...
HOUSTON, TX
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Headed For Trouble This Week, Thanks to a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse

Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13. That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune.  The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster...
StyleCaster

Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Haven’t ‘Got Around’ To Revealing Their Son’s Name

After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a source told Us Weekly said that the Fenty Beauty founder would love to bring her little one to her home country. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she...
StyleCaster

Amber’s Twitter Just Mysteriously Vanished After Elon Bought The Company—Look Back at Their Relationship

A week after Elon Musk purchased Twitter, the account owned by Amber Heard, his ex-girlfriend, vanished. We’re not sure whether she deactivated it herself or whether it’s something of his doing, but many people are wondering what happened during Amber Heard and Elon Musk’s relationship that might cause some spiteful behavior? On October 28, 2022, Elon Musk bought Twitter at his original offer price of $54.20 a share, at a total cost of roughly $44 billion. The Tesla CEO has been in the process of buying the site since April 2022. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk...
VIRGINIA STATE
StyleCaster

Rebel Wilson Just Got Engaged to Her Girlfriend After 7 Months of Dating

Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with photos and videos from Barker’s proposal at...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, as Long as They’re Willing to Embrace Change

Feeling overwhelmed? You’re not alone. There are pivotal changes on the horizon, and the last eclipse season of 2022 is paving the way for something sweet. Despite the intensity-filled and action-packed energies being presented to us in the upcoming days, three zodiac signs will have the best week of November 7 to 13. Either way, there’s no need to be discouraged. The collective shifts that are taking place are equally as intimidating as they are liberating, so trust the process.  On November 8, there will be a total lunar eclipse in Taurus, which will naturally dominate the energy of the week....
StyleCaster

Hilaria Revealed That She Might Be ‘Done’ Having Alec’s Children—A Look At Their 7 Kids

Done adding to the clan? Hilaria Baldwin might have hinted that she’s done having Alec Baldwin’s kids. The yoga instructor revealed to Us Weekly that her last child might be the last one…for a while. After the birth of the latest Baldwinito in September 2022, Hilaria talked about whether or not she’s open to having more kids. “I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done,” she told Us Weekly. “Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it’s Alec and me — so, time will tell!” She continued, “I have to say that once I passed three kids, I...
StyleCaster

Where Are Raven & SK Now From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3? Here’s What Happened Since Their Wedding

SPOILER: If you’ve seen episode 10, you may be wondering: Why did Raven and SK break up from Love Is Blind season 3 and if they’re back together since they didn’t say “I do” at the altar of their wedding. Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada are two of 30 contestants from Love Is Blind season 3, which premiered on Netflix on October 19, 2022 and followed 15 men and 15 women from the Dallas, Texas, as they speed-dated  in “Pods” where they can talk but not see each other. During their 10 days in “The Pods”, the couples decide if...
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

Gisele Secretly Bought a Miami Mansion Just Months Before Her Divorce From Tom—A Look at All Their Properties

After their highly publicized divorce, many football fans are asking: What’s going on with Tom Brady’s houses? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has an affinity for buying and investing in properties in several states and countries, so how does his divorce from Gisele Bündchen affect his assets? Gisele and Tom announced their divorce on October 27, 2022. Tom posted a statement on his Instagram stories, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed...
MIAMI, FL
StyleCaster

Harry Styles’ Net Worth Is in the 11 Figures—How Much He Makes From His Music & Movies

With six years in One Direction and four number-one albums as a solo artist, it makes sense why fans are curious about Harry Styles’ net worth and how much he makes from movies like Don’t Worry Darling and his music career. Styles—whose full name is Harry Edward Styles—was born on February 1, 1994, in Redditch, Worcestershire, England. His music career started in 2010 when he auditioned as a solo contestant on season seven of the United Kingdom version of The X-Factor. After he was eliminated in the bootcamp stage of the show, he was asked to come back and join the...
StyleCaster

Wedding Dress Trends For 2023: 6 Looks That Prove You Can Be Both Timeless & Trendy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Once upon a time, wedding season was a term designated to describe the temperate weekends from May through September. For bridal parties and wedding guests, a four-month time period was expected to be spent interpreting dress codes, navigating gift etiquette, and hoping the chicken option on the menu wouldn’t be too dry. Lately, however, it seems like the fairytale season has been extended to an ongoing year-long occurrence. Winter and “off-season” weddings are becoming increasingly popular (likely a result of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
StyleCaster

Are Raven & SK Still Together From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3? There’s ‘More Story to Tell’ After Their Wedding Twist

As one of the more odd couples this season, it’s understandable why fans want to know if Raven and SK are still together from Love Is Blind season 3 and where they are now after filming ended. Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada are two of 30 contestants from Love Is Blind season 3, which premiered on Netflix on October 19, 2022 and followed 15 men and 15 women from the Dallas, Texas, as they speed-dated  in “Pods” where they can talk but not see each other. During their 10 days in “The Pods”, the couples decide if they wanted to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

Are Cole & Zanab Still Together From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3? Where They Are Now After Their Triangle With Colleen

As the resident F-boy this season, it’s understandable why fans want to know if Cole and Zanab are still together from Love Is Blind season 3 and where they are now after they left The Pods and returned to the real world. Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey are two of 30 contestants from Love Is Blind season 3, which premiered on Netflix on October 19, 2022 and followed 15 men and 15 women from the Dallas, Texas, as they speed-dated  in “Pods” where they can talk but not see each other. During their 10 days in “The Pods”, the couples decide...
TEXAS STATE
StyleCaster

LEGO Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Advent Calendars—Get ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Harry Potter’ & Marvel Versions While They’re Still Cheap

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love LEGOs, these LEGO advent calendars—including versions themed around Star Wars, Harry Potter and Marvel—are must-haves in your LEGO collection. If you’ve never used an advent calendar before, here’s how it works: Each calendar has about 25 paper compartments that fans can open up as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the compartments are festive surprises like ornaments, mini Christmas books and other holiday-themed trinkets. If you’re someone who can’t wait until December 25, advent calendars...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

67K+
Followers
5K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy